Your Wednesday Briefing

France and Germany particularly are at loggerheads over the way forward for European protection and strategic autonomy, displaying the completely different anxieties of two international locations central to the functioning of the European Union.

Evaluation: NATO and the E.U. are elementary to Germany in a method they aren’t to France, which maintains its personal nuclear arsenal, defined Jana Puglierin of the European Council on Overseas Relations. “Take them away from Germany and we really feel bare,” she mentioned.

Presidential transition: President-elect Joe Biden introduced six members of his nationwide safety staff, saying that collectively they might reinstate the U.S. as a worldwide chief countering terrorism, extremism, the local weather disaster and nuclear proliferation. “America is again,” he mentioned.