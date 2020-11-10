Your Wednesday Briefing

Italy locks down extra areas as hospitals battle
As a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic strains the Italian well being care system, the federal government will seal off and lock down hard-hit portions of the country at this time, limiting motion to and between areas in no less than 5 areas.
As of Monday, the typical variety of day by day new circumstances over seven days was 32,684, according to a New York Times database, a 92 p.c improve from 14 days prior. Hospitals have needed to make room for beds in chapels and convention rooms as coronavirus sufferers overwhelm wards.
“Almost all of the Italian areas are extremely affected,” mentioned Giovanni Rezza, the director of the prevention division on the Well being Ministry, including that new restrictions have been vital in a scenario that “retains worsening.”
Unrest: Protests by regional presidents within the locked-down areas have unnerved the federal government. “Can we get it or not that we’re at struggle?” mentioned Pierpaolo Sileri, Italy’s deputy well being minister. “We’re combating to save lots of Italy.”
Listed below are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In different developments:
-
Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian negotiator who passionately advocated the institution of an unbiased Palestinian state, has died after contracting Covid-19. He was 65.
-
U.S. federal well being officers supplied projections for when and the way People may be capable of start to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, as soon as one has been licensed.
-
Lockdown — one thing skilled, dreaded and wanted by a lot of the world for no less than a few of 2020 — is the Collins English Dictionary’s phrase of the yr.
-
A husband-and-wife group helms the European biotech start-up working with Pfizer on its main vaccine. (On their marriage ceremony day, they returned to the lab after the ceremony.)
What Trump’s defeat means for populism
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory within the U.S. presidential election final week is a stinging blow to right-wing populists, from Britain and Brazil to Poland and Hungary. However its consequences for populism as a worldwide political motion are extra ambiguous.
Whether or not the fortunes of comparable politicians in Europe might be tied to President Trump’s stays to be seen, analysts say. The financial, social and political grievances behind such actions are nonetheless alive and certainly could also be bolstered by the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, whereas social media continues to unfold populist concepts, typically cloaked in conspiracy theories.
In a sign of a broader return to normal in worldwide relations, Mr. Biden fielded congratulatory calls from European leaders resembling President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany on Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin of Russia is among the many few authoritarian allies of Mr. Trump to keep up silence in regards to the election, together with President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and President Xi Jinping of China.
5 key takeaways: Who knew what, who’s (maybe) guilty, what you need to know.
When you have 5 minutes, that is price it
Examine your privilege, mate
The Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit” has inspired a new debate about inequality and sexism in chess and what, if something, may be executed about it. Among the many greater than 1,700 grandmasters worldwide, solely 37 are girls. At the moment, just one lady, Hou Yifan of China, ranks within the Prime 100.
The reality, top players and teachers say, is even worse. “There have been opponents who refused to shake palms,” mentioned Judit Polgar, the one lady to ever be ranked within the Prime 10 of the sport.
Right here’s what else is occurring
Nagorno-Karabakh: Russian peacekeeping forces have been deployed to the ethnic Armenian enclave on Tuesday after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to end a six-week war that had already killed hundreds.
Amazon: European Union regulators charged the tech giant with antitrust violations, saying it was unfairly utilizing information to field out smaller rivals.
Soccer: Greg Clarke, the chairman of England’s soccer affiliation, has resigned from his position after a disastrous testimony to a parliamentary committee by which he spoke in offensive stereotypes about Black and Asian individuals, ladies and others.
Inexpensive Care Act: At a Supreme Court docket listening to, no less than 5 justices signaled assist for the well being care legislation and instructed that hanging down the so-called particular person mandate, the requirement to acquire insurance coverage, would not doom the balance of the law.
Snapshot: Emily Harrington, above, is the primary lady to free-climb the Golden Gate route up El Capitan, a 3,000-foot-high monolith in Yosemite Nationwide Park, in below 24 hours. Her mantra: “Sluggish is easy, easy is quick.”
Fowl play: A hacker slipped greater than 1,500 fake votes into New Zealand’s Bird of the Year 2020 contest, in favor of the kiwi pukupuku, ruffling the feathers of the nation’s on-line group.
Lives Lived: Marty, “the very best cat in New England,” was the green-eyed, feather-tailed, much-loved mascot of Mount Washington Observatory, some 6,288 toes above sea stage in North Conway, N.H. He died at 14, or probably 15, final week.
What we’re studying: This Caity Weaver homage to her home state. Our colleague Daniel Victor, a reporter in London, calls it “the Pennsylvania tribute that Pennsylvania deserves.”
Now, a break from the information
Do: Many years-old motion pictures, songs and video video games are surging in reputation, together with outdated favorites like Spice Women and Fleetwood Mac. Nostalgia may be a healthy coping mechanism in the course of the pandemic.
Made plans for tonight? Try our At Home collection of ideas that can assist you resolve what to learn, prepare dinner, watch, and do whereas staying secure at dwelling.
And now for the Again Story on …
Denmark’s plan to kill 17 million farmed mink
Denmark’s mink cull is on maintain due to a query in regards to the authorities’s authorized authority to order it. However why did it search to take action within the first place? James Gorman, a science author at giant for The Occasions, explains what you need to know, excerpted right here.
Can mink infect individuals with the coronavirus?
Sure. In Denmark, mink have contracted the virus and unfold it to individuals. The identical occurred within the Netherlands this yr. They’re the one animal identified to take action.
Does the virus mutate in mink?
Sure. In additional than 200 individuals, Danish authorities have documented a number of variants of the virus that include mutations originating in mink. The virus additionally mutates in individuals. However there is no such thing as a proof that any of the mutations that originated in mink make the coronavirus extra transmissible in people or make people sicker.
Why did Denmark resolve to kill all of its farmed mink?
Danish well being authorities have been involved that one set of mutations may make a possible coronavirus vaccine much less efficient, after the chance was raised in preliminary exams. The World Well being Group and unbiased consultants mentioned there was no proof thus far that it will diminish the worth of vaccines presently in improvement.
Did Denmark overreact?
Scientists say that there are causes past this explicit mutated virus for Denmark to behave.
The crowded circumstances of mink farms may put evolutionary pressures on the virus completely different from these within the human inhabitants. The virus may additionally soar to different animals from mink. These are all worrisome prospects, notably within the midst of a resurgence of the virus within the human inhabitants.
