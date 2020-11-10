Your Wednesday Briefing

Italy locks down extra areas as hospitals battle

As a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic strains the Italian well being care system, the federal government will seal off and lock down hard-hit portions of the country at this time, limiting motion to and between areas in no less than 5 areas.

As of Monday, the typical variety of day by day new circumstances over seven days was 32,684, according to a New York Times database, a 92 p.c improve from 14 days prior. Hospitals have needed to make room for beds in chapels and convention rooms as coronavirus sufferers overwhelm wards.

“Almost all of the Italian areas are extremely affected,” mentioned Giovanni Rezza, the director of the prevention division on the Well being Ministry, including that new restrictions have been vital in a scenario that “retains worsening.”

Unrest: Protests by regional presidents within the locked-down areas have unnerved the federal government. “Can we get it or not that we’re at struggle?” mentioned Pierpaolo Sileri, Italy’s deputy well being minister. “We’re combating to save lots of Italy.”