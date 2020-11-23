Your Tuesday Briefing

South Korea tightens restrictions
The Seoul metropolis authorities will shut nightclubs and ban late-night eating in eating places beginning Tuesday as South Korea tightens guidelines to battle a surge there in coronavirus infections.
South Korea’s day by day caseload rose above 300 for 5 straight days earlier than dropping to 271 on Monday. A lot of the new instances within the latest spike have been reported in Seoul and in close by cities.
In contrast to earlier waves that had been clustered round a number of church buildings and outside rallies, the present surge was extra widespread. Officers mentioned it originated in social gatherings the place individuals have been with out masks. The Korea Illness Management and Prevention Company has warned that the spike might become the country’s largest wave of infections if the unfold will not be rapidly contained.
Particulars: The brand new restrictions embody a ban on gatherings of greater than 100 individuals and the closure of nightclubs, dance halls, casinos and different high-risk venues. Different indoor actions will restrict opening hours and the variety of attendees.
China dictates its phrases
With the U.S. and others cautious of its rising dominance, China needs to grow to be much less depending on the world for its personal wants, whereas making the world as dependent as attainable on China.
It’s globalization with Communist traits: The Chinese language authorities promotes the nation’s openness to the world, at the same time as it adopts increasingly aggressive and at times punitive policies that power international locations to play by its guidelines.
Case examine: Final spring, after Australia referred to as for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, China started quietly blocking one import after one other from Australia. Nonetheless, Australia joined 14 Asian nations in a brand new regional free-trade deal brokered by China.
Associated: A supercomputing middle utilized by the Chinese language authorities for surveillance in Xinjiang is powered by chips made by the American companies Intel and Nvidia. Each firms mentioned that they have been unaware of what they referred to as misuse of their expertise.
Did Netanyahu meet the Saudi crown prince?
Israeli news media reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a secret assembly with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. However the Saudi international minister denied that such a gathering had taken place, hours after the studies surfaced. Mr. Netanyahu’s workplace refused to remark.
If confirmed, it might be the primary recognized assembly to have taken place between high-level Israeli and Saudi leaders.
Context: Israel and the Trump administration have promoted the concept that a diplomatic opening between Saudi Arabia and Israel is simply a matter of time. The Saudis have insisted that an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal should occur first.
If in case you have 7 minutes, that is price it
Kids caught in France’s push towards extremists
In latest weeks, the French police have investigated at least 14 children and youngsters accused of constructing inappropriate feedback throughout a commemoration for a trainer who was beheaded after exhibiting caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. In Albertville, a metropolis within the French Alps, officers held 4 10-year-olds, together with Emira Yildirim, together with her mom above, in custody for about 10 hours, on suspicion of “defending terrorism.”
As France grapples with a wave of Islamic assaults, individuals each in and overseas have criticized the federal government’s response, which some say dangers conflating abnormal French Muslims with extremists.
Right here’s what else is occurring
Joshua Wong: The Hong Kong activist and two different members of the pro-democracy motion pleaded guilty to unauthorized assembly charges over a 2019 protest. They have been instantly jailed and will probably be sentenced subsequent week.
Biden cupboard: President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate a former secretary of state, John Kerry, to be his local weather czar and nominate Antony Blinken to be secretary of state. The emerging team’s members are well-known to international diplomats and share a perception in worldwide cooperation, however a wariness of international interventions after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Netflix in India scandal: The American streaming service has grow to be embroiled in spiritual tensions as nationalist leaders decry scenes within the present “A Suitable Boy.” They’re upset a few scene with a Hindu-Muslim couple kissing in entrance of a Hindu temple.
Sarkozy trial: Nicolas Sarkozy, the previous French president, appeared in courtroom on Monday to face fees of corruption and influence-peddling. He’s accused of making an attempt to illegally get hold of data from a decide by providing to land him a job.
Singapore smiley face cost: Jolovan Wham, a civil rights activist, was charged with unlawful public meeting for holding up a cardboard sign with a smiley face on in it. Mr. Wham mentioned the fees towards him show that legal guidelines in Singapore will be utilized “in ridiculous and overbearing methods.”
Snapshot: Above, boys enjoying video video games in Kabul this month. Younger Afghan individuals are finding escape in a video game that may eerily nearly describe the state of the battle of their nation. Afghan lawmakers try to ban the sport, referred to as PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, saying it promotes violence.
Chess anybody?: “The Queen’s Gambit,” a Netflix present a few chess prodigy, has reignited curiosity within the recreation and sent chess set sales soaring.
What we’re studying: This Atlantic article on TikTok celebrities and the way the app has created a brand new path to fame. Dani Blum, on the Briefings workforce, says, “It’s an interesting have a look at how tech intersects with teen tradition.”
Now, a break from the information
Prepare dinner: Turkey cutlets Marsala pair properly with a mushroom risotto or a pile of rice. They is also a part of your menu in case you’re planning a small scale American Thanksgiving.
Learn: Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” and Ayad Akhtar’s “Homeland Elegies” are amongst the 10 best books of 2020, chosen by the editors of The Instances Guide Evaluate.
Watch: “Black Narcissus,” an FX mini-series revisits a narrative of sexual repression within the Himalayas. It additionally features a ultimate TV efficiency by Diana Rigg, who died in September.
Allow us to make it easier to unwind with our At Home collection of ideas on what to learn, prepare dinner, watch and do whereas staying secure at dwelling.
And now for the Again Story on …
A headline for historical past
In print journalism, probably the most momentous occasions typically name for the best headlines. MEN WALK ON MOON didn’t require any nice flip of phrase. However which two or three phrases would declare the winner of the U.S. presidential election atop The New York Instances? Our print editors wrote about a debate over a headline that went on for days.
We needed to put together for a variety of outcomes. Within the occasion of a President Trump win, we most well-liked TRUMP PREVAILS — nothing fancy, however it might say quite a bit in two phrases.
The Biden choices included IT’S BIDEN and BIDEN’S MOMENT. However the consensus was that if Joe Biden received, Mr. Trump’s defeat could be a major a part of the story as nicely.
So, the very best course, we felt, was to go straight: BIDEN (verb) TRUMP. The following query: Which verb?
Defeats? Ousts? Topples?
“Defeats feels a tad bland,” mentioned Dean Baquet, the manager editor of The Instances, later including, “Ousts seems like a coup.” Some felt that topples was too near ousts.
What we would have liked was easy. Powerfully easy. BIDEN BEATS TRUMP. Clear and crisp, a rapid-fire mixture of three five-letter phrases.
