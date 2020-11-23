Your Tuesday Briefing

South Korea tightens restrictions

The Seoul metropolis authorities will shut nightclubs and ban late-night eating in eating places beginning Tuesday as South Korea tightens guidelines to battle a surge there in coronavirus infections.

South Korea’s day by day caseload rose above 300 for 5 straight days earlier than dropping to 271 on Monday. A lot of the new instances within the latest spike have been reported in Seoul and in close by cities.

In contrast to earlier waves that had been clustered round a number of church buildings and outside rallies, the present surge was extra widespread. Officers mentioned it originated in social gatherings the place individuals have been with out masks. The Korea Illness Management and Prevention Company has warned that the spike might become the country’s largest wave of infections if the unfold will not be rapidly contained.

Particulars: The brand new restrictions embody a ban on gatherings of greater than 100 individuals and the closure of nightclubs, dance halls, casinos and different high-risk venues. Different indoor actions will restrict opening hours and the variety of attendees.