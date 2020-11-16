Your Tuesday Briefing

A second vaccine reveals success in trials

The drugmaker Moderna introduced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, based mostly on an early have a look at the outcomes from its giant, persevering with examine.

Researchers mentioned the outcomes have been higher than that they had dared to think about. However the vaccine won’t be broadly out there for months, in all probability not till the primary months of 2021. The corporate plans to use for emergency authorization from U.S. drug authorities inside weeks. Officers mentioned sufficient vaccine for about 20 million individuals can be prepared in December, with the primary doses going to individuals dealing with excessive dangers, like well being care employees and nursing residence residents.

Moderna mentioned its vaccine had an extended shelf life than what was beforehand reported: It might probably final 30 days within the fridge and 12 hours at room temperature. That may make it simpler to retailer and use.

The race: Moderna's announcement got here every week after Pfizer, in collaboration with BioNTech, reported that its vaccine was greater than 90 % efficient. Ten different firms are conducting massive Section 3 trials, together with efforts in China, Russia, India and Australia.