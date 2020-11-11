Your Thursday Briefing

Trump’s unsavory post-election practices
When President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus declared an implausible landslide victory in an election in August, america and different Western nations denounced what they mentioned was brazen defiance of the voters’ will.
However simply months later, President Trump and varied of his supporters are borrowing from Mr. Lukashenko’s playbook in declaring Mr. Trump the winner of an election — regardless of all proof on the contrary. The Occasions referred to as officers in each state, representing both political parties. None reported any main voting points, in a forceful rejection of Mr. Trump’s narrative.
Mr. Trump’s actions place him amongst different such anti-democratic leaders as Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia. Consultants warn he dangers “creating a brand new mannequin” for like-minded populists in Europe and elsewhere.
Biden’s coverage agenda: President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is getting ready a number of units of coverage proposals, including the ambitious agenda specified by his successful marketing campaign, whereas acknowledging it might need to be pared again in recognition of divided authorities.
Name me, perhaps: Together with the leaders of France and Germany, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain was included in Mr. Biden’s first round of calls — intently adopted by Prime Minister Micheal Martin, in a transparent nod to the president-elect’s ties to Eire.
Damaged guarantees amid Egypt’s testing disaster
Six years in the past, initially of his presidency, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt vowed to place improved well being care “on the coronary heart” of his agenda. However it hasn’t worked out like that, in a rustic the place the army’s wants at all times come first.
The pandemic has uncovered power weaknesses in Egypt’s underfunded public well being system and in Mr. el-Sisi’s rule, the place a tiered system of privilege rewards a strong army — usually on the expense of an more and more poor citizenry. Early on, hospitals struggled, docs went on strike and Egypt quickly had one of many highest fatality charges within the Arab world.
“Weapons purchases and self-importance megaprojects have been his priorities, even throughout the pandemic,” mentioned one Egypt scholar. “And that has diverted scarce authorities sources from the important wants of the Egyptian individuals.”
By the numbers: Within the area, Egypt’s testing price, at 953 exams per 100,000 individuals, exceeds solely the figures of nations in disaster like Yemen and Syria, and is much behind the speed in Iraq, Jordan and even war-torn Libya.
Quotable: “Folks are likely to imagine the pandemic is over,” Dr. Pierre Nabeth of the World Well being Group mentioned. “That is an alarming state of affairs as a result of in truth the winter season is beginning.”
In different developments:
-
South Africa will open its borders to all worldwide vacationers, even because the variety of new coronavirus instances rises in some elements of the nation.
-
The European Union’s govt arm proposed a “European Health Union” in a bid to coordinate a patchwork of Covid-19 measures throughout the bloc and centralize responses to the pandemic.
-
Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States hit a record high of 61,964 on Tuesday, and new each day instances handed 139,000 for the primary time.
-
With coronavirus instances surging in New York, the state will place limits on personal indoor and outside gatherings statewide, whereas gyms, bars and eating places should shut each day at 10 p.m.
The continent’s rising terrorism issues
On Tuesday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria and President Emmanuel Macron of France met in Paris to discuss antiterrorism measures within the wake of assaults of their nations. The assembly, analysts mentioned, was as a lot concerning the two leaders’ home political issues — Mr. Macron is hoping to stave off the far proper chief Marine Le Pen in an upcoming election — because it was about curbing terror.
Mr. Kurtz yesterday announced sweeping new legislative proposals as a part of a wider crackdown on Islamist terror, together with permitting courts to increase the sentences of convicted terrorists and establishing a brand new legal offense for individuals who “create the breeding floor” for terrorism.
France’s issues proceed. An explosion wounded at least two people at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, throughout a ceremony organized by the French consulate on Wednesday. The assault got here at a time of heightened tensions between France and a variety of Muslim nations.
Mozambique: The United Nations referred to as for an investigation into experiences of many individuals beheaded in northern Mozambique, the place Islamist insurgents have stepped up a brutal marketing campaign in opposition to civilians.
Black voters helped Biden win. Now what?
When President-elect Joe Biden thanked Black voters in his victory speech for rescuing his marketing campaign and promised to return the favor, not everybody was cheering. Above, a bar in Atlanta throughout the speech.
Over two dozen interviews, African-American voters mentioned they anticipated the administration to prove its sincerity by addressing racial inequality. The stress on Mr. Biden could also be even higher due to the latest summer time of protests over police brutality and systemic racism.
Princess Diana: 1 / 4-century after the princess admitted infidelity in a landmark interview with Martin Bashir, the journalist faces renewed accusations of behaving unethically to safe the news. The BBC introduced that it will open an independent investigation into the allegations.
Myanmar elections: The party of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi secured much more seats in Parliament than in 2015, when the federal government started a power-sharing settlement with the army. Many citizens from ethnic minorities had been prevented from casting their ballots.
Snapshot: Above, couriers in Beijing on the point of make deliveries. Within the weeks earlier than China’s Singles’ Day, the net buying mega-event, mail couriers have joined strikes and protests to attract higher consideration to their low wages and grueling working situations.
Fig tree’s reprieve: In Kenya, a cherished 100-year-old tree, slated for removing to make room for a brand new expressway, will survive to see another day after a backlash from environmentalists in Nairobi.
Lives Lived: Natan Zach, an Israeli poet who helped revolutionize Hebrew poetry by spurning his extra established contemporaries’ formality in favor of plain-spoken, even blunt verse, died at 89 final week. Listed here are two of his poems in translation.
What we’re studying: This Artnet article about a recent botched art restoration. Alexandria Symonds, an editor, writes that she set a Google alert for “‘botched artwork restoration,’ which sometimes pays dividends” — because it has this week.
How U.S. pollsters acquired it improper
Lisa Lehrer, who writes the e-newsletter On Politics, spoke to Charles Franklin, the director of Wisconsin’s best-known political survey, about why polls acquired it improper, once more. This transcript has been excerpted from the original.
Why did pollsters have a lot hassle discovering Trump supporters?
I don’t assume that is the “shy Trump” voter in the way in which we’ve understood it, as individuals not eager to admit they’re voting for him.
I’m extra inclined to assume we’re seeing a phenomenon of some pretty small section who systematically decline to do surveys altogether, who’re fairly anti-press, anti-polls and in numerous methods anti-conventional political engagement. They might even be people who find themselves not, in truth, strongly recognized with the Republican Get together.
The Occasions carried out numerous polls this cycle that had many of the same problems. We’re not innocent both. Is there a greater method that media organizations ought to be utilizing polling?
It might be that we had been in search of hints of issues totally different from those we really skilled. To cite a former defense secretary, it’s at all times the unknown unknowns moderately than the recognized unknowns. Regardless of looking for sources of error, we did not do it.
Are you apprehensive concerning the popularity of polling, particularly in an setting the place the president has politicized the polls?
The plain and never improper impression is that the polling had a very unhealthy yr. That implies that for the following 4 years at the very least, we’ll be speaking identical to we’re right now about what went improper with polling.
I don’t have a contented ending to this story besides, , anticipate 2024 and let’s hope we do quite a bit higher.
