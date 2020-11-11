Your Thursday Briefing

Trump’s unsavory post-election practices

When President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus declared an implausible landslide victory in an election in August, america and different Western nations denounced what they mentioned was brazen defiance of the voters’ will.

However simply months later, President Trump and varied of his supporters are borrowing from Mr. Lukashenko’s playbook in declaring Mr. Trump the winner of an election — regardless of all proof on the contrary. The Occasions referred to as officers in each state, representing both political parties. None reported any main voting points, in a forceful rejection of Mr. Trump’s narrative.

Mr. Trump’s actions place him amongst different such anti-democratic leaders as Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia. Consultants warn he dangers “creating a brand new mannequin” for like-minded populists in Europe and elsewhere.

