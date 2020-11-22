Your Monday Briefing

Europe’s battle with the virus on many fronts

The latest wave of the coronavirus in Europe seems to have crested in current days, however not earlier than setting information that prompted one other sequence of shutdowns.

The speed of latest instances reported throughout the continent quintupled between September and November to about 300,000 a day, earlier than declining a bit. Deaths have shot up from about 700 a day to nearly 5,000, and a transparent sample of receding has but to emerge. Hospitalization numbers have begun to flatten, however at a degree that’s practically as excessive because the spring peak.

As extra international locations return to shutdowns, governments are straining to search out methods to help furloughed and unemployed workers, and to maintain eating places and different companies from going bankrupt. This week, in a rare transfer, the European Central Bank all however promised to unleash new reduction measures by December on the newest.