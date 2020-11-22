Your Monday Briefing

Worrisome spikes in Asia
The coronavirus pandemic is taking a foul flip in components of Asia. Instances are climbing quickly in Japan and South Korea, which had lengthy managed to keep away from the worst. And since Hong Kong is grappling with a spike, a plan for a travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore has been placed on maintain.
Japan has had its worst-ever soar in new circumstances, breaking data on 4 consecutive days, with at the least 2,508 new circumstances on Sunday. Its earlier worst spike dropped off after peaking at almost 2,000 circumstances in early August.
South Korea has had a smaller enhance, with 5 straight days of greater than 300 circumstances. Final week new restrictions had been introduced for Seoul and surrounding areas, together with limiting the variety of folks at occasions like concert events, conferences and festivals to 100.
Coronavirus and the rise of a right-wing media star
Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a researcher in Hong Kong, became a right-wing media sensation after showing within the U.S. on Fox Information to make the unsubstantiated declare that the coronavirus was a bioweapon manufactured by China.
The way it occurred: Two more and more allied teams that peddle misinformation collaborated on Dr. Yan’s rise. One is a small however energetic nook of the Chinese language diaspora, the opposite the extremely influential far proper within the U.S.
The gamers: Guo Wengui, a fugitive Chinese language billionaire, and Stephen Bannon, a former adviser to Mr. Trump, have been on a mission for years to, as they put it, carry down the Chinese language Communist Get together. They put Dr. Yan on a airplane to the U.S., gave her a spot to remain, coached her on media appearances and helped her safe interviews with well-liked conservative tv hosts.
Trump’s items to Israel
The U.S. determination to elevate the parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard, the American convicted of spying for Israel within the Nineteen Eighties, will free him to maneuver to Israel, the place he’s considered as a hero. It is usually one of many many items from the Trump administration to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.
President Trump’s treatment of Mr. Netanyahu has been nothing short of lavish, our Jerusalem bureau chief writes.
Mr. Trump broke sharply together with his predecessors’ approaches to the Israeli-Palestinian battle, taking Israel’s facet. His Center East workforce piled strain on the Palestinians to get them to contemplate a lopsided peace proposal, then brokered accords for Israel with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan — offers that shattered Arab solidarity behind the Palestinian trigger.
Pollard historical past: A former Navy intelligence analyst, Jonathan Pollard served 30 years in a U.S. jail for stealing American secrets during the Cold War. His case, which the Justice Division addressed on Friday, had lengthy been a sore level within the relations between the 2 nations. The U.S. continues to view Mr. Pollard, 66, as a traitor who did enormous quantities of harm.
When you’ve got 8 minutes, that is price it
Stalin’s ‘Highway of Bones’
The Kolyma Freeway within the Russian Far East as soon as delivered tens of hundreds of prisoners to the work camps of Stalin’s gulag. However for a lot of Russians, together with former prisoners, the horrors of the gulag are fading.
Our reporter and photographer drove alongside the freeway to the remote settlements that are now shrinking and in ruins. “Every thing right here is constructed on bones,” stated Andrey Kolyadin, a regional official.
Right here’s what else is going on
U.S. elections: President Trump’s authorized efforts to challenge election results in Pennsylvania had been met with defeat and a pointy judicial rebuke on Saturday, and a few fellow Republicans started to acknowledge that he had misplaced each the state and his bid for re-election.
Afghanistan talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Qatar with Afghan and Taliban negotiators who’re attempting to interrupt a impasse of their stalled peace negotiations. On Saturday, a rocket assault in Kabul killed at the least eight folks and the Islamic State group claimed accountability.
G20: A closing assertion launched on Sunday by the Group of 20 summit served as maybe the Trump presidency’s remaining reminder of the extensive gulf between the U.S. and its allies on dealing with world threats just like the coronavirus pandemic and local weather change.
Pompeii discovery: Excavations at a suburban villa outside the ancient city frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius almost 2,000 years in the past have recovered the stays of two dwellers, tentatively recognized as a rich landowner and a youthful enslaved particular person.
Snapshot: Above, kimchi classes for the Shin Tae-sook household in Goesan. November is kimchi-making season, however within the age of meal kits and on-demand grocery supply, the tradition is in decline. Some households have began making pilgrimages to the countryside the place they will discover ways to put together it on their very own.
What we’re watching: The Guardian’s video report on North Korean girls working in Chinese language factories producing P.P.E. for export worldwide. It’s a chilling have a look at what could quantity to trendy slavery.
And now for the Again Story on …
Faces born from a pc
We created our personal A.I. system to know how straightforward it’s to generate totally different pretend faces. Kashmir Hill, a tech reporter, and Jeremy White, a graphics editor, labored on a gallery of portraits of people that could look actual, however aren’t.
There at the moment are companies that promote pretend folks. For those who simply want a few pretend folks — for characters in a online game, or to make your organization web site seem extra various — you will get their pictures totally free on an internet site. These simulated individuals are additionally utilized by spies to infiltrate the intelligence group, right-wing propagandists who cover behind pretend profiles and on-line harassers who troll their targets with a pleasant visage.
You possibly can spot a number of the errors and patterns we discovered that our A.I. system repeated when it was conjuring pretend faces. Earrings, for instance, would possibly look related however usually could not precisely match. Summary or blurry backgrounds are sometimes giveaways.
“It was fairly fascinating to arrange our personal A.I. system and generate tons of of faces to see the way it’s performed. This story explores how good the expertise is getting and how one can spot the fakes,” Jeremy wrote.
“The onerous factor about masking tech is that it’s each amazingly highly effective and unexpectedly flawed on the identical time,” Kashmir wrote.
