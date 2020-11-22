Your Monday Briefing

Worrisome spikes in Asia

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a foul flip in components of Asia. Instances are climbing quickly in Japan and South Korea, which had lengthy managed to keep away from the worst. And since Hong Kong is grappling with a spike, a plan for a travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore has been placed on maintain.

Japan has had its worst-ever soar in new circumstances, breaking data on 4 consecutive days, with at the least 2,508 new circumstances on Sunday. Its earlier worst spike dropped off after peaking at almost 2,000 circumstances in early August.

South Korea has had a smaller enhance, with 5 straight days of greater than 300 circumstances. Final week new restrictions had been introduced for Seoul and surrounding areas, together with limiting the variety of folks at occasions like concert events, conferences and festivals to 100.