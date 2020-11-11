Your Information to Allegiant Air Charges – NerdWallet

Fascinated by reserving a flight with Allegiant Air however confused by the add-on charges? You’re not alone: Extremely-low-cost carriers like Allegiant are constructed across the “a la carte” mannequin, the place the bottom airfare doesn’t embrace fundamentals like baggage, seat assignments or a pack of crackers.

Allegiant additionally carries a great deal of “gotcha” charges for unaware passengers. For instance, failing to print your personal boarding move (or use the Allegiant app to get a digital move) will incur a daft $5 “boarding move printing payment.” And paying for a checked bag on the airport can value 100% greater than paying throughout reserving. Figuring out about these charges can prevent a headache and a bunch of cash.

It’s additionally essential to understand that most of those charges apply to every leg of a journey, so a round-trip flight on Allegiant can find yourself costing far more than the marketed worth. Alternatively, savvy Allegiant vacationers can keep away from these dodgy charges and reap decrease fares.

Since these charges differ from flight to flight, we’ll have a look at a real-world round-trip flight from Austin, Texas, to Las Vegas. The bottom worth of this ticket was $74.

This represents solely a fraction of the whole potential value of the ticket. The “Bundles” part under breaks down whether or not it’s price paying for these charges collectively in Allegiant’s preselected bundles. Now, check out the varied sorts of charges you could encounter throughout your Allegiant course of.

Baggage charges

All home airways besides Southwest cost for luggage, however Allegiant has some of the costly and complicated baggage payment programs. There are two items of this method which are essential to bear in mind:

Allegiant fees for overhead carry-on baggage, with out exception. The price of these bigger carry-ons is normally the identical as checked baggage.

Allegiant fees much more for luggage paid on the airport than on-line. Paying for a checked or carry-on bag on the airport normally prices $50 every, which might complete $200 for a round-trip ticket for those who had one in all every. Keep away from these charges in any respect prices.

Checked baggage

Allegiant fees for checked baggage, and the fee per bag is determined by the route flown and when the bag is paid for. Paying for these baggage at reserving is most cost-effective, paying “pre-departure” (on-line however not throughout reserving) is dearer and paying on the airport is at all times $50 per bag.

Right here is an instance one-way payment breakdown for a medium-length route from Austin to Las Vegas:

It’s far more cost-effective to pay throughout checkout. Nonetheless, many vacationers don’t know this far forward of time whether or not they are going to be checking a bag or not. This creates a dilemma, which is strictly what Allegiant is banking on. When unsure, both pay for luggage forward of time or plan to journey mild.

Carry-on baggage

Passengers are allowed one free private merchandise that matches beneath the seat. All curler baggage and different bigger carry-ons carry a payment, and these charges observe the same construction to checked baggage: They differ by route and value extra when paid nearer to the day of the flight.

Right here is the carry-on bag payment for a similar instance as above, Austin to Las Vegas:

The one distinction between this and the checked bag charges is that paying for an overhead carry-on at reserving prices $5 much less. Paying for a similar bag on the airport nonetheless prices a whopping $50 every means.

Circling again to the “$74” round-trip base fare, you’ll be able to see that bringing a carry-on and checked bag, even when paid prematurely, would add $90 ($25 x 2 + $20 x 2).

Seat choice

Many airways now cost for seat choice, which suggests you both should pay additional to safe an honest seat or roll the cube and let the airline assign your seat on the final minute. Allegiant makes this course of particularly complicated by the best way it costs particular person seats.

Throughout checkout on allegiantair.com, you’ll see an ordinary seat choice display screen like this:

Nonetheless, there’s no approach to see the price of a given seat with out deciding on it. On this case, the “additional legroom” seats within the entrance of the cabin value $24 every means, whereas the common financial system seats value $10-$19, relying on their location.

The technique right here is easy: Both pony up for an honest window or aisle seat if the profit outweighs the worth, or skip seat choice altogether. There’s no motive to pay $10 for a center seat.

For the needs of the general worth evaluation, assume collection of a window seat close to the entrance for $19 every means, including $38 complete.

Different charges

Change and cancellation charges: $75 per phase (every means)

Technically, modifications usually are not allowed on base Allegiant fares, and the airline fees $75 per phase for cancellations, so $150 for a round-trip fare.

Prepared for an additional complication? Allegiant enables you to purchase “Journey Flex” safety for $75 every means, which successfully renders the fare totally refundable. But, because the cancellation payment is similar as this “Journey Flex” payment, the one additional benefit is the flexibility to vary the flight free of charge. In our instance, including $150 in journey safety to a $74 fare doesn’t make sense — it will be cheaper and simpler to easily purchase one other ticket.

Boarding move printing: $5

As talked about, Allegiant will cost you to print your boarding move on the airport. You’ll be able to both get a cell boarding move or print your personal at residence to keep away from this payment.

Meals and beverage: $2-$7

If you happen to’re used to flying full-service carriers, you could be shocked to study that Allegiant doesn’t supply complimentary nonalcoholic drinks or meals. Anticipate to pay a couple of dollars for snacks.

Telephone reserving payment: $14.99 per phase

Reserving over Allegiant’s ticketing telephone line will set you again $14.99 for every flight phase (i.e., for every cease). In different phrases: Don’t e book over the telephone.

Pet payment: $100 per phase

Allegiant permits pets in soft-sided carriers, and fees $100 per phase.

Since these are all elective or simply avoidable charges, we gained’t embrace them in our general worth complete.

Bundles — are they price it?

Including one ultimate twist to this complicated maze, Allegiant gives “bundles,” which successfully pay for a number of of those charges collectively at a reduced price. For this Austin to Las Vegas flight, this included a “bonus” and “complete” possibility.

For comparability, right here’s the breakdown:

Paying a la carte, on this case, provides $128 to the whole fare — lower than the “complete” bundle and greater than the “bonus” bundle. However the “bonus” bundle doesn’t embrace a checked bag (solely a keep on) and does embrace “Journey Flex” safety, which makes little sense for such an inexpensive fare. The “complete” bundle prices solely $10 greater than our a la carte alternatives and consists of precedence boarding and “Journey Flex” safety.

Sadly, there’s no hard-and-fast rule about when and whether or not these bundles make sense. The bundles do scale back the price of the charges, however they could embrace some charges you were not going to pay (akin to change/cancellation flexibility). One of the best ways to verify whether or not a given bundle is price it’s to pick out your seats and examine the general prices. That stated, these bundles do supply one other benefit: They’re easy.

The underside line

Allegiant Air fees quite a lot of charges. In our instance, the price of the bottom airfare greater than doubled as soon as baggage and seat choice had been included, and this didn’t embrace different difficult charges like increased bag charges on the airport or boarding move printing charges.

If you happen to don’t thoughts enjoying Allegiant’s sport and paying for under the add-ons you want, it can save you some money. Nevertheless it’s straightforward to get taken for a experience by these convoluted charges.

