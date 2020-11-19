Your Friday Briefing

Japan on excessive alert for virus surge
Japan recorded greater than 2,000 new coronavirus circumstances on each Wednesday and Thursday, its highest ranges up to now, because the nation steels itself for a third wave. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga put the nation on “most alert” and urged vigilant masks carrying, significantly whereas eating out.
Tokyo additionally broke its file for case numbers on Wednesday and once more on Thursday, with greater than 500 infections per day.
Whereas Japan’s complete numbers are low in contrast with these in lots of different international locations, infections are spiking quickly. A panel of consultants working for the Tokyo authorities stated the present surge was probably the most alarming but as a result of, not like prior waves, which largely affected younger folks, the present one has additionally hit middle-aged and older folks.
‘Disgraceful’ conduct by an Australian unit in Afghanistan
The Australian army on Thursday released the findings of a groundbreaking four-year inquiry into the actions of the 2nd Squadron of the Military’s Particular Air Service Regiment on the battlefields of Afghanistan.
Calling out “presumably probably the most disgraceful episode in Australia’s army historical past,” the report paints a brutal image of the elite particular forces unit, which rewarded the killing of civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan and coated them up. The inquiry discovered that 39 Afghans had been unlawfully killed within the interval studied, from 2005 to 2016.
Whereas the report stops in need of calling the killings struggle crimes, it represents the primary time {that a} member of the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan has so publicly accused its personal troops of wrongdoing on such a scale.
Particulars: Commanders ordered junior troopers to execute prisoners so they may file their first “kill.” Adolescents, farmers and different noncombatants had been shot lifeless in circumstances clearly outdoors the warmth of battle. Superior officers created such a godlike aura round themselves that troops dared not query them.
Subsequent steps: The report requires the prison investigation of 19 troopers. Australia’s army chief stated he would disband the unit.
Pompeo provides parting presents to Israeli proper
Mike Pompeo on Thursday turned the primary U.S. secretary of state to go to an Israeli settlement within the occupied West Financial institution and the disputed Golan Heights, a territory that Israel captured from Syria and later annexed illegally.
Mr. Pompeo declared that the Trump administration now considered a world marketing campaign to boycott Israel as anti-Semitic and stated that the U.S. would deny authorities assist to teams that embrace B.D.S. — the boycott, divest and sanctions motion.
His go to was cheered by Israel’s right wing but denounced by the Palestinians.
Context: Mr. Pompeo’s string of picture alternatives could possibly be extremely helpful if he had been to hunt the Republican nomination for president in 2024. White American evangelical Christians, whom Mr. Pompeo has courted, are more likely than different Individuals to consider the gathering of Jews in Israel is foretold within the prophecy of Christians ascending into heaven.
Venezuela’s newest victims
Over the previous 20 years, leftist events helped Hugo Chávez after which President Nicolás Maduro keep in energy. However these allies have grown disillusioned with Mr. Maduro’s authoritarianism and corruption. The widespread discontent erupted in additional than 1,000 flash protests in September.
Now, critics of Mr. Maduro say he’s turned the state’s security forces against the leftists who criticize him.
Uganda protests: At the very least 7 folks had been killed and 45 others wounded during violent demonstrations on Wednesday following the arrests of two presidential candidates. One of many candidates, the favored musician-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine, was arrested on accusations that his rallies had breached coronavirus guidelines.
“Inexperienced Industrial Revolution”: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to additional cut back Britain’s carbon footprint, together with ending the gross sales of fuel and diesel automobiles by 2030 and altering the best way folks warmth their properties to realize internet zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Indian vogue star’s fall: Manish Arora was the primary designer from his nation to interrupt into the worldwide luxurious market. However after years of economic struggles and chaotic offers, his enterprise is in tatters.
Snapshot: Above, Armenians on the final spiritual service on the Davidank monastery in Kelbajar, a district in Nagorno-Karabakh. Final week, after a six-week Azerbaijani offensive, the ethnic Armenians who had lived in the region since capturing it in 1993 fled, lots of them burning their homes as they left.
Canine in China: After receiving complaints about pet canines biting youngsters in Yunnan Province, officers have instituted a ban on dog walking, and have threatened to kill any canine whose proprietor flouts the legislation 3 times. The information has set off howls of shock and fierce debate throughout the nation.
What we’re studying: This profile of Trevor Noah in GQ. “It’s a compelling piece on how rising up in apartheid-era South Africa formed the comic’s strategy to America’s tumultuous 2020,” writes Dani Blum, of the Briefings group.
Do: Think about the proposal-less marriage. Some {couples} who already dwell collectively and share financial institution accounts are skipping the standard celebrations.
The weekend is simply across the nook, and our At Home collection has oodles of concepts on what to learn, prepare dinner, watch and do whereas staying protected at residence.
Women’ stuff and boys’ stuff
Lisa Selin Davis is the creator of “Tomboy,” a ebook about how youngsters’s exploration is stymied by gender norms. She spoke to our In Her Phrases e-newsletter about the sexism in kids’ lives. Right here’s an excerpt.
What’s the long-term affect of getting completely different stuff for girls and boys?
The extra you segregate toys, the extra you develop completely different talent units and funnel them into other ways of being on the planet. Women’ garments, for instance, aren’t made for climbing and sports activities.
How does the “pink/blue divide” play out?
By age 3, children try to excellent the stereotypes they’ve realized. Whenever you present children counterstereotypes, once you inform them that automobiles are for ladies, ladies like automobiles. Most children like what they suppose they’re supposed to love.
How is the embrace of tomboys linked to misogyny?
The message that ladies ought to have entry to boyhood got here with a disdain for no matter’s marked as female. When children say, “I hate pink,” what they’re saying is, “I hate what’s related to ladies.” Women be taught the gender hierarchy and begin pushing these items away to make them appear cooler. By 6, they’re internalizing sexism.
Does “tomboy” exist in different languages?
Sure, greater than 40 non-English languages have their very own model. “Wildfang” in German, “garçon manqué” in French, “erkek fatma” in Turkish.
