Your Friday Briefing

Japan on excessive alert for virus surge

Japan recorded greater than 2,000 new coronavirus circumstances on each Wednesday and Thursday, its highest ranges up to now, because the nation steels itself for a third wave. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga put the nation on “most alert” and urged vigilant masks carrying, significantly whereas eating out.

Tokyo additionally broke its file for case numbers on Wednesday and once more on Thursday, with greater than 500 infections per day.

Whereas Japan’s complete numbers are low in contrast with these in lots of different international locations, infections are spiking quickly. A panel of consultants working for the Tokyo authorities stated the present surge was probably the most alarming but as a result of, not like prior waves, which largely affected younger folks, the present one has additionally hit middle-aged and older folks.

