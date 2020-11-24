Yellen Would Assume Huge Coverage Portfolio as Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON — Janet L. Yellen’s expected nomination as Treasury secretary will place the previous Federal Reserve chair right into a important function overseeing President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s financial and nationwide safety agenda at an company that has more and more grow to be a middle of energy.

Whereas Ms. Yellen’s views on financial coverage are well-known from her time main the central financial institution, her perspective on a spread of points which can be a part of the Treasury Division’s portfolio are much less identified.

As Treasury secretary, Ms. Yellen would be the Biden administration’s chief financial diplomat and can face the problem of re-engaging with American allies which have been postpone by President Trump’s “America first” financial insurance policies, together with his use of tariffs. She’s going to probably be the purpose individual in negotiations with China and may have substantial enter on commerce coverage, together with using U.S. sanctions on international locations resembling Iran and North Korea.

Domestically, Ms. Yellen would be the driving drive behind the Biden administration’s tax coverage — a big function on condition that Mr. Biden made raising taxes on rich Individuals and companies a central a part of his marketing campaign. Ms. Yellen can even have the prospect to tweak laws stemming from Mr. Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which left a fantastic deal as much as the Treasury by way of placing a brand new taxing regime in place for multinational companies. Below a Biden administration, the division may revise these laws to boost taxes on some firms that function overseas.