XP Exhibits Resilience And Ambitions For Additional Development (NASDAQ:XP)

Fast Take

XP (NASDAQ:XP) went public in December 2019, with the corporate and promoting shareholders promoting a mixed 72.5 million shares at a worth of $27.00 per share. The agency supplies a wide range of credit score service choices to people and companies in Brazil.

XP has produced enviable development outcomes, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, and administration has formidable development plans.

Over the medium time period of 12-18 months, I’m cautiously Bullish on XP from its present degree of $41.75.

Firm

São Paulo, Brazil-based XP was based in 2015 and supplies debt monetary companies via its working channels, branded as XP, Rico, and Clear, which function as a debt market – providing companies of each XP’s companions and its rivals.

Administration is headed by CEO and Chairman Guilherme Dias Fernandes Benchimol who holds a bachelor’s diploma in enterprise economics.

XP presents a set of options, together with advisory options, resembling XP Investimentos for retail shoppers, XP Non-public for high-net-worth particular person shoppers, XP Investments that’s centered for worldwide shoppers; in addition to XP Issuer Companies, for our company and institutional consumers.

Administration says that the Brazilian funding trade is ‘typically inefficient’, costly by international requirements, and sometimes ends in poor consumer experiences, primarily because of the panorama being dominated by 5 conventional monetary establishments with belongings value about $1.5 trillion.

XP has a community of retail traders, establishments, and company issuers, accounting for over 1.5 million lively shoppers.

The agency markets its choices via a wide range of advertising and marketing campaigns, together with promoting via conventional media, resembling magazines, tv, and newspapers, in addition to on-line and offline promoting, primarily digital media, resembling social media accounts, social media influencers, on-line movies and sponsored blogs.

XP additionally has digital content material and advertising and marketing operations that include InfoMoney, an funding portal in Latin America, XP Educação, a web based monetary schooling portal in Brazil, XP Analysis, a digital platform with over 500,000 month-to-month distinctive guests, EXPERT, a big funding occasion in Latin America, in addition to the corporate’s digital Influencers program, with over 3 million followers on social media.

Latest Efficiency

High-line income by quarter has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, however has bounced again well since then:

Gross revenue by quarter has adopted the identical trajectory as top-line income:

Working revenue by quarter has equally rebounded in 2020 from a low in Q1 2020:

Earnings per share (diluted) have been uneven however are trending upward:

Supply for chart information: Looking for Alpha

Because the agency’s IPO pricing, XP’s inventory worth has risen 54.7 % vs. the U.S. Capital Markets index’ rise of 11.7 % and the general U.S. market’s development of 20.4 %, because the chart under signifies:

Supply: Merely Wall Avenue

Valuation Metrics

Beneath is a desk of related capitalization and valuation figures for the corporate:

Measure Quantity Market Capitalization $23,180,000,000 Enterprise Worth $21,090,000,000 Value / Gross sales 17.21 Enterprise Worth / Gross sales 15.90 Enterprise Worth / EBITDA 46.38 Free Money Stream [TTM] $630,320,000 Income Development Price 72.34% Earnings Per Share [TTM] $0.69

Supply: Firm Financials

Beneath is an estimated DCF (Discounted Money Stream) evaluation of the agency’s projected development and earnings:

Assuming the above beneficiant DCF parameters, the agency’s shares could be valued at roughly $28.85 versus the present worth of $41.74, indicating they’re probably at the moment overvalued, with the given earnings, development, and low cost fee assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

In its final earnings call, overlaying Q3 2020’s outcomes, administration highlighted the expansion of its IFA (Unbiased Monetary Advisor) attracts, which happens organically via phrase of mouth quite than via an exterior community.

The agency sees this advisor development as a powerful distinction to many Brazilian banks closing their branches for value discount functions.

Because of this, administration intends to take a position extra in drawing IFAs to its platform.

Additionally, the agency has just lately begun to supply some banking merchandise resembling a wholesale financial institution, money options, and overseas trade choices, possible in response to financial institution retrenchment. This serves so as to add TAM to its ecosystem.

As to its monetary outcomes, XP noticed sturdy development in belongings underneath custody in Q3, an all-time excessive, which is exceptional, given the results of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, administration is seeing a transition in asset allocations from traditionally high-yielding fastened revenue towards equities.

So, the agency is seeing funding development typically equities but in addition REITs and options as nicely.

XP stated that its take fee in Q3 was 1.2, secure versus Q3 2019.

Nevertheless, working leverage dropped from 35.5% in Q3 2019 to 31.9% in the newest quarter.

Trying forward, administration believes that it’s nonetheless a small participant in a probably R500 billion market dimension that it’s in search of so as to add product verticals to its platform with low or zero marginal prices.

XP is definitely rising income at a excessive fee, which possible is the rationale for the excessive inventory worth.

Given beneficiant assumptions for the DCF, it exhibits the inventory is overvalued. Nevertheless, I are typically keen on high-growth tales, and XP seems to be executing nicely regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My view is that the shares are absolutely valued, given the dampening results of the pandemic on the agency’s development prospects within the brief time period.

As Brazil begins to maneuver previous the pandemic in 2021, I think XP’s shares will presumably see an uptick, so I’m cautiously Bullish on the inventory at its present degree of $41.75, however over the subsequent 12-18 months.

Achieve Perception and actionable info on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge analysis.

Members of IPO Edge get the most recent IPO analysis, information, and trade evaluation.

Get began with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/now we have no positions in any shares talked about, and no plans to provoke any positions inside the subsequent 72 hours. I wrote this text myself, and it expresses my very own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it (aside from from Looking for Alpha). I’ve no enterprise relationship with any firm whose inventory is talked about on this article.