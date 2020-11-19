‘Marvel Girl 1984’ to debut on HBO Max and in theaters Christmas Day

The coronavirus pandemic has all however shuttered Hollywood’s field workplace for a lot of the 12 months, however two of 2020’s greatest motion pictures will nonetheless battle it out with Christmas Day debuts — this time, on dueling streaming providers.

“Marvel Girl 1984” will launch on HBO Max on Dec. 25, Warner Bros. introduced Wednesday, and can face off in opposition to Pixar’s “Soul,” which can debut the identical day on Disney+. “Marvel Girl 1984” will likely be obtainable for no further cost to HBO Max subscribers, apart from the $14.99-a-month subscription price.

Theater closures had compelled AT&T Inc.’s

T,

-1.41%

Warner Bros. to push again the “Marvel Girl” sequel’s launch date quite a few instances from its initially scheduled debut in June.

It is going to nonetheless play in theaters, the place they’re open within the U.S., and “Marvel Girl 1984” is ready to open Dec. 16 in theaters exterior the U.S.

“We actually hope that our movie brings just a little little bit of pleasure and reprieve to all of you this vacation season,” director Patty Jenkins tweeted Wednesday. “Watch it in theaters, the place it’s made protected to take action (take a look at the good work theaters have executed to make it so!) And obtainable within the security of your private home on HBO Max the place it isn’t.”

The transfer might assist increase subscribers for HBO Max, which launched earlier this 12 months. AT&T not too long ago disclosed HBO Max has about 28.7 million eligible clients, however only about 12.7 million activations. (HBO Max is accessible totally free for HBO subscribers and a few AT&T clients.)

However till not too long ago, HBO Max had been unavailable for shoppers streaming on Amazon Fireplace and Roku gadgets — the 2 hottest streaming-TV gadgets within the U.S. On Monday, WarnerMedia finally announced a deal so as to add Amazon.com Inc.’s

AMZN,

-0.96%

Fireplace as a distributor, accessing one other 40 million streaming viewers. Roku

ROKU,

-2.16%

has roughly one other 40 million streaming clients, and WarnerMedia mentioned Monday that negotiations with Roku are persevering with.

The streaming launch is one other indication of how the pandemic has shaken Hollywood’s film business to its core, with studios departing from decades-old practices of ready months between theatrical releases and people motion pictures’ debuts on TV. Earlier this week, for instance, Comcast’s

CMCSA,

-1.28%

Common Photos struck a cope with movie-theater chain Cinemark

CNK,

+0.74%

to scale back the theatrical window from three months to as little as 17 days, after signing an identical cope with AMC Theaters

AMC,

+9.39%

over the summer season.

“Marvel Girl 1984,” starring Gal Godot, is the follow-up to the 2017 smash hit superhero film, which made greater than $800 million in box-office receipts globally.

Christmas Day will likely be busy for streaming viewers. Final month, the Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

-0.41%

introduced “Soul,” the newest animated film from Pixar, would start streaming that day on Disney+ for no further cost, apart from the service’s $6.99-a-month subscription — in contrast to “Mulan,” which Disney+ supplied to subscribers for an additional $30 in September.