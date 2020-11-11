Home Finance Ladies’s Sonoma Moccasin Slippers solely $7.99 (Reg. $30!) | Cash Saving Mother®

Ladies’s Sonoma Moccasin Slippers solely $7.99 (Reg. $30!) | Cash Saving Mother®

By
Olivia Blevins
-
3
0

November 10, 2020 | Gretchen


This submit might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here.

These Ladies’s Sonoma Moccasin Slippers would make nice items!

Kohl’s has these Women’s Sonoma Moccasin Slippers for just $7.99 once you use the promo code SHOP20 at checkout!

There are a number of colours to select from.

Select free in-store pickup to keep away from transport prices.

Thanks, Midwest Money Saving Mommas!


Subscribe free of charge electronic mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking free of charge!

Learn Newer Submit
«
Learn Older Submit
»


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR