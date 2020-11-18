‘Inside Seconds Every part Was Gone’: Devastating Floods Submerge the Philippines

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines — Brown water submerged practically the whole lot, as complete villages have been swallowed by the deluge.

The floods, quick and livid, left few individuals with sufficient time to make it even to their rooftops. Properties offered little refuge from the devastation.

Francisco Pagulayan, 45, sat dazed as he stared at three white coffins on the roadside close to his village. Two of his seven kids — Ian, 17, and Frank, 19 — alongside together with his mother-in-law, Virginia Bautista, have been killed when a landslide buried their modest picket house.

“There was a loud growth, and inside seconds the whole lot was gone,” mentioned Mr. Pagulayan, who lives in Baggao, a village in Cagayan Province. “They survived the flash flood, however have been buried by the landslide.”