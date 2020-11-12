With President-elect Biden set to repeal ‘Muslim ban,’ affected households start to really feel some aid

Like so many others all around the nation, Terou, the proprietor of a well-liked falafel restaurant in Tennessee, was in anxiousness as he and his spouse watched election outcomes trickle in. A continuation of Trump’s ban would imply ongoing separation from Terou’s brother and aged father, who suffers from coronary heart situations and diabetes. Terou believes he may get higher take care of his father within the U.S., however a ban makes that path much more tough that it already is.

“For the reason that ban was first enacted, vacationers have been stranded at airports, newlyweds have been torn apart and civilians in search of medical consideration have been denied visas to enter the nation for therapy,” HuffPost reported final yr. “Some Individuals have been pressured to make the tough choice to depart the U.S. and move to war-torn countries simply to be with their households.”

Democrats this year passed a bill overturning the ban after taking management of the Home of Representatives in 2018. However it’s stay stalled in Republican Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell’s legislative graveyard, in flip persevering with the anguish of so many households.

Sahar Algonaimi, simply one of many Syrian nationals affected by the ban, was touring from Saudi Arabia to the USA to assist in her mother’s most cancers restoration when she was detained at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport for hours, the Middle for American Progress said in 2017. Regardless that she held a U.S. visa, she was then pressured to show again.

“I wanted somebody to be with me right here,” her anguished sister Nour told HuffPost on the time. “How am I going to show my youngsters and inform them that this can be a free nation? How can we inform my youngsters that we now have to deal with one another?”

Terou was not capable of make his voice heard on the poll field through the 2016 election, however after making use of for U.S. citizenship by way of his spouse, he grew to become naturalized this previous June. On Saturday, they came upon their votes will now help end this ban. The Submit reports that whereas “his spouse was nervous that Trump wouldn’t settle for the outcomes”—and that’s definitely the worry of many—“Terou was relieved.” He informed the Submit, “I believe the American individuals have had their say. Lastly, we are able to sleep now.”