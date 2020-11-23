With no agenda to promote, Senate Republicans in Georgia merely take out the knives

The New York Times writes that the Republicans have dropped hundreds of thousands of {dollars} on “nearly totally destructive” promoting marketing campaign. With out a lot as a single constructive advert between them, Loeffler and Perdue have “crammed the airwaves with scathing assault adverts in search of to color Democrats as radicals essentially against the nation’s core rules and warning that Democratic sway over the Senate would usher in a wave of socialism.”

In fact, on the identical time, Donald Trump has sought yet another recount of the state’s outcomes as he continues to trumpet a message of widespread fraud. Not exactly a great message once you’re asking your voters to return to the polls for one more go ‘spherical in January.

However it’s an interesting, if predictable, posture to take for 2 GOP senators who epitomize the Washington, D.C. swamp tradition Trump has railed in opposition to for the previous 4 years straight. Each Loeffler and Perdue are mired in scandals by which they seem to have used the facility of their public workplace to line their very own pockets.

On the opposite facet of the aisle, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are making the case for why governing truly issues at this vital second within the nation’s historical past.

“This administration’s success is in our very important nationwide pursuits and the very important curiosity of Georgians,” Ossoff told MSNBC Sunday, saying that the nation cannot afford for Senate Republicans to be a roadblock to containing the pandemic and pushing by financial reduction to households and companies. “We’re within the midst of a nationwide disaster.”

Democrats are additionally working to drive turnout amongst youth voters. In a current TikTok video, Warnock urged any College students For Warnock members and their buddies who’re set to show 18 by Jan. 5 to register to vote.

“Should you’re a senior, and also you flip 18 by Election Day, which is January fifth—on or earlier than Election Day, you flip 18—you must register to vote by Dec. 7,” he mentioned.