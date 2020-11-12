Why the Arizona and Georgia Races Are Primarily Over, however Not Formally Known as

President Trump has closed to inside round 12,000 votes in Arizona, however there is no such thing as a longer a practical path for him to erase the remainder of the hole.
There are solely round 25,000 votes left to be counted, most of them provisional ballots, and never all of these will in the end be verified as eligible votes. Mr. Trump would wish to win the remaining vote by round a 50-point margin to combat Joe Biden again to a draw.
The problem for the president is even larger than it appears to be like, as about half of the remaining provisional ballots are in Democratic-leaning Pima County, residence of Tucson.
Fox Information and The Related Press referred to as the race for Mr. Biden on election evening, and Resolution Desk HQ made a name Wednesday evening after a poll launch from Maricopa County, however Reuters, CNN, NBC Information, ABC Information and CBS Information haven’t weighed in.
Why haven’t some networks made a projection? It nearly definitely doesn’t replicate the view that Mr. Trump has a practical probability to win. As a substitute, the networks are being cautious for a easy motive: The general margin is lower than a half-point — Mr. Biden has a 49.40 share of the vote, and Mr. Trump is at 49.06 — which is usually the brink for a community projection. If it’s nearer than that, the choice desks begin to marvel about one-in-a-thousand potentialities, like an irregularity within the tabulated rely or the sort of information entry troubles that plagued Florida in 2000.
Many information organizations — however not The A.P. — typically designate an “obvious” winner if a candidate seems to have clinched victory in a detailed election. It’s potential the networks will make that characterization as soon as all the votes are counted. However even when they don’t make a name, they’re simply being cautious in a good race. This one appears to be like performed.
The rely is likely to be nearer to its conclusion in Georgia, the place Mr. Biden now leads by nearly three-tenths of a percentage point. Mr. Trump has even much less trigger for hope right here.
Only a few votes stay to be counted, as most of Georgia’s counties — however not its most Democratic counties round Atlanta — have already licensed their outcomes.
And in contrast to in Arizona, the late ballots have damaged towards Mr. Biden. He leads the provisional ballots counted to this point, 63 % to 35 %, and he additionally has appeared to hold non-provisional ballots counted after the election, like these from abroad and ballots that had the prospect to be “cured” of flaws like a lacking signature.
Right here once more, the networks haven’t made a projection. Not solely is the race tight sufficient to advantage the additional layer of warning, however the Georgia secretary of state has additionally introduced that the race will go to a hand recount. Community choice desks sometimes don’t make a projection if there’s a recount — though right here once more the “obvious winner” designation could also be thought of.
Nonetheless, Mr. Biden’s lead in Georgia seems protected. I’m not conscious of any case the place a recount has overturned such a large benefit. The Georgia race won’t be referred to as till the statewide result’s licensed, however Mr. Trump’s possibilities at the moment are so small as to not even be seen.