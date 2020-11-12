Why the Arizona and Georgia Races Are Primarily Over, however Not Formally Known as

Why haven’t some networks made a projection? It nearly definitely doesn’t replicate the view that Mr. Trump has a practical probability to win. As a substitute, the networks are being cautious for a easy motive: The general margin is lower than a half-point — Mr. Biden has a 49.40 share of the vote, and Mr. Trump is at 49.06 — which is usually the brink for a community projection. If it’s nearer than that, the choice desks begin to marvel about one-in-a-thousand potentialities, like an irregularity within the tabulated rely or the sort of information entry troubles that plagued Florida in 2000.

Many information organizations — however not The A.P. — typically designate an “obvious” winner if a candidate seems to have clinched victory in a detailed election. It’s potential the networks will make that characterization as soon as all the votes are counted. However even when they don’t make a name, they’re simply being cautious in a good race. This one appears to be like performed.

The rely is likely to be nearer to its conclusion in Georgia, the place Mr. Biden now leads by nearly three-tenths of a percentage point. Mr. Trump has even much less trigger for hope right here.

Only a few votes stay to be counted, as most of Georgia’s counties — however not its most Democratic counties round Atlanta — have already licensed their outcomes.

And in contrast to in Arizona, the late ballots have damaged towards Mr. Biden. He leads the provisional ballots counted to this point, 63 % to 35 %, and he additionally has appeared to hold non-provisional ballots counted after the election, like these from abroad and ballots that had the prospect to be “cured” of flaws like a lacking signature.