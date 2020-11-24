Why it’s unsuitable to attract parallels between Trump and Mugabe

On November 6, after a speech by Donald Trump wherein he baselessly claimed the 2020 US presidential election was fraudulent, ABC journalist Leigh Gross sales criticised what she noticed as an outgoing president’s try to undermine the democratic course of by tweeting “Robert Mugabe retains coming to thoughts”.

And Gross sales was not the one one who in contrast Trump’s actions within the aftermath of the election to these of Zimbabwe’s former president. Samantha Energy, Pulitzer-Prize profitable creator and former US ambassador to the UN, for instance, additionally claimed on the identical day that Trump was “going full-on Robert Mugabe”.

Many others made related comparisons between Trump and African leaders on social media within the following days, expressing their shock that election outcomes could be contested in such a manner in america, and implying that the president’s insistent refusal to concede to his rival is a transfer extra becoming to democracies in Africa.

That is problematic for a number of causes. To start with, it’s an argument constructed on the false assumption that American democracy is just not susceptible to authoritarian interventions and energy grabs like “lesser” democracies elsewhere on this planet, and particularly in Africa. It’s an argument born out of America’s perception in its personal ethical superiority and its political class’s inherent racial biases.

On the floor, these might seem to be innocent comparisons between political leaders with related dictatorial tendencies. However why accomplish that many select to attract parallels between Donald Trump and African leaders when the current historical past of the West itself is filled with political leaders who’ve been as autocratic, as energy hungry, and as keen to undermine democratic procedures as their African counterparts? Was it not Western colonialism that paved the way in which for a lot of of Africa’s democratic failures within the first place, anyway?

The present comparisons between Trump and authoritarian African leaders have loads to do with the perceived ethical superiority of whiteness within the US. White Individuals, consciously or not, view themselves and their nation as morally superior to others. Consequently, when their president acts in a manner that’s objectively immoral and undemocratic, they discover consolation in labelling that behaviour as one thing exterior of whiteness by making comparisons between him and African leaders they settle for as naturally morally inferior.

This problematic, and widespread, perception within the perpetual morality of whiteness can simply be seen within the protection of atrocities dedicated by white assailants by the US media.

In 2013, for instance, when a white scholar opened hearth on different college students at a center faculty in Nevada, the media overwhelmingly portrayed him as a struggling baby who had been bullied, and cited the abuse he allegedly endured as a potential motivation for his actions.

And two years later, in 2015, when self-proclaimed racist Dylan Roof walked right into a church in Charleston and shot 9 African Individuals lifeless, many media pundits repeatedly referred to him as somebody who’s “mentally unwell”.

In 2018, a examine by researchers from Ohio State College revealed that white shooters have been 95 % extra prone to be described as “mentally unwell” than Black shooters in information tales. The examine additionally confirmed that, “when shooters have been framed within the media as mentally unwell, 78 % of white attackers have been described as being victims of society – as being underneath numerous stress, for instance – versus solely 17 % of black shooters”.

The message right here is evident – within the eyes of white America, white persons are incapable of being inherently evil, and for them to commit atrocities, there have to be another phenomenon at play.

This perception that immoral, violent and unethical behaviours stand strictly exterior the norms of whiteness is the explanation why so many individuals are keen to check Trump to African leaders and never discover the issues with the core dynamics of American democracy, together with white supremacy, that resulted in such an individual being elected president within the first place. It’s, in any case, simpler to solid Trump’s actions as an “anomaly”, one thing that ought to have solely been seen in Africa, than settle for that he’s, truly, a pure and typical product of American whiteness.

After an election official in Nevada voiced his issues for the protection of his employees following the presidential election, for instance, journalist Louise Milligan expressed her shock by tweeting “No, this didn’t occur in a far-flung tinpot regime, it didn’t occur in a banana republic.”

On this brief tweet, Milligan clearly demonstrated that she, like many others in Western media and political circles, view election violence as one thing that’s anticipated to occur in “banana republics” and “tinpot regimes”, phrases typically used to explain international locations populated with folks of color, and never in America. Whereas expressing her shock in regards to the behaviour of Trump’s supporters, she implied that whereas such violence is out of the norm within the US, it’s pure elsewhere on this planet, maybe in Latin America and Africa.

That is unfaithful. Identical to it’s the case within the US, election violence and tensions come on the again of particular political realities and democratic struggles in every nation. There is no such thing as a nation on this planet the place the inhabitants is inherently wild and violence is a pure and anticipated a part of the electoral course of.

It’s, nevertheless, not unusual for white folks within the West to carry such baseless beliefs about folks residing in “banana republics” and “far-flung tinpot regimes”. These views, typically accepted by many as reality with out a lot consideration, are a byproduct of the white supremacy that’s on the core of Western civilisation, and American democracy.

White persons are solely capable of view themselves, and their international locations, as superior by casting others as inferior – intellectually, culturally and morally. When colonialists got here to Africa, for instance, they declared the Indigenous inhabitants of the continent as morally and intellectually inferior to legitimise the invasion, exploitation and theft of their lands and assets. Additionally they tried to legitimise slavery by claiming Black folks have been inferior to them, and consequently not deserving of primary human rights and dignity.

Comparisons which can be at the moment being made between African nations and Trump’s America could seem trivial and unimportant, however they’ve real-world penalties. They try to solid Africa because the metric for violence and tyranny, whereas masking intrinsic issues of American democracy that resulted in a white supremacist authoritarian occupying the White Home. That is an angle detrimental each for Africa and the US.

There is no such thing as a excellent democracy both in Africa or the West. But when American media, politicians and pundits proceed to behave as if authoritarianism, tyranny and disrespect for democracy are ideas which can be unique to Africa, or “banana republics” elsewhere on this planet, they will by no means really resolve the democratic disaster their nation is at the moment experiencing.

The views expressed on this article are the creator’s personal and don’t essentially replicate Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.