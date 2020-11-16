Why Elon Musk is being known as ‘Area Karen’ on Twitter

This nickname may stick.

Tesla

TSLA,

+0.27%

and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk went viral over the weekend for questioning the effectiveness of COVID-19 testing after he claimed that he examined each constructive and destructive for the virus a number of occasions in the identical day.

“One thing extraordinarily bogus is happening,” tweeted Musk, who has repeatedly performed down the virus through the pandemic, similar to predicting there could be “close to zero” instances within the U.S. by April. In truth, more than 11 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and greater than 246,000 have died.

Learn: Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he tested both positive and negative for coronavirus in the same day

And a bioinformatics scientist — who focuses on analyzing advanced organic knowledge — hit again at Musk on Twitter

TWTR,

-0.83%

over the weekend with the proper retort.

“Speedy antigen exams commerce sensitivity for velocity. They return a end in

Her “Area Karen” response has drawn greater than 10,000 retweets and quote tweets since Saturday, and spurred greater than 900 feedback.

Musk’s new moniker performs on the stereotype of a white girl utilizing her privilege to get her manner, or “white-lady-with-a-bone-to-pick” syndrome. Karens are recognized for demanding to “converse to the supervisor,” and often commit racist micro-aggressions.

That is additionally what’s led “Area Karen” to pattern on Twitter on Monday morning, and it spawned this photoshopped picture of Musk with a female haircut — an asymmetrical bob with chunky blond highlights a lalate 2000s reality star Kate Gosselin — that additionally went viral.

The mockery got here on a day that ought to be an enormous win for Musk, because the SpaceX Falcon rocket carrying 4 astronauts was anticipated to achieve the Worldwide Area Station on Monday, marking a historic first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company.

Musk watched the rocket launch remotely on Sunday, nevertheless, tweeting he “almost certainly” had a reasonable case of COVID-19.