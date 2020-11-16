Why COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe are set to get lighter — however last more

As European governments try to ease the second-wave lockdowns to assist companies through the Christmas season, additionally they come to appreciate that the trade-off is likely to be that COVID-19 restrictions will then must last more than deliberate.
- Germany, France, Eire and others are starting to see the results of a number of weeks of lockdowns, because the variety of new infections has plateaued or come down. In a number of nations, the variety of hospitalizations is also declining.
- The French authorities on Thursday introduced that the present restrictions, primarily based on the closure of all bars and eating places in addition to public areas, gained’t disappear altogether on Dec. 1 as initially envisioned.
- If the variety of hospitalizations decreases by then, nonetheless, some measures could possibly be lifted as quickly as subsequent month. The slight enchancment within the variety of infections for now stays “fragile,” stated French Prime Minister Jean Castex.
- U.Ok. transport secretary Grant Shapps stated on Friday that the federal government was “actively working” on lowering the present 14-day quarantine compelled on overseas vacationers — save for a restricted record of nations of origin.
- In Eire, which applied a second lockdown sooner than in the remainder of Europe, new infections are again right down to their Could stage. The restrictions are to be lifted on Dec. 1, however chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan has suggested the Irish residing overseas to not journey dwelling for Christmas.
The outlook: European governments are desirous to loosen the restrictions within the run-up to the Christmas season, throughout which retailers make 20% of their annual gross sales. However they’re struggling to keep away from the implications on their health-care programs, since a promising vaccine and enhancements in test-and-trace strategies may have little impression earlier than subsequent yr.
Which means governments are in a race against time. They usually must hold reminding the general public — whose acceptance of and compliance with lockdown measures appears to have declined for the reason that first wave all through Europe — that new vaccine hopes don’t change something to the short-term drawback. If something, constructive information on the doable finish of the pandemic subsequent yr would possibly even encourage extra breaches of the lockdown guidelines — which might in flip result in a 3rd wave of the pandemic.
