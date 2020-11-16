Why COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe are set to get lighter — however last more

As European governments try to ease the second-wave lockdowns to assist companies through the Christmas season, additionally they come to appreciate that the trade-off is likely to be that COVID-19 restrictions will then must last more than deliberate.

The outlook: European governments are desirous to loosen the restrictions within the run-up to the Christmas season, throughout which retailers make 20% of their annual gross sales. However they’re struggling to keep away from the implications on their health-care programs, since a promising vaccine and enhancements in test-and-trace strategies may have little impression earlier than subsequent yr.

Which means governments are in a race against time. They usually must hold reminding the general public — whose acceptance of and compliance with lockdown measures appears to have declined for the reason that first wave all through Europe — that new vaccine hopes don’t change something to the short-term drawback. If something, constructive information on the doable finish of the pandemic subsequent yr would possibly even encourage extra breaches of the lockdown guidelines — which might in flip result in a 3rd wave of the pandemic.

