WHO head has singled out one growing nation for its success in managing the coronavirus pandemic

The pinnacle of the World Well being Group has praised a growing nation for its success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic on Friday and urged others to re-evaluate their approaches to well being care:

“ ‘Thailand is a wonderful instance that, with a whole-of-government, whole-of-society, complete strategy, this virus may be contained — even with out a vaccine.’ ”

Thailand’s numbers “converse for themselves,” mentioned Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in closing remarks to the World Health Assembly, which befell this week.

Thailand was the primary nation outdoors China to report a case of COVID-19, however thus far it has counted fewer than 4,000 circumstances and simply 60 fatalities, regardless of having a inhabitants of 70 million and one of many world’s largest and most tightly packed cities in Bangkok.

By comparability, the U.Okay., with a inhabitants of about 68 million, has had 1.3 million circumstances and 51,396 fatalities, based on data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.

“This isn’t an accident,” mentioned Tedros. It’s as a result of, in his view, Thailand made a dedication 40 years in the past to put money into its health-care infrastructure and has constructed out a community of greater than 1,000,000 village well being volunteers to behave because the eyes and ears of the well being system of their communities.

See additionally:People of Black and Asian descent up to twice as likely to get COVID as white people: meta-analysis

Thailand additionally realized from its expertise in dealing with the SARS outbreak in 2003, he mentioned.

“However Thailand can also be studying the teachings of the current, by working with WHO’s nation workplace to conduct an intra-action assessment, to grasp the way it can additional strengthen its public well being defences,” he mentioned. “I urge all nations to observe Thailand’s lead. No nation can say it was well-enough ready for COVID-19, or that it has no classes to be taught.”

The pandemic has shone a lightweight on the implications of “power underinvestment” in public well being and ignited an financial disaster hurting billions of lives, he mentioned.

See:Here are all the reasons COVID-19 cases are surging again

“The time has come for a brand new narrative that sees well being not as a value however an funding that’s the basis of productive, resilient and steady economies,” he mentioned.

To assist that effort, the WHO is establishing a brand new Council on the Economics of Well being for All, he mentioned, that can comprise economists and well being specialists and be chaired by Mariana Mazzucato, a professor of the economics of innovation and public worth on the College of London, mentioned Tedros. The council will maintain its first session on-line within the coming weeks.

Tedros reiterated his message that nations can management the pandemic even with out a vaccine by following the general public security measures advisable by well being specialists and businesses.

“The virus itself has not modified considerably, and nor have the measures wanted to cease it. We all know what works.

See additionally: Dr. Atul Gawande on COVID-19: ‘It’s never too late to save another 100,000 lives’

“First, know your epidemic and do the fundamentals nicely. Discover, isolate, take a look at and look after circumstances. Hint and quarantine their contacts. And second, have interaction and empower communities to guard themselves and others with the total vary of measures: bodily distance, avoiding crowds, air flow, hand hygiene and masks.”

Tedros’s feedback come a day after the world suffered probably the most COVID-19 deaths in a single day because the begin of the outbreak at 11,617, based on the Johns Hopkins knowledge. It additionally set a new-case file of greater than 660,000.

Learn:Coronavirus update: U.S. again shatters daily case record as experts worry holidays will be superspreader event

The U.S. continues to steer the world by case tally at 10.6 million and demise toll at 242,477, the info present. That’s a couple of fifth of the worldwide tallies for each.

The U.S. set a recent file for day by day circumstances on Thursday and a recent file for hospitalizations.