Who Are Contenders for Biden’s Cupboard?

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has signaled his intention to attract from a various cross part of America in constructing his cupboard. Not like President Trump’s cupboard, which is extra white and male than any in practically 40 years, Mr. Biden’s checklist of doubtless prime advisers guarantees to replicate Twenty first-century sensibilities.
“Throughout the board — from our school rooms to our courtrooms to the president’s cupboard — we have now to guarantee that our management and our establishments really seem like America,” Mr. Biden wrote in an op-ed article final summer season.
In naming the group, Mr. Biden should appease progressives inside his personal celebration whereas gaining help from Republicans who should still management the Senate. Mr. Biden is prone to embody Republicans in his cupboard as he makes an attempt to engineer a working relationship between the events.
Mr. Biden’s transition group, led by former Senator Ted Kaufman of Delaware, a longtime confidant, already has been engaged on an inventory of candidates.
These are names which have emerged as attainable picks for posts.
Agriculture Division
HEIDI HEITKAMP: A former North Dakota senator who served on the Agriculture Committee, Ms. Heitkamp is a robust advocate for rural points. She has criticized the Trump administration’s commerce insurance policies, which led to tariffs on soybean exports to China.
AMY KLOBUCHAR: A Minnesota senator, former prosecutor in Minneapolis and candidate for the Democratic nomination, Ms. Klobuchar, who was at one level in rivalry for Mr. Biden’s operating mate, has advocated growing help for agricultural commodities, catastrophe packages and federal crop insurance coverage. (Ms. Klobuchar has additionally been talked about as a attainable legal professional basic.)
Central Intelligence Company
TOM DONILON: Mr. Donilon, who served as nationwide safety adviser below President Barack Obama, has been tied to Mr. Biden since 1987, when he labored on his first presidential marketing campaign. A lawyer, he additionally oversaw the transition planning for the Clinton-Kaine marketing campaign in 2016.
AVRIL HAINES: A former deputy C.I.A. director and former deputy nationwide safety adviser, Ms. Haines has held a number of posts at Columbia College since leaving the Obama administration. (Ms. Haines has additionally been talked about as a candidate for director of nationwide intelligence.)
MIKE MORELL: Mr. Morell is a former international service officer who served as each C.I.A. deputy director and twice as its appearing director. He’s now in personal enterprise, chairing the geopolitical danger follow at Beacon World Methods, a consulting agency in Washington.
Protection Division
TAMMY DUCKWORTH: A former Military lieutenant colonel who misplaced each legs when her helicopter got here below hearth in Iraq in 2004, Ms. Duckworth, a senator from Illinois, was an assistant secretary of veterans affairs through the Obama administration. She was amongst girls thought of as Mr. Biden’s operating mate. If appointed, she would turn into the primary Thai-American cupboard member along with the primary lady within the function of protection secretary. (Ms. Duckworth has additionally been talked about as a possible secretary of veterans affairs.)
MICHÈLE A. FLOURNOY Ms. Flournoy, a former deputy assistant secretary of protection, is considered the main alternative for this job. Ms. Flournoy, who could be the primary lady on this function, has suggested Mr. Biden’s marketing campaign on protection points and is considered extremely certified. Her business ties — she serves on the board of the protection contractor Booz Allen Hamilton — might annoy progressives.
JEH JOHNSON: Mr. Johnson is a former secretary of homeland safety who beforehand served as basic counsel on the Pentagon. He could be the primary Black secretary of protection. His membership on the board of the protection contractor Lockheed Martin might be a sticking level for progressives. (Mr. Johnson has additionally been talked about as a candidate for legal professional basic and director of nationwide intelligence.)
Director of Nationwide Intelligence
SUSAN M. GORDON: Ms. Gordon was a principal deputy director of nationwide intelligence within the Trump administration, a publish from which she resigned in 2019 after the president didn’t promote her to director of nationwide intelligence. Ms. Gordon started her intelligence profession practically 40 years in the past as an analyst on the C.I.A., rising to senior government positions on the company. (Ms. Gordon has additionally been talked about as a attainable C.I.A. director.)
LISA MONACO: The highest adviser on homeland safety to Mr. Obama, Ms. Monaco has had a protracted and different authorities profession. On the Justice Division, she was an assistant legal professional basic for nationwide safety and served as chief of employees to the previous F.B.I. director Robert Mueller. She has longstanding ties to Mr. Biden, having labored through the Nineteen Nineties on his Senate Judiciary Committee employees, the place she helped craft the Violence In opposition to Ladies Act.
Training Division
LILY ESKELSEN GARCÍA: A former trainer and former president of the Nationwide Training Affiliation, a labor union, Ms. Eskelsen García ran for Congress in Utah in 1998 and campaigned for Hillary Clinton within the 2016 presidential race.
RANDI WEINGARTEN: Ms. Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Lecturers, is a former Brooklyn public highschool trainer who beforehand served as president of the United Federation of Lecturers.
Power Division
JAY INSLEE: After failing to achieve traction in his presidential bid — during which local weather change was his main focus — Mr. Inslee was simply re-elected to a 3rd time period as Washington’s governor. Environmental activists are selling his identify, pointing to his plan to shut U.S. coal vegetation by 2030 and attain net-zero emissions by 2045. (Mr. Inslee has additionally been promoted for appointment as secretary of the inside or head of the Environmental Safety Company.)
ERNEST MONIZ: A nuclear physicist, Mr. Moniz served within the Obama administration as vitality secretary, a job that largely entails managing the nation’s nuclear arsenal. He performed a essential function in negotiating technical particulars of the Iran nuclear deal. Since leaving the administration, he has been chief government of the Nuclear Risk Initiative, which works to forestall nuclear, organic and cyber assaults.
ELIZABETH SHERWOOD-RANDALL: Ms. Sherwood-Randall is a professor at Georgia Tech who served within the Obama administration as deputy secretary of vitality, the place she managed the Nationwide Nuclear Safety Administration and 17 federal laboratories. She additionally served as a White Home adviser on weapons of mass destruction and arms management. Throughout the Clinton administration, she labored as deputy assistant secretary of protection for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.
Well being and Human Providers Division
MANDY COHEN: Because the secretary of North Carolina’s Well being and Human Providers Division, Dr. Cohen is understood for her formidable effort to remodel the way in which the state pays for well being care. A doctor, Dr. Cohen served because the chief working officer on the Facilities for Medicare and Medicaid Providers within the Obama administration.
DAVID KESSLER: A former commissioner of the Meals and Drug Administration, Dr. Kessler, a doctor, was credited with tackling the tobacco business and serving to velocity approval of greater than a dozen medication to deal with H.I.V. In doing so, he labored intently with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s prime infectious illness skilled.
MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM: Ms. Lujan Grisham, the governor of New Mexico and a former member of Congress, additionally beforehand served as cupboard secretary for New Mexico’s departments of well being and growing old. Ms. Lujan Grisham who was amongst these thought of for Mr. Biden’s operating mate, was lately appointed as one in every of 5 co-chairs of Mr. Biden’s transition group. (Ms. Lujan Grisham additionally has been talked about as a attainable inside secretary.)
VIVEK MURTHY Considered one of Mr. Biden’s prime advisers on the coronavirus, Dr. Murthy is a former surgeon basic and an outspoken advocate of extra stringent gun management.
Homeland Safety Division
VAL DEMINGS: Ms. Demings, a member of Congress from Florida, is a former Orlando police chief with a 27-year profession in regulation enforcement. She was among the many girls thought of by the Biden group as a operating mate.
ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS: A Cuban-American lawyer, Mr. Mayorkas was answerable for operating Citizenship and Immigration Providers on the division below Mr. Obama. He additionally served as a federal prosecutor in central California. Beneath Mr. Obama, Mr. Mayorkas was considered instrumental in negotiating a memorandum of understanding with Cuba.
Housing and City Growth Division
KAREN BASS: Ms. Bass, a longtime member of Congress from California, chairs the Congressional Black Caucus. A neighborhood organizer earlier than she entered politics, she is well-versed on the housing challenges going through her South Los Angeles district. She was among the many girls Mr. Biden thought of as his operating mate. (A doctor assistant by coaching, Ms. Bass has additionally been talked about as a possible secretary of well being and human providers.)
ALVIN BROWN: A former mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., Mr. Brown was an adviser to Andrew Cuomo throughout his tenure as secretary of housing and concrete improvement, labored on the Clinton-Gore transition group, and served on the Commerce Division through the Clinton administration.
MAURICE JONES: Mr. Jones, a prime deputy on the division through the Obama administration, he at the moment runs the Native Initiatives Assist Company, a monetary establishment that makes loans and gives grants to help underserved communities. Mr. Jones additionally served as Virginia’s secretary of commerce below Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS: The mayor of Atlanta, Ms. Bottoms has been a marketing campaign surrogate for Mr. Biden and was among the many girls he thought of as a operating mate. Ms. Bottoms has made inexpensive housing a precedence, proposing a $1 billion public-private initiative to enhance entry to housing in Atlanta.
DIANE YENTEL: Ms. Yentel leads the Nationwide Low Earnings Housing Coalition, a Washington-based nonprofit group that efficiently opposed a lot of Mr. Trump’s proposed cuts to federal housing packages.
Inside Division
STEVE BULLOCK: The governor of Montana, Mr. Bullock lately misplaced a detailed Senate race to Steve Daines, a Republican incumbent. Mr. Bullock has been lively in environmental points: In 2014, he signed an government order making a habitat for sage grouse, and as state legal professional basic, he wrote an opinion guaranteeing entry to public lands.
DEB HAALAND: Indigenous teams are additionally selling New Mexico , Consultant Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe. The Inside Division presides over thousands and thousands of acres held in belief as tribal land. Ms. Haaland serves as vice chairwoman of the Home Pure Assets Committee.
MARTIN HEINRICH: Yet one more New Mexico resident talked about for the inside job, Senator Heinrich, an avid outdoorsman, has promoted the thought of creating a nationwide out of doors recreation plan utilizing federal lands.
TOM UDALL: A New Mexico senator who determined to not run for a 3rd time period, Mr. Udall has fought to guard federal property from oil and fuel drilling and has promoted the designation of wilderness areas in New Mexico. If Mr. Udall is picked, he will probably be maintaining a household custom: His father, Stewart Udall, served as inside secretary through the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.
Justice Division
XAVIER BECERRA: Mr. Becerra has developed a progressive observe file as a California state official and through his profession in Congress. He succeeded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as California legal professional basic and is now broadly seen as a attainable inheritor to her Senate seat.
DOUG JONES: Following his unlikely Senate win in a particular election in deep-red Alabama in 2017, Mr. Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was unable to carry on to his seat this 12 months. He’s broadly admired throughout the celebration for pulling off that upset, in addition to for his impeccable civil rights file. He’s white, although, and a few of Mr. Biden’s supporters might want the Justice Division within the arms of a Black or Latino legal professional basic.
TOM PEREZ: The Democratic Social gathering chairman, Mr. Perez has a protracted profession in authorities, notably as secretary of labor and, earlier, as assistant legal professional basic for civil rights. In that function, he led a federal investigation of Trayvon Martin’s killing in Sanford, Fla., introduced a lawsuit towards the Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio for a sample of abuses towards Latinos, and enforced civil rights legal guidelines for homosexual and transgender individuals. (Mr. Perez has additionally been talked about as a candidate for labor secretary.)
SALLY YATES: Ms. Yates, a former U.S. legal professional in Atlanta and deputy legal professional basic, briefly held the function of appearing legal professional basic through the early weeks of the Trump administration. Her tenure lasted 10 days; she was fired for insubordination by Mr. Trump when she suggested him that the Justice Division couldn’t defend his ban on journey to the USA by residents of a number of Muslim-majority international locations.
SETH HARRIS: Mr. Harris, a former deputy labor secretary who served as appearing secretary in 2013, additionally suggested the Obama administration on laws earlier than the Senate. A lawyer, he’s a fellow at Cornell College’s Faculty of Industrial and Labor Relations.
ANDY LEVIN: The Michigan congressman is a former labor organizer for the Service Workers Worldwide Union and later the A.F.L.-C.I.O., the place he was assistant director of organizing. He additionally labored as a employees lawyer within the Labor Division.
BERNIE SANDERS: The Vermont senator is inquisitive about serving as labor secretary, based on an individual near him, and his camp and Mr. Biden’s group have been significantly discussing the chance since he withdrew from the presidential race in April. There isn’t any deal, and it’s nonetheless unclear what function Mr. Sanders would play in a Biden administration.
JULIE SU: Ms. Su is the secretary of California’s Labor and Workforce Growth Company and a former California labor commissioner. She is an skilled on employees’ rights and a previous recipient of a MacArthur “genius” grant.
Nationwide Safety Adviser
ANTONY BLINKEN: An aide to Mr. Biden on the Senate International Relations Committee, Mr. Blinken has served as Mr. Biden’s prime international affairs adviser. He served as deputy secretary of state through the Obama administration, in addition to deputy nationwide safety adviser. Extra lately, he has been managing director of the Penn Biden Middle, a world coverage heart on the College of Pennsylvania. He has additionally been a contributing opinion author for the The New York Occasions.
State Division
WILLIAM J. BURNS: Mr. Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for Worldwide Peace, is a retired international service officer and former ambassador to Russia and Jordan. A former deputy secretary of state and particular assistant to Secretaries Warren Christopher and Madeleine Albright, he’s additionally a contributing author at The Atlantic.
CHRIS COONS: A number one member of the Senate International Relations Committee, Mr. Coons hails from Mr. Biden’s residence state and is one in every of his closest associates. Mr. Coons would most certainly be simply confirmed due to his collegial relations with Senate Republicans. One draw back: Mr. Coons might be invaluable to Mr. Biden as a steward of his agenda on Capitol Hill.
SUSAN RICE: A former nationwide safety adviser, Ms. Rice was among the many small group of ladies Mr. Biden thought of for his operating mate. Ms. Rice is a former assistant secretary of state and United Nations ambassador, and she or he is seen as a number one skilled on Africa.
Transportation Division
ERIC GARCETTI: The Los Angeles mayor has promoted using public transportation throughout his administration, buying a clean-air bus fleet and proposing fare-free bus and prepare rides. He has additionally launched a plan to remove visitors deaths by 2025.
Treasury Division
RAPHAEL BOSTIC: The primary African-American and the primary overtly homosexual man to guide a regional Federal Reserve financial institution, Mr. Bostic is president of the Atlanta Fed. He beforehand labored as an economist for the Federal Reserve and served as a board member at Freddie Mac. Mr. Bostic is understood for his argument that systemic racism damages the general economic system. No Black particular person has ever stuffed the job of Treasury secretary.
LAEL BRAINARD: A member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and a former below secretary on the Treasury Division, Ms. Brainard has voted towards regulatory rollbacks and has warned that the financial dangers brought on by the coronavirus usually are not over. She has additionally urged the Fed to concentrate on local weather change and its affect on the economic system. Ms. Brainard is considered a reasonable, and she or he has been criticized from the left for her reluctance to take a tough line on foreign money manipulation whereas at Treasury.
SARAH BLOOM RASKIN: A former deputy Treasury secretary and a former member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, Ms. Raskin additionally beforehand served as Maryland’s commissioner of monetary regulation. She is a lawyer and a visiting professor at Duke College.
ELIZABETH WARREN: A favourite of progressive teams, the Massachusetts senator, presidential candidate and former Obama adviser has spent her profession advocating for pro-consumer monetary reforms and stronger banking regulation. She spearheaded the creation of the Client Monetary Safety Bureau, a federal watchdog company, and was amongst these thought of as Mr. Biden’s operating mate. Given her progressive positions, Ms. Warren’s affirmation won’t be assured in a Senate managed by Republicans.
JANET L. YELLEN: Well-known due to her high-profile service as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, Ms. Yellen was additionally president of the Federal Reserve Financial institution of San Francisco and chair of the White Home Council of Financial Advisers below President Invoice Clinton. She is a labor economist who believes that authorities regulation and intervention are required to make sure that markets run effectively.
Veterans Affairs Division
PETE BUTTIGIEG: Mr. Buttigieg, the previous mayor of South Bend, Ind., and a Democratic presidential candidate, is a former Navy officer who served in Afghanistan. As one in every of solely two candidates for the Democratic nomination with army expertise, Mr. Buttigieg, who’s homosexual, was endorsed by a progressive group of veterans, VoteVets. (Mr. Buttigieg has additionally been talked about as ambassador to the United Nations.)
ROBERT A. McDONALD: A former veterans affairs secretary through the Obama administration, Mr. McDonald might be making a return to his outdated job. An Military veteran and a former chief government of Procter & Gamble, throughout his administration he positioned an emphasis on decreasing homelessness amongst veterans.
Reporting was contributed by Julian Barnes, Katie Benner, Helene Cooper, Coral Davenport, Sydney Ember, Erica Inexperienced, Lara Jakes, Thomas Kaplan, Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Alan Rappeport, David Sanger, Stephanie Saul, Noam Scheiber, Eric Schmitt, Jeanna Smialek, Jennifer Steinhauer, Jim Tankersley and Glenn Thrush.