WHO advisers advocate towards Gilead’s remdesivir for treating COVID-19

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. fell in after-hours buying and selling Thursday after a World Well being Group panel really helpful towards medical doctors utilizing the drug remdesivir to deal with coronavirus sufferers.

The panel of specialists, often known as the WHO Guideline Growth Group, printed their findings Friday in The BMJ, a British medical commerce journal.

Remdesivir “has no significant impact on mortality or on different necessary outcomes for sufferers, reminiscent of the necessity for mechanical air flow or time to scientific enchancment,” the WHO group stated. “There’s at the moment no proof that it improves survival or the necessity for air flow.”

The group stated it got here to that conclusion after 4 randomized trials involving greater than 7,000 hospitalized coronavirus sufferers.

The findings are a blow to Gilead

GILD,

-0.44% ,

whose inventory fell 1.7% in prolonged buying and selling after the report was launched.

The Foster Metropolis, Calif.-based biotech defended its drug, saying in a press release that remdesivir “is acknowledged as a normal of take care of the remedy of hospitalized sufferers with COVID-19 in tips from quite a few credible nationwide organizations.

“We’re upset the WHO tips seem to disregard this proof at a time when instances are dramatically rising all over the world and medical doctors are counting on Veklury [the drug’s brand name] as the primary and solely authorized antiviral remedy for sufferers with COVID-19 in roughly 50 nations.”

Remdesivir was authorized for emergency use within the U.S. in Might, and last month won full approval by the U.S. Meals and Drug Administration. It was one of many therapies President Donald Trump obtained when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October.

Remdesivir gross sales brought in $873 million last quarter, Gilead reported in its earnings final month. However Wall Avenue analysts have been cautious about remdesivir’s outlook, given three detrimental scientific trials and concern over its long-term monetary potential.