Which is best? The Subaru Crosstrek vs. the Hyundai Kona

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek compact crossover goes up towards the 2021 Hyundai Kona in a comparability of suburban runabouts.

What we like: Commonplace all-wheel drive and eight.7 inches of floor clearance; commonplace Apple

CarPlay and Android Auto; EyeSight security suite in CVT-equipped fashions.

What we might change: Weak base engine; poor gasoline economic system with handbook transmission.

Overview:The 2021 Subaru

Crosstrek is neither a compact SUV nor a hatchback, however fairly one thing in between, with a carlike trip but in addition among the attributes of a crossover/SUV.

With commonplace all-wheel drive and eight.7 inches of floor clearance, the Crosstrek is a stable tenting car, snug on something from mud to dust to snow, though it’s nonetheless not an important alternative for true off-roading on rocky terrain. We discover the usual 2.0-liter engine to be a bit underpowered, however are greater than happy with the improve 2.5-liter engine.

We additionally don’t a lot look after the handbook transmission, since not solely does the CVT ship higher fuel mileage, however CVT-equipped fashions include a extra subtle AWD system, which affords Hill Descent Management. CVT fashions additionally include SI-Drive, a driver-selectable powertrain administration system that goes from extra fuel-efficient to extra sporty. The inside is snug and roomy, with a transparent 360-degree view out entrance and 55.3 cubic ft of area with all seats folded.

What’s new for 2021: Model modifications embrace a redesigned grille and entrance bumper, whereas inside, Sport and Restricted fashions get a 182-hp 2.5-liter engine, and adaptive cruise management comes commonplace on all CVT-equipped fashions.

Options and know-how: Trim ranges for the Crosstrek vary from the bottom mannequin as much as the Restricted, with the 2 decrease ranges providing both a handbook or CVT transmission and the higher two with CVT solely. Costs vary from almost $24,000 for the bottom mannequin as much as $29,000 for the bottom Restricted, which incorporates extra commonplace gear.

Commonplace options embrace 17-inch alloy wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and automated local weather management. As we’ve talked about, things like SI-Drive and EyeSight are provided solely on CVT-equipped fashions. Higher trim ranges embrace things like paddle shifters and fog lights on the Premium, and the X-Mode all-wheel-drive system and a water-repellent inside on the Sport Mannequin.

The upper-tier Restricted comes with 18-inch wheels, push-button ignition, a leather-based inside, an 8-inch touchscreen, and LED headlights, amongst different issues. Different choices embrace a moonroof on the Premium and up and a Harman Kardon audio system on the Restricted.

What does the longer term maintain? Subaru says there’s a hybrid variant of the Crosstrek coming in 2021, however particulars are imprecise. The 2020 Crosstrek plug-in hybrid had 17 miles of all-electric vary.

2021 Hyundai Kona

Base worth: $21,540

The 2021 Hyundai Kona

Hyundai





What we like: Nice guarantee; prime security rankings; EV has 258 miles of vary.

What we might change: Cargo area is beneath common; rear seats are a bit tight; EV solely out there in 10 states.

Overview: A comparatively new entry within the compact crossover/SUV class, the 2021 Hyundai

HYMTF,

+0.57%

Kona is a sharp-looking, enjoyable little city runabout that has room for 4 or 5 passengers, helpful cargo area, and loads of commonplace tech and security options. Add to {that a} alternative of both a 30 mpg four-cylinder engine, a downright peppy turbo, and even an optionally available EV boasting 258 miles of vary, and the Kona makes fairly an announcement for itself.

Entrance-wheel drive is commonplace, however all fashions will be outfitted with all-wheel drive as effectively. We’ve favored previous variants a lot that the Kona was the winner of our KBB Subcompact SUV Finest Purchase award in each 2019 and 2020. On prime of its tech-friendly primary setup, together with a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, the Kona comes with ample security options, successful it prime marks from each NHTSA and the IIHS.

The Kona is fairly small, nonetheless, almost a foot shorter than the Crosstrek, which makes for considerably tight legroom within the rear seats and considerably much less cargo area than rivals. Resale values are fairly respectable, and the Kona comes with Hyundai’s class-leading 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain guarantee.

What’s new for 2021: There’s a brand new Night time Version trim; Lime Twist and Sundown Orange paint selections have been discontinued.

Options and know-how:For 2021, the variety of Hyundai Kona trims will increase to 6, with the brand new Night time Version slotting in slightly below the Restricted and the top-tier Final. Happily, even the bottom SE mannequin comes effectively outfitted, with a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, 16-inch alloy wheels, and two USB ports up entrance. Lively security options embrace driver consideration monitoring, automated emergency braking and lane-keeping help.

The subsequent tier up from the SE is the SEL, which provides blind-spot monitoring, heated entrance seats, 17-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, roof rails, HD/satellite tv for pc radio, and an optionally available contrasting-color roof. The SEL Plus provides an Infinity 8-speaker premium audio system, wi-fi cellphone charging, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, amongst different issues.

The brand new Night time Version slots in subsequent, as the primary with the out there 175-horsepower turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and black fabric upholstery. Subsequent is the Restricted, which provides leather-based seats and automated local weather management, and the highest tier is the Final, with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, a head-up show, rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection, rain-sensing wipers, and automated excessive beams.

What does the longer term maintain? Provided that the Kona is widespread, affords a alternative of engines, and is properly outfitted, we solely anticipate gentle updates over the following few years, with probably a hybrid possibility added.

Crosstrek vs. Kona: Strengths comparability

Crosstrek advantages: Higher in dust and dust; cargo area.

Kona advantages: EV possibility; excellent guarantee; extra enjoyable to drive; decrease beginning worth.

Crosstrek vs. Kona: Which is best?

We love the all-weather ruggedness of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, and it’s undoubtedly the winner if you happen to’re in search of a weekend tenting journey companion, but when most of your driving is on pavement, we love the 2021 Hyundai Kona for its sporty dealing with, nice options, sporty seems to be, and naturally that legendary Hyundai guarantee.

This story initially ran on Autotrader.com.