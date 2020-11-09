When Will the Subsequent President Be Sworn In?

Historically, the group that’s seated on the platform includes the president and vice chairman and their households; the president-elect and vice president-elect and their households; the chief justice and affiliate justices of the Supreme Courtroom; former presidents; the diplomatic corps; cupboard members and nominees; members of Congress; governors; the Joint Chiefs of Workers; and different company, in line with the joint committee.

In 2017, when Mr. Trump was sworn in, his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Invoice Clinton, had been in attendance, as had been Mr. Trump’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle Obama, and former Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter. President George H.W. Bush was unable to attend due to poor well being; he died in 2018.

How lengthy is the Inaugural Handle?

Each president since George Washington has delivered the Inaugural Handle, which has ranged from 8,445 phrases to 135 phrases, in line with the committee. Throughout his Inaugural Address on Jan. 20, 2017, Mr. Trump spoke for 16 minutes earlier than a whole lot of hundreds of followers and spectators. In his speech, he vowed to shatter the established order and reverse a nationwide decline that he known as “this American carnage.”

The following day, Mr. Trump disputed impartial estimates of the attendance, saying that up to 1.5 million people had been there, a declare disproved by pictures. Visual estimates of the dimensions of the gang put it at one-third the dimensions of Mr. Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.

Has the occasion at all times been in January?

No. The ratification of the 20th Amendment in 1933 fastened Jan. 20 because the date. Earlier than that, inaugurations historically happened on March 4. By way of historical past, the ceremony has taken place on different dates and in 10 totally different areas.

Washington, the nation’s first president, was sworn in on April 30, 1789, at Federal Corridor in New York Metropolis.

Andrew Jackson’s first inauguration, on March 4, 1829, was the primary ceremony to be performed on the East Portico of the Capitol. The crowds of attendees had been so excited that they rushed towards the brand new president, who then retreated into the Capitol and rode a horse to the White Home.