When a Chief Simply Received’t Go

“He can’t bear being the loser and so now’s doing all the pieces inside his energy to assault the truth he hates,” mentioned Joseph Burgo, a scientific psychologist who has studied Mr. Trump and written about his attraction to voters.

“As soon as he has exhausted all doable avenues to problem the election, he’ll spend the remainder of his life insisting the system conspired to deprive him of his victory,” mentioned Dr. Burgo, the creator of “The Narcissist You Know: Defending Your self In opposition to Excessive Narcissists in an All-About-Me Age.” “He’ll take refuge in blame, self-pity and righteous indignation to shore up his sense of self, thereby keeping off the humiliation of true defeat.”

In the meantime, many Republican legislators, loath to upset Mr. Trump, are serving to to prop up the phantasm that he’s nonetheless by some means in energy, in a means paying homage to the courtiers who flattered, lied and enabled their means via the ultimate days of Emperor Haile Selasse’s reign in Ethiopia in Ryszard Kapuscinski’s “The Emperor.”

Curiously sufficient, there seems to be some precedent for this throughout the Trump household itself. When the president’s father, Fred, developed Alzheimer’s, the household reportedly conspired to assist him imagine that he nonetheless ran the Trump group. In line with Self-importance Honest, the elder Mr. Trump would show up for work day-after-day, signing clean papers and utilizing an workplace telephone related solely to his secretary’s line. “Fred pretended to work,” a household buddy instructed the journal.

Together with his huge coterie of enablers prepared to imagine his baseless assertions concerning the election, Mr. Naftali mentioned, Trump is likely to be higher in comparison with the Wizard in “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Many people assumed that Trump’s behind-the-curtain second — when Dorothy arrived and, due to Toto, discovered that the Wizard was a humbug — would come due to his dealing with of the Covid emergency,” he mentioned. “However one of many causes the president is ready to proceed this fantasy that he received a second time period is that 73 million individuals don’t agree that he was a humbug. Despite the fact that the Wizard is on his means out, Ouncesstill exists.”

In fact, indignant individuals could be very harmful when backed into corners, and Mr. Trump’s perception in his personal falsehoods has already had damaging, real-life penalties. Some sympathetic right-wing media shops and lots of Republican officers are refusing to acknowledge that Joseph R. Biden Jr., is the president-elect. Thousands and thousands of individuals seem to imagine Mr. Trump’s assertions that the election was stolen and that the coronavirus, now raging uncontrolled, will not be a significant issue. His supporters are marching in the streets to protest the election consequence, and it stays to be seen underneath what circumstances he’ll lastly depart the White Home.