What Is Medigap Plan F? What You Must Know – NerdWallet

Plan F is a part of Medicare Complement Insurance coverage, also called Medigap. That is insurance coverage that’s offered by non-public firms and fills gaps in Authentic Medicare protection, similar to copayments, coinsurance and deductibles.

The way it works: Medicare pays its share of the accepted quantity for lined well being care prices and companies. Then, the Medigap coverage pays its share. (You’ll pay a separate month-to-month premium for Medigap advantages.)

Right here’s the catch for many new enrollees: For those who’re newly eligible for Medicare after Jan. 1, 2020, you can’t buy a Medigap Plan F coverage. Why? After that date, new insurance policies aren’t allowed to pay a Medicare Half B deductible, one of many prime options of Plan F.

If you have already got or have been lined by Half F earlier than Jan. 1, 2020, you possibly can preserve your plan. And when you have been eligible for Medicare earlier than that date however have not but enrolled, you might be able to purchase a Half F plan.

Right here’s what Medigap Plan F covers, in keeping with Medicare.gov:

Half A coinsurance and hospital prices as much as a further three hundred and sixty five days after Medicare advantages are used up.

Half A hospice care coinsurance or copayment.



Half B coinsurance or copayment.





Blood (first three pints).

Expert nursing facility care coinsurance.

80% international journey trade (as much as plan limits).

What Medigap Plan F doesn’t cowl:



Supplemental well being advantages: Medigap plans do not supply protection for listening to aids, imaginative and prescient care, dental care and long-term care, amongst different issues.

Medigap plans are commonplace in each state besides Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin, which have their very own plans.

Medigap Plan F, when it was absolutely out there, was thought of one of the vital complete Medigap insurance policies in the marketplace, because it covers all the out-of-pocket prices of Authentic Medicare (Part A and Part B). If Plan F isn’t out there to you, the closest Medigap plan is Plan G, which gives the identical protection aside from the Half B deductible.