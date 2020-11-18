What’s AI? We made this to assist.

Defining what’s, or isn’t synthetic intelligence could be difficult (or robust). A lot so, even the specialists get it incorrect typically. That’s why MIT Expertise Assessment’s Senior AI Reporter Karen Hao created a flowchart to explain it all. On this bonus content material our Host Jennifer Sturdy and her staff reimagine Hao’s reporting, gamifying it into an audio postcard of kinds.

Credit:

This episode was reported by Karen Hao. It was tailored for audio and produced by Jennifer Sturdy and Emma Cillekens. The voices you heard had been Emma Cillekens, in addition to Eric Mongeon and Kyle Thomas Hemingway from our artwork staff. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Niall Firth.

Transcript:

Sturdy: Hello there… I’m Jennifer Sturdy, senior editor for reside journalism, podcasts and host of the collection, In Machines We Belief.

Hao: And I’m Karen Hao, Tech Assessment’s senior reporter masking synthetic intelligence.

Sturdy: We’re on the largest convention of the 12 months for our newsroom diving into tendencies in rising expertise – it’s referred to as EmTech.

Hao: However don’t fear, We aren’t going to go away you empty handed.

Sturdy: No, in no way. Thanks a lot for being right here and as a method to present our appreciation, we made you a bit of reward.

Hao: Some time again I drew one thing to assist make sense of a very primary query, so primary, and but… so necessary. We return to it consistently in our work to attempt to verify we’re all on the identical web page.

Sturdy: Karen’s drawing helps us tease out whether or not one thing really includes synthetic intelligence.

Hao: That’s as a result of it’s complicated! Even to specialists. Firms claiming to make use of AI additionally fail this check extra typically than you may suppose.

Sturdy: Downside is, you’ll be able to’t see me holding it up proper now. And so, as a substitute, we’ve gamified it into what I consider as an audio postcard.

Hao: Sure, it’s an exquisite audio postcard. Have enjoyable!

Cillekens: Girls and gents… “Welcome to ‘That is AI”!

[Music]

Gamers will ask questions that unravel what it’s or isn’t AI. And I’ve introduced alongside an “assistant” to assist out with the solutions.

Voice Assistant: Hiya.

Cillekens: Hiya, Alexa. And simply so we’re all on the identical web page… Synthetic Intelligence… in its broadest sense refers to machines that may study, cause, and act for themselves. They will make their very own choices when confronted with new conditions, very like people and animals do. This bell…

[Bell ding to indicate correct answer]

…means accurately recognized AI… and this buzzer…

[Buzzer to indicate false answer]

Properly, not a lot. Okay. So, let’s check your information.. Prepared… set… participant one, go!

Mongeon: Can ‘it’ see?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Mongeon: Can it determine what it sees?

Voice Assistant: No

[Buzzer to indicate false answer]

Cillekens: Okay, in order that’s only a digicam.

Mongeon:…okay okay… however what if it can determine what it sees?

[Bell ding to indicate correct answer]

Cillekens: Yep – that’s laptop imaginative and prescient and picture processing. Participant two!

Hemingway: Can it hear?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Hemingway: Does it reply in a helpful, smart method to what it hears?

Voice Assistant: Sure

[Bell ding to indicate correct answer]

Cillekens: So, that’s N-L-P – pure language processing. The objective of this sort of A-I is to assist computer systems make sense of human languages in a means that’s helpful. However..????. what if it doesn’t reply in a helpful, smart was to what it hears… Might that even be A-I?

Hemingway: If it is transcribing what you say?

[Bell ding to indicate correct answer]

Cillekens: That’s additionally A-I — it’s speech recognition…// which has similarities however working from the spoken phrase as a substitute of textual content. New spherical of questions! Participant 1.

Mongeon: Can it learn?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Mongeon: Is it studying what you kind?

Voice Assistant: No

Mongeon: Is it studying passages of textual content?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Mongeon: Is it analyzing the textual content for patterns?

Voice Assistant: Sure

[Bell ding to indicate correct answer]

Cillekens: As soon as once more that’s N-L-P – pure language processing. Properly achieved!

Hemingway: I’ll take that very same query once more. Can it learn?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Hemingway: Is it studying what you kind?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Hemingway: Does it reply in a wise, helpful means?

Voice Assistant: Sure

[Bell ding to indicate correct answer]

Cillekens: Okay – that’s additionally N-L-P – pure language processing. New query please participant 1.

Mongeon: Can it cause?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Mongeon: Is it searching for patterns in huge quantities of knowledge?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Mongeon: Is it utilizing these patterns to make choices?

Cillekens: Properly, if not, that seems like math….

Mongeon: However whether it is utilizing patterns to make choices?

Voice Assistant: Sure

[Bell ding to indicate correct answer]

Cillekens: Then that’s machine studying – which is when a machine learns via expertise. Ultimate spherical!

Hemingway: Can it transfer?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Hemingway: By itself, with out assist?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Hemingway: Does it transfer based mostly on what it sees and hears?

Voice Assistant: Sure

Hemingway: Are you certain it’s not simply transferring alongside a pre-programmed path?

Voice Assistant: Hmmm. I’m unsure.

Cillekens: Very humorous… but when so, that’s only a bot.

[Buzzer to indicate false answer]

Hemingway: Okay, let’s attempt that once more. Is it transferring alongside a pre-programmed path?

Voice Assistant: No.

[Bell ding to indicate correct answer]

Cillekens: Okay, in order that’s a wise robotic, that means one which’s utilizing A-I to make a few of its personal choices. Nice….And that’s the sport. Thanks for taking part in!

[Music]

Sturdy: We’re going to take a brief break – however first, I need to recommend one other present I feel you may like. Courageous New Planet weighs the professionals and cons of a variety of highly effective improvements in science and tech. Dr. Eric Lander, who directs the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, explores exhausting questions like…

Lander: Ought to we alter the Earth’s environment to forestall local weather change? And might reality and democracy survive the affect of deepfakes?

Sturdy: Courageous New Planet is from Pushkin industries. You’ll find it wherever you get your podcasts. We’ll be again proper after this.

[Advertisement]

Sturdy: Welcome again to this bonus episode of In Machines We Belief. We’re at our EmTech Convention this week… and so as a substitute of coming to you with an everyday episode… we made one thing enjoyable that hopefully helps clear up some confusion round what’s or isn’t A-I…

Hao: And for those who’d wish to see what it seems to be like on paper, you’ll be able to try my drawing. It’s referred to as “What’s A-I” at Expertise Assessment dot com.

Sturdy: Within the meantime, Karen and I are going to place our heads collectively and select one thing to play for you from the convention… so preserve an eye fixed out for that.

Hao: We’re additionally engaged on one other quick collection concerning the some ways facial recognition is utilized in issues like retail and sports activities… we hope you’ll be part of us

[Music]

Sturdy: Many because of the proficient voices on this episode — together with our producer, Emma Cillekens, and our artwork staff — Eric Mongeon and Kyle Thomas Hemingway. Which, by the way in which, for those who like our cowl artwork you simply heard the parents who made it. Karen Hao did the reporting and it was tailored by me, Jennifer Sturdy. Our editors are Michael Reilly and Niall Firth.

Hao: Inform us what you suppose. Like it? Hate it? Have ideas for what you’d like to listen to subsequent? Please ship us suggestions to podcasts at expertise overview dot com.

[TR ID]