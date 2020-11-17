What Boris Johnson’s COVID quarantine and firing of exhausting Brexiteers means for the U.Okay.-EU commerce talks

U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating in his official residence after assembly with a member of Parliament who was later discovered to be infected with coronavirus, as talks between the U.Okay. and the European Union on a future commerce deal enter their final stretch.

Learn: Top Boris Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings steps down

The outlook: The U.Okay.’s insistence that its place hasn’t modified after the departure of the hard-core Brexiteers is par for the course. However pessimism is rising on each side on the potential for putting a deal in time for parliaments to ratify it by the top of the 12 months. And indicators are mounting that the U.Okay. hasn’t properly prepared for a tough Brexit state of affairs.

What issues isn’t the official spin, the place bragging from each side about by no means ever giving up on “purple strains” ought to be anticipated: In actuality, concessions should be made for a deal to materialize. The essential query within the final days of the negotiations is how far Johnson is ready to go to get a deal, and the way snug and credible he would then be to color it as a powerful success, for the good thing about the still-influential Brexit hard-core of his Conservative Celebration.

Opinion: How a slumping economy and Joe Biden’s election are backing Boris Johnson into a Brexit corner