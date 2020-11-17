What Boris Johnson’s COVID quarantine and firing of exhausting Brexiteers means for the U.Okay.-EU commerce talks

U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating in his official residence after assembly with a member of Parliament who was later discovered to be infected with coronavirus, as talks between the U.Okay. and the European Union on a future commerce deal enter their final stretch.
- Johnson stated in a video clip that it didn’t matter that he was “bursting with antibodies” after being contaminated by COVID-19 earlier this 12 months: “We’ve received to interrupt the unfold of the illness,” he pleaded, including that he was “stuffed with optimism and confidence” in regards to the U.Okay.’s skill to finish the pandemic.
- Advisers and ministers shall be banned from getting into the prime minister’s official residence within the subsequent two weeks, and Johnson will hold manning authorities enterprise through videoconferences.
- “The announcement will increase questions over how rigidly No. 10 has been following social distancing guidelines and minimizing contacts throughout lockdown,” the Times of London famous.
- 4 extra members of the Home of Commons went into self-isolation on Monday after the same meeting within the prime minister’s places of work at 10 Downing Avenue.
- U.Okay. and EU negotiators are in the previous couple of days of their troublesome talks a couple of commerce treaty that might govern their relationship after the U.Okay. leaves the European single market on the finish of the 12 months, amid indicators that no progress has been made on the principle substantial variations between the 2 sides.
- Key “hard-Brexit” proponents in Johnson’s circle of advisers had been ousted final week in a serious reshuffle, however the authorities insisted over the weekend that it could haven’t any bearing on the U.Okay.’s agency stance within the persevering with negotiations.
- EU leaders are on account of maintain a videoconference on Thursday to debate the state of the talks and agree on a approach ahead.
The outlook: The U.Okay.’s insistence that its place hasn’t modified after the departure of the hard-core Brexiteers is par for the course. However pessimism is rising on each side on the potential for putting a deal in time for parliaments to ratify it by the top of the 12 months. And indicators are mounting that the U.Okay. hasn’t properly prepared for a tough Brexit state of affairs.
What issues isn’t the official spin, the place bragging from each side about by no means ever giving up on “purple strains” ought to be anticipated: In actuality, concessions should be made for a deal to materialize. The essential query within the final days of the negotiations is how far Johnson is ready to go to get a deal, and the way snug and credible he would then be to color it as a powerful success, for the good thing about the still-influential Brexit hard-core of his Conservative Celebration.
