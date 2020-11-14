Western Sahara Ends Truce With Morocco

CAIRO — The chief of a pro-independence group in Western Sahara declared conflict Saturday on Morocco, shattering a three-decade-long cease-fire and threatening a full-blown army battle within the disputed desert territory in northwest Africa.

The announcement got here a day after Morocco launched a military operation in a United Nations-patrolled buffer zone after having accused the pro-independence group, the Polisario Entrance, of blocking entry to neighboring Mauritania.

The eruption of hostilities in Western Sahara provides to the instability roiling a few of Africa’s largest nations, with a protracted conflict in Libya, long-simmering insurgency in Mali and the threat of a civil war in Ethiopia.

On Friday, Morocco stated it had put up a “safety cordon” on an vital street connecting the nation to Mauritania, which the Polisario considers unlawful as a result of the independence group says it was inbuilt breach of the 1991 United Nations-brokered truce.