WELL Well being Applied sciences Corp.’s (WLYYF) CEO Hamed Shahbazi on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

WELL Well being Applied sciences Corp. (OTCPK:WLYYF) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name November 12, 2020

Firm Contributors

Pardeep Sangha – Vice President Company Technique & Investor Relations

Hamed Shahbazi – Chairman & Chief Govt Officer

Eva Fong – Chief Monetary Officer

Convention Name Contributors

Kevin Krishnaratne – Eight Capital

Doug Taylor – Canaccord Genuity Inc.

David Newman – Desjardins Capital Markets

Colin Healey – Haywood Securities, Inc.

David Kwan – PI Monetary Corp.

Justin Keywood – Stifel GMP

Gabriel Leung – Beacon Securities Restricted

Nick Agostino – Laurentian Financial institution Securities

I'll now flip the decision over to Pardeep Sangha, Vice President, Company Technique and Investor Relations.

Pardeep Sangha

Thanks, operator, and welcome, everybody, to WELL Well being’s 2020 Fiscal Third Quarter Monetary Outcomes Convention Name. Becoming a member of me right now on the decision are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the corporate’s CFO.

I belief that everybody has acquired a duplicate of our monetary outcomes press launch that was issued earlier right now. Listeners are additionally inspired to obtain a duplicate of our interim third quarter consolidated monetary statements and administration dialogue and evaluation from sedar.com.

Parts of right now’s name aside from historic efficiency embrace statements of forward-looking info inside the which means of relevant securities legal guidelines. These statements are made beneath the protected harbor provisions of these legal guidelines. Ahead-looking statements are essentially primarily based upon quite a lot of estimates and assumptions that, whereas thought-about affordable by administration, are inherently topic to vital enterprise, financial and aggressive uncertainties and contingencies.

These forward-looking statements embrace, however usually are not restricted to statements associated to WELL’s projected working efficiency, monetary outcomes and monetary situation. WELL’s projected progress and progress technique, money circulate and use of money, enterprise targets and outlook, capability to finish potential acquisitions and acquisition technique, value discount and shared service advantages and different issues which will represent forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements contain recognized and unknown dangers, uncertainties, assumptions and different elements, a lot of that are exterior of WELL’s management which will trigger the precise outcomes, efficiency or achievements of WELL to vary materially from the anticipated outcomes, efficiency or achievement implied by such forward-looking statements. These elements are additional outlined in right now’s press launch and in our administration dialogue and evaluation.

We offer forward-looking statements solely for the aim of offering details about administration’s present expectations and plans regarding the longer term. We don’t undertake or settle for any obligation or enterprise to launch publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to replicate any change in our expectations or any change in occasions, circumstances, assumptions or circumstances on which any such assertion is predicated, besides if it’s required by regulation.

And with that, let me flip the decision over to Mr. Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO.

Hamed Shahbazi

Thanks, Pardeep. Good day, everybody. We hope that you just’re all holding protected and wholesome. We really recognize everybody for becoming a member of us right now. On right now’s name, I’ll first present some normal commentary on the quarter, adopted by our CFO, Eva Fong, who will present a monetary abstract of our Q3 2020 outcomes.

I’ll then come again and supply extra particulars on the enterprise items and our general outlook, adopted by a question-and-answer interval. Q3 2020 was one other excellent quarter for WELL, through which we achieved file quarterly income and gross revenue, strengthened our steadiness sheet, accelerated our progress, and continued to execute on our capital allocation acquisition technique.

WELL achieved one other file quarter with income growing 50% year-over-year and gross revenue growing 75% year-over-year. WELL’s omni-channel scientific enterprise delivered in a giant means as scientific revenues had been $9.667 million representing greater than 17% sequential quarter-over-quarter progress.

That is all natural by the best way and 34.4% year-over-year progress, which incorporates natural and a few inorganic. This drove WELL’s top-line to handily high consensus estimates at $12.245 million. Our revenues had been extra worthwhile too, as we achieved file gross margins as nicely. Gross margins expanded sequentially from 40% to 41.2%, and elevated 17% on a year-over-year foundation.

Gross revenue was over $5,045,000 and adjusted EBITDA was very near breakeven at a slight $153,000 loss. On the coronary heart of those wonderful outcomes, the robust progress and efficiency from each our scientific and EMR enterprise items, our SaaS EMR enterprise has been rock-solid and regular and rising properly. There’s little or no fanfare and alter in that enterprise because it’s just about been untouched by COVID, aside from some greater buyer acquisition alternatives for the enterprise.

I’ll reference {that a} bit later after I present an outlook for every enterprise items. I’d wish to focus a while and remarks on the scientific enterprise. Throughout Q3, WELL skilled a robust rebound of its bodily and clinic visits on account of BC’s financial reopening plan, following the COVID-19 lockdowns. That is necessary, as a result of BC had very low circumstances by way of Q3, just about every part was open and other people moved round fairly freely, and that has solely modified very not too long ago as a result of elevated COVID circumstances.

In the course of the quarter, our omni-channel scientific community delivered 236,302 affected person visits, which is nineteen% greater than the earlier quarter. Keep in mind, the earlier quarter was 1 / 4 that in BC, you couldn’t transfer round very a lot, and we had been topic to lockdown. The 236,302 affected person visits breakdown as follows: 120,660 complete telehealth affected person visits, which included 60,875 by way of VirtualClinic+, and 59,785 by way of telephone consultations, and 115,642 in-person visits.

Evaluate this with final quarter, the place we had just below 200,000 complete visits and 198,435 – 57,929 which got here from VC+ and 66,920 telephone consults and 73,586 in-person visits. So we grew VC+, our digital care program, did barely fewer telephone calls, which implies as an entire, we preserve most of our telehealth visits whereas rising in-person visits sequentially on a quarter-over-quarter foundation by a whopping 57%.

When you bear in mind our final convention, nicely, we type of previewed this as we had been seeing it occur in actual time. We had been telling you that WELL had gone from 1 engine in its affected person companies enterprise to 2 engines.

Into This fall, we are able to inform you that scientific volumes are persevering with to be robust whereas our telehealth continues to be regular as nicely. So our perception is that that is the brand new norm and positions us very nicely sooner or later. And by the two engines, after all, I’m referring to the engine of with the ability to meet and supply consultations in-person in addition to digital session.

This demonstrates that the digital enhancements that we had utilized to our clinics are working. Keep in mind, we acquired into this enterprise as a result of we imagine that we had been – that people on the market had been undervaluing the clinic asset class. And whereas transformation was wanted, as soon as that digital transformation would happen, this could show that medical scientific property might be improved and offered – the place significantly better care could be offered extra effectively, and earnings and financial vitality could possibly be improved.

General, the share of quantity attributable to in-person visits elevated by about 10 proportion factors to about half complete visits. Let me cease there and inform you somewhat bit about our analysis as we’ve regarded round and listened to thought leaders and analysis companies and think-tanks about insights on the place telehealth will settle submit COVID-19.

Assuming that we’ve got a really profitable vaccine administered, we’re constantly listening to that 40 to 50 proportion of visits, will completely be delivered by way of telehealth. It’s because so many sorts of consultations might be delivered in a short time and simply by way of telehealth. So simply because we are able to transfer freely and now not will likely be involved about COVID-19, many individuals, together with docs and sufferers, don’t need to return to the best way issues had been earlier than and waste a number of effort and time to see docs in-person for fast consultations.

Why wait 2 hours for a fast prescription renewal. We imagine Canada will settle on this vary of 40% to 50% as nicely on a everlasting long-term foundation. Please keep in mind that pre-COVID telehealth penetration was a fraction of 1%. Our analysis exhibits that it was at 0.25%. So that is an entrenched and necessary supply methodology that’s right here to remain.

What does this all inform you? Healthcare can’t be delivered solely by way of a bit of glass nearly. Medical doctors and sufferers nonetheless want to satisfy and sufferers nonetheless must be examined. Given these traits, we imagine WELL could be very nicely positioned to learn from the everlasting development of delivering companies by way of a hybrid of clicks-and-bricks.

Let me additionally say that we don’t know of one other nationwide participant that has anyplace near the capability of delivering to the identical diploma on each bodily in-person and telehealth service supply as nicely. We glance to enhance these companies. We need to increase each our in-person and telehealth companies over the foreseeable future.

I’m happy to share that these robust quarterly outcomes, coupled with our not too long ago accomplished and introduced acquisitions, have propelled WELL to roughly $68 million in annualized income run fee. Throughout Q3 2020, WELL accomplished the acquisition of the Companies Division of Cycura Inc., an organization we’ve now named Cycura Knowledge Safety, and introduced its entry into the U.S. market with a majority stake funding in Circle Medical.

Subsequent to the quarter, the corporate additionally introduced and closed the acquisition of DoctorCare; acquired a 51% majority stake in Simple Allied Well being, the multidisciplinary operator of Allied Well being Companies; and introduced and closed the acquisition of the remaining shares of Insig Corp., a telehealth chief, a nationwide telehealth chief in Canada.

WELL has thereby considerably diversified its enterprise into a number of growth-oriented enterprise items. I’ll go into extra particulars on every one among these enterprise items later in our name. However first, I’d like to show the decision over to our CFO, Eva Fong, who will overview the financials for the third quarter with you.

Eva Fong

Thanks, Hamed. I’m happy to report that we had a really robust third quarter 2020. As Hamed indicated, in Q3, WELL generated file income of $12.2 million through the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, in comparison with the $8.2 million generated through the 3 months ended September 30, 2019, a rise of fifty%.

This improve in income is especially because of the firm’s acquisitions over the previous 12 months and the addition of telehealth-related income. Digital companies income elevated 149% to a file $2.5 million in Q3 2020 as in comparison with income of $1 million in Q3 2019.

WELL’s digital companies revenues had been positively impacted by income associated to the Indivica EMR acquisition. We outline gross revenue as income much less the price of scientific, digital and cybersecurity companies. In Q3 2020, WELL generated file gross revenue of $5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, which mirrored a 75% year-over-year improve from Q3 within the prior 12 months. This was primarily on account of the rise in income within the interval and better gross margin proportion.

Gross margin proportion elevated to 41.2% in Q3 2020 in comparison with 35.2% in Q3 2019, which is especially because of the addition of higher-margin digital companies income. G&A bills elevated to $5.5 million in Q3 2020 in comparison with $3.2 million in Q3 2019. Will increase had been primarily as a result of greater skilled and consulting charges ensuing from authorized bills associated to better M&A exercise, greater advertising and marketing and promotion bills associated to VirtualClinic+ telehealth program, and in addition a rise in wages and advantages as a result of a rise in headcount from the extra new acquisitions and shared companies.

Web loss was $3.6 million or a lack of $0.03 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, in comparison with a web lack of $4.8 million or a lack of $0.05 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. WELL improved its steadiness sheet through the quarter. We ended the quarter with money and money equivalents of $42.5 million as of September 30, 2020, in comparison with $15.6 million as at December 31, 2019.

The rise in money in Q3 2020 was primarily as a result of a non-brokered personal placement financing with a gaggle of buyers led by Sir Li Ka-shing for gross proceeds of $23 million, through which the corporate issued 4.8 million frequent shares at a worth of $4.77 per share. Additionally through the quarter, WELL transformed all of its convertible debentures from 2 prior convertible debt financings into frequent shares which resulted in steadiness sheet with no debt and eliminating the corporate’s curiosity prices.

Subsequent to the quarter finish, WELL additional strengthened its money place with the completion of a purchased deal public providing of 11.9 million frequent shares at a worth of $6.75 and for gross proceeds of roughly $80.5 million. The corporate believes that adjusted EBITDA is a significant monetary metric because it measures money generated from operations, which the corporate can use to fund working capital necessities, service future curiosity and principal debt repayments and fund future progress initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and shouldn’t be construed as a substitute for web earnings or loss, decided in accordance with IFRS. For extra info on how we outline adjusted EBITDA, please consult with the definition set out in right now’s press launch and in our M&A. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $153,000 in comparison with adjusted EBITDA lack of $512,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which mirrored a year-over-year improve of 70% from Q3 within the prior 12 months. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted within the quarter by WELL’s advertising and marketing and promotion bills associated to its VirtualClinic+ telehealth program and the launch of our apps.well being market.

As of the top of the third quarter on September 30, 2020, the corporate had 154,849,809 totally diluted securities issued and excellent. Extra not too long ago, as of November 11, 2020, the corporate had 169,849,753 totally diluted securities issued and excellent.

That’s my monetary replace, and I flip the decision again over to Hamed.

Hamed Shahbazi

Thanks, Eva. WELL as an acquisitive firm that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation technique. A lot of the important thing to WELL’s distinctive enterprise lies in how WELL sources, completes and integrates acquisitions, whereas investing in key leaders to drive these corporations with the total help of a world-class shared companies staff. The corporate’s mergers and acquisition technique is predicated on buying extra scientific and digital property which are accretive and synergistic to one among WELL’s key enterprise items. These enterprise items are nicely positioned for each natural and inorganic progress, as we’ve seen in right now’s outcomes for Q3.

Over the previous a number of months, we’ve structured the corporate into a number of enterprise items, every with its personal chief. WELL is using a decentralized working technique, the place a lot of the working selections are managed by the leaders of those enterprise items. This enables the corporate to develop and scale with out added forms. However this strategy, capital allocation selections are centralized and thoughtfully deliberate to make sure that the corporate is at all times making essentially the most compelling and accretive funding selections.

I’ll now present some commentary on our totally different traces of enterprise. We, the scientific enterprise, I’ve already lined off how nicely this enterprise carried out over the last quarter and the way resilient it was. We imagine that COVID-19 has modified healthcare eternally, and the one means to offer passable care sooner or later is to have an omni-channel or bricks and clicks expertise. With COVID circumstances as soon as once more growing throughout the nation, WELL is appropriately positioned to proceed to offer high quality affected person care by way of each bodily in-person and on-line digital care.

All WELL clinics have remained open to the general public all through the pandemic, and we’re anticipating that our clinics will proceed to stay open all through the winter. Moreover, we imagine our bodily clinics can play a vital function sooner or later supply and administration of any coronavirus associated vaccines. We now have already inquired and are trying into learn how to take part on this necessary and historic alternative to serve our group.

Subsequent, I’ll discuss a bit about our telehealth enterprise, which is a part of our digital apps enterprise unit. Earlier this week, we introduced the acquisition of the remaining portion of INSIG, which we didn’t already personal. We’re anticipating that this acquisition will drive vital alternatives sooner or later. WELL had beforehand developed a telehealth program, often called VirtualClinic+ on INSIG’s full stack platform and instruments. WELL already owned and had acquired about 40% of INSIG. And as of now, we’re 100% homeowners of the corporate.

We imagine that INSIG is a really helpful asset, and are very excited in regards to the acquisition as we glance to mix their direct-to-consumer model with ours. So Tia Well being and VirtualClinic+ platforms will likely be mixed beneath the Tia Well being banner and place WELL as one of many high telehealth companies within the nation. Moreover, this acquisition boosts WELL’s digital care and product improvement experience. The INSIG staff has confirmed to be extraordinarily resourceful and nimble innovators, operators and market leaders within the digital care sector in Canada.

INSIG is a number one Canadian digital care platform with a singular SaaS-enabled market at present supporting over 2,800 healthcare practitioners, which incorporates 1,300 healthcare professionals on WELL’s personal digital clinic platform. INSIG has additionally served about 200,000 of its personal digital care appointments within the final 90 days, which incorporates appointments made on Digital – WELL’s VirtualClinic+ platform. The INSIG acquisition is anticipated to consequence within the addition of roughly $6.5 million in annual telehealth revenues to WELL after the elimination of intercompany revenues. INSIG has, on common, grown at double-digit month-to-month progress charges because the begin of the 12 months and continues to develop rapidly.

Going ahead, our plan is to proceed to construct on the Tia Well being model, the place medical practitioners are on-line in any respect hours of the day facilitating a digital walk-in expertise for the tens of millions of sufferers throughout Canada, who don’t have a daily household physician. {The marketplace}-like strategy is sort of highly effective, as a result of it not solely offers additional affected person consolation in choosing a practitioner, but it surely additionally encourages sufferers to return again to the identical practitioner, creating attachments and furthering a extra longitudinal care mannequin.

We now have a really thrilling stat to report with you. In November, the INSIG staff has knowledgeable us that the proportion of repeat guests to the platform are near 50% repeat guests. This is superb information for us, as a result of it means we don’t need to hold spending cash to amass customers. Our customers just like the expertise, and so they’re coming again once more, enhancing our lifetime worth. However I notice that simply 2 or 3 months in the past, this proportion was nearer to about 30%. In the meantime, WELL’s VirtualClinic+ model will likely be focused as a SaaS product providing on our OSCAR EMR community, which has over 10,000 practitioners.

VirtualClinic+ is already tailor-made to satisfy the wants of docs and totally built-in to WELL’s OSCAR Professional EMR. In fact, our telehealth program lives in our app subsidiary. So let’s discuss somewhat bit about WELL Well being digital apps. WELL Digital Well being Apps, Inc., is a brand new subsidiary and enterprise unit solely centered on growing, investing and in unlocking alternatives related to digital well being purposes.

The enterprise unit will likely be centered totally on establishing partnerships or investments with main digital well being apps that enable WELL to unlock the worth of its EMR property. Along with the robust progress in telehealth, the brand new WELL Digital Well being Apps enterprise unit has skilled an unimaginable quantity of curiosity and exercise with the apps.well being market since launching on the finish of September. We count on to have over 60 purposes on the apps.well being market by mid-2021, and our purpose inside the 12 months is to be at over 100.

Over the approaching quarters, WELL’s plan is to roll out these digital well being options, together with telehealth to its EMR community of over 2,000 clinics throughout Canada. A fast phrase on WELL EMR Group, the WELL EMR Group continues to have a robust general enterprise with accelerating web new signal ups. A smaller variety of clinics have needed to terminate their companies as a result of COVID-19, nevertheless, the variety of new signal ups, as I indicated, has accelerated on account of the rising traits in direction of digitization.

The WELL EMR Group continues to efficiently migrate EMR clients from numerous totally different platforms to WELL’s cloud-based OSCAR Professional model. Our digital companies income elevated by 149% in Q3 in comparison with the earlier 12 months and has now achieved a $10 million annualized income run fee with over 80% gross margins and 25% EBITDA margins. Over the previous 12 months, the WELL EMR Group has rapidly established itself because the third largest EMR vendor in Canada and gaining.

Our plan is to proceed to consolidate OSCAR primarily based EMR suppliers in addition to we are actually taking a look at non-OSCAR primarily based EMR distributors. WELL, additionally fashioned WELL Allied Well being. This enterprise unit is targeted on working, investing and unlocking alternatives related to Allied Well being choices equivalent to physiotherapy, occupational remedy, chiropractic, dietary, psychological well being counseling and sleep-related companies. This enterprise unit right now consists of WELL’s 51% stake in SleepWorks Medical and not too long ago accomplished 51% majority stake in Simple Allied Well being.

Each SleepWorks and Allied – and Simple Allied are cell companies that provide complementary companies to our clinic community. They help in growing the utilization of our bodily clinics and match with our perception in an built-in staff primarily based mannequin for enhancing affected person care. A notice about our cybersecurity division, Cycura, whereas its overarching technique is to put money into the way forward for healthcare, an necessary themes and alternatives caused by extra digital trendy healthcare ecosystem embrace the safety of information. As you possibly can think about, as extra knowledge comes on in healthcare, there will likely be a burgeoning marketplace for these cybersecurity companies to guard that knowledge, essentially the most helpful and knowledge on the market.

Throughout Q3, we accomplished the acquisition of the property of the companies division of Cycura. Cycura’s overarching purpose is to guard and hold knowledge personal, protected and safe, together with extremely delicate well being associated knowledge. Cycura is meant to raise WELL’s general cybersecurity and danger administration program and supply WELL with one other compelling alternative to construct shareholder worth by way of accretive and disciplined capital allocation within the cybersecurity area. Along with Cycura will proceed to service present clients from a broad array of industries, together with healthcare shoppers centered on psychological well being, telemedicine, medical insurance and advantages.

We’re at present evaluating extra cybersecurity associated acquisition alternatives that may broaden our knowledge safety companies and capabilities. We count on to announce additional particulars about these initiatives within the close to future. A notice about WELL billing and again workplace, we not too long ago introduced and closed the acquisition of DoctorCare. DoctorCare makes use of proprietary software program help to offer medical BaaS, or Billing as a Service, outsourcing companies to over 2,000 physicians throughout the nation. DoctorCare’s forefront billing and again workplace instruments are designed to help docs, who don’t take pleasure in a complicated again workplace staff.

DoctorCare at present has an annualized income run fee of roughly $3.5 million rising very strongly at over 20% on a year-over-year foundation with EBITDA margins exceeding 30%. DoctorCare is already built-in with WELL’s OSCAR Professional EMR and is featured on WELL’s apps.well being market. We view DoctorCare as a foundational acquisition for WELL because it serves as a brand new enterprise unit centered on North American billing and again workplace market, which I might add is a multibillion greenback market by itself. DoctorCare will function WELL’s consolidation level for added billing associated acquisitions and progress initiatives sooner or later. We now have already recognized line of sight on speedy alternatives on this space.

A fast phrase on Circle Medical. In the course of the third quarter, we introduced a US$14 million majority management funding in Circle Medical. We expect to shut this transaction imminently. Circle Medical is a nationwide U.S. telehealth supplier, who has delivered digital major care companies in roughly 35 states already this 12 months and has plans to proceed to develop and lengthen its companies within the coming months.

Circle Medical additionally owns and operates 2 California primarily based brick and mortar clinics, offering that omni-channel expertise. This transaction is a key milestone for WELL because it extends our attain into the telehealth market and the scientific market within the U.S. We’re smitten by Circle Medical’s progress since our preliminary funding in 2018. Moreover, the Circle Medical staff has completed an unimaginable job increasing its companies because the begin of the pandemic.

Circle Medical’s present income run fee has been reported to us as being roughly $5.7 million and rising rapidly, having not too long ago skilled double-digit month-to-month progress charges because the begin of the pandemic. WELL’s money funding in shared companies help are anticipated to assist the corporate considerably scale its progress over the approaching quarters. May I remind the listeners that after we introduced this acquisition, we had indicated that the run fee was $5 million simply a number of weeks in the past, and now it has already elevated to US$5.7 million.

As we’ve mentioned, every one among our enterprise items, we imagine, might be substantial standalone companies, a lot larger than WELL is on an entire proper now. In the event that they couldn’t, WELL wouldn’t deal with them. What I’m conveying right here is that every enterprise unit that we’ve invested in, we imagine, on a standalone foundation might be larger than WELL is right now. Because of this we’re investing in these companies.

This concludes my replace on our particular person enterprise items. Our outlook stays very optimistic throughout all our enterprise items and for the remainder of the enterprise as an entire. Regardless of the uncertainties round coronavirus, we really feel the corporate is nicely positioned within the present setting. As we’ve got a really robust steadiness sheet, diversified enterprise of bodily and digital property, a extremely resilient scientific and household observe enterprise, a stable base of excessive margin recurring income in our EMR enterprise, an actively ramping telehealth program, a singular and rising digital well being app market, a cybersecurity division to make sure knowledge safety and affected person privateness, a brand new billing and again workplace enterprise and an immense pipeline of future acquisition alternatives.

WELL stays on observe to attain its objectives in 2020, that are to: one, obtain natural progress in its working companies; two, proceed to comply with a disciplined acquisition and capital allocation technique; and three, improve market share and consciousness of its digital care packages.

In closing, I need to thanks all for becoming a member of us on this name right now and thank our shareholders and buyers for his or her continued help. The capital markets have been very supportive of our imaginative and prescient and have offered us with the funding wanted to pursue our objectives. We’d additionally wish to thank WELL’s senior administration staff and all our workers and contractors for his or her large effort, and particularly through the COVID pandemic.

I’m extraordinarily proud for our entire staff and want to reference our staff of docs and frontline healthcare staff, who proceed to maintain all our clinics open and supply unbelievable patient-care by way of these unprecedented occasions. We’re eternally grateful for all of the healthcare staff throughout the nation who’re working tirelessly and taking care of our well being and security. And with that, we’d wish to open the decision to questions. Operator?

Query-and-Reply Session

First query comes from Kevin Krishnaratne at Eight Capital.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Hey there. Good morning and congrats on a terrific quarter. Hamed, you’ve acquired so many levers within the omni-channel mannequin. You’ve acquired – you had been speaking in regards to the again workplace of service, apps.well being, Allied Well being. So I’m questioning, as you concentrate on M&A within the bodily clinic, what’s your strategy to targets now?

And how one can improve worth? Are you on the lookout for clinics which are under-digitized, extra on the backend, on the frontend? Are you on the lookout for clinics which are in markets that might profit from shifting extra their capability in direction of greater income and higher-margin Allied companies? I assume, what I’m getting at is you’ve acquired many extra instruments now than you had a 12 months in the past. Does that change your strategy on what to purchase? And if you purchase them, how and the place you’ll prioritize investments into these clinics?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah, thanks, Kevin. Yeah, I believe it’s a wonderful query. And there’s little question that the pandemic and every part occurred this 12 months has extra totally knowledgeable our standards and funding selections. I believe we’ve got a better choice for, for instance, family-practice-type companies, as a result of we actually noticed how these attachments had been sturdy and helpful through the pandemic.

As you possibly can think about each observe, even when they’ve EMR, could also be at a better diploma of digitization by way of what number of of these data they’ve truly scanned and digitized. You’ve gotten some practices that declare that they’re utilizing EMR, however perhaps at 5% digital and a few which are 80% digital. We’re extra within the ones which are at 80% digital.

Positive, we are able to apply our levers to ones which are much less digitized, but it surely’s simply extra work. So, we contemplate all of those standards now after we make selections. However yeah, I believe you’re going to proceed to see us apply this standards strategically and develop our scientific footprint throughout the nation.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay, nice. Thanks for that, Hamed. I assume, the one form of follow-up, it’s regards to omni-channel, it’s extra on the telehealth. I used to be actually curious with a number of the analysis that you just’ve been doing in the way you see longer-term falling into the 40%, 50% vary. I’m questioning, what are you seeing on the market close to telehealth, maybe stimulating extra affected person visits?

Are you seeing common visits per affected person growing? I assume, what I’m eager about right here is, is it – is telehealth probably one thing that might improve complete visits moderately than merely simply seeing a substitute of bodily to digital, simply given the tremendous comfort that it could actually present? And is that form of one thing that you just’re seeing in your analysis close to penetration and adoption?

Hamed Shahbazi

We haven’t actually seen proof that telehealth will increase the mixture variety of visits. Folks don’t love going to the physician. I imply, they like their docs, however they don’t love doing it. They’ll do it once they need to. And certain, it’s attainable that the supply and comfort of those companies may make individuals need to use them extra.

However I believe typically, persons are solely utilizing these companies once they completely have to and are respectful of them. What we’ve seen is only a immense outpouring of commentary and suggestions about how far more handy and useful these companies are for smaller and form of lighter, extra perfunctory sort visits like prescription renewals or check-ins on persistent illness circumstances and issues of that nature.

The flexibility to now test in from the consolation of your property or workplace is, I believe, one thing that’s actually right here to remain. And admittedly, ought to have been right here already. I believe what we had been seeing and why it’s type of sticking as a lot as it’s, is that we had been in all probability anomalously under-digitized. And once more, that was type of a part of the thesis on why we created this enterprise.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Received it. Thanks loads and once more, congrats on quarter.

Hamed Shahbazi

Thanks, Kevin.

The subsequent query comes from Doug Taylor at Canaccord Genuity.

Doug Taylor

Sure, thanks for taking my questions. Following in on the final line of questioning, I imply, the development of in-person consultations versus digital, definitely encouraging and optimistic development. One of many benefits of digital versus in-person is scalability. And so, I simply – I’d wish to ask about your present clinic community. How far out may your scientific in-person visits and consultations develop with out hitting some form of capability subject? Or does that turn into a problem to scale to a sure diploma in some unspecified time in the future within the close to future?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. Thanks, Doug, for that query. We’re seeing, most of our docs now need to spend time working from house a part of the week and work from the workplace a part of the week. And more and more, we’re seeing even some – we’re seeing that proceed to ramp up. So there are docs that had been only a bit later in phrases – laggards by way of following that development.

And what we’re truly discovering is there’s fairly a little bit of availability and utilization left within the clinic. And we predict that the chance to develop ours, the chance to broaden the service suppliers remains to be in all probability permitting us to develop one other, we predict in all probability 40% to 50% frankly, by way of simply our present scientific enterprise.

And, after all, there’s additionally huge alternatives on the market to amass services and develop if we have to, in all probability at a lot decrease charges than earlier than. So we predict we’re very nicely positioned if we do hit any type of bodily constraints for the expansion of the enterprise.

Doug Taylor

That’s very useful. Second query, with the closing of the remaining portion that you just didn’t personal of Insig right now, has this modified in any respect the way you or maybe a number of the different virtual-care enablers, enabling applied sciences? Does it change the way you view the coopetition that’s more likely to happen in your apps.well being market with respect to a number of the third-party options on the market?

Hamed Shahbazi

Probably not, I believe with apps.well being, we’re attempting to create a little bit of a democratization of digital well being. I imply I believe one of many issues within the nation has been that there hasn’t been sufficient entry, protected and safe entry to EMR knowledge by third events. And I liken this to form of what’s occurred with Google and Apple.

They’ve very open and even-handed strategy to 3rd events. They publish their very own apps on their very own ecosystem, and so they encourage others to do the identical. And the perfect product shall win. Now clearly, Apple and Google each create very wealthy and deep purposes that basically deliver out the perfect of their platforms.

And so, we’ve got the chance to try this as nicely. However we’re additionally seeing some phenomenal third events create some actually nice apps. And so we wish our clinicians to have the perfect expertise. That’s form of our true north. And we predict we’ve created a platform that rewards us for doing that.

And so, we’re simply going to go on the market and create the perfect experiences for clinicians, for third celebration builders. And in the end, we predict that, that trickles down to raised well being outcomes. And so, we’re not apprehensive in any respect in regards to the coopetition.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Nice quarter. I’ll respect your 2 query max.

Hamed Shahbazi

Thanks.

The subsequent query comes from David Newman at Desjardins.

David Newman

Good morning.

Hamed Shahbazi

Hey, David.

David Newman

I used to be simply trying on the INSIG deal. What I assumed was somewhat bit fascinating was the connection with Rexall and McKesson. They usually’re growing their very own in-house instruments and partnering with others like on their Be Nicely app and issues like that. Is there discussions about deepening the connection there, in addition to perhaps Jack Nathan, how will you cross promote into these bigger gamers. McKesson is clearly a really huge participant and Jack Nathan as nicely with Walmart. So how will you deepen the connection there?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. Thanks, David. Yeah, I agree that INSIG had created some phenomenal relationships, whether or not it’s Rexall, a number of the different pharmacy companions. In addition they had been clearly partially owned by Appletree. So Appletree is the most important scientific community within the nation right now and totally makes use of INSIG instruments and will likely be doing so for years. I do imagine that it is a nice alternative now for WELL on account of finishing this deal to deepen these ties and relationships.

As you possibly can think about, simply primarily based on the truth that WELL is a number one participant within the nation, we’re already in discussions with most people. However sure, completely, this will’t harm. And we predict that this enables us to be a greater accomplice, not solely from an INSIG perspective, however from a WELL perspective as nicely.

David Newman

Okay. After which on the apps trade, clearly, you’ve acquired 26, you’re going to 60 and 100. So how are you measuring the KPIs and the economics of the apps that go on there and the way do you profit from that? And clearly, those – it’s clearly an incubator so that you can clearly purchase a number of the ones that you just – that suit your general mannequin. So perhaps the way you measure these and the economics of it?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. A great level. So we do have apps income already rolling in. And it’s – as you possibly can think about, the enterprise, we simply launched a number of weeks in the past. In order that’s why we don’t have a number of KPIs this time round. However I believe over time, you’re going to see some key metrics that basically replicate the enterprise. And issues that we’re monitoring proper now are engagement with the totally different apps by way of the positioning, the variety of feeds which are going by way of, variety of apps being added by the totally different clinicians. So I can inform you there’s actually good robust exercise general, clearly, ranging from a smaller base. However sure, these are the sorts of issues that we’re taking a look at.

And in the end, pay attention, this has to lead to one thing greater than individuals visiting profile pages. We’re very critical about this enterprise delivering on income, gross margin and EBITDA. However we additionally imagine that this enterprise offers us an unfair benefit. Why would you need to have an EMR that doesn’t help built-in apps, particularly as digital well being continues its explosion and all of the totally different vectors of care being – going into digital? Now, that could possibly be all types of totally different medical units that could possibly be all types of totally different distant affected person care sort situations.

For persistent – as you possibly can think about, there’s every kind of – given the depth and breadth of how huge healthcare is, there’s huge start-up exercise occurring nearly throughout every illness sort, imagine it or not. And so the richness of providing right here might be fairly in depth. So we predict over time, this may turn into a giant enterprise for us.

David Newman

And if I can simply squeeze in a sub-question on that. So what standards do you utilize to find out whether or not you need to principally purchase one thing off of the app trade?

Hamed Shahbazi

We’re going to proceed to use our personal capital allocation fundamentals. That’s the great thing about WELL, like, we’re not going to get all sizzling and loopy about an asset simply because we predict it’s actually cool and strategic. We’re going to proceed to use sound enterprise fundamentals. Is it capital allocation alternative? Is it going to drive margin growth? Is it going to – is it extremely accretive by way of the post-transaction economics. I believe, we’re dedicated as an organization, I’ll simply say, on an overarching foundation to make sure that each choice that we make is strategically accretive and monetary accretive.

The apps.well being simply offers us a implausible playground to actually work together with of us, have a look at their tradition, combine with them have only a a lot better perception to how these companies are working. So in that regard, additionally, it’s going to drive vital worth for us.

David Newman

Good. Thanks. Glorious outcomes.

Hamed Shahbazi

Thanks, David.

The subsequent query comes from Colin Healey at Haywood Securities.

Colin Healey

Hey, there. That is – congrats additionally on the quarter. That is type of a follow-up on the prior. However in your M&A pipeline, are you seeing any of your targets that may be off the radar of most of the people getting picked up by different consolidators? I’m simply questioning you probably have any perception on the overall market M&A that we’d not be seeing any motion in transaction volumes or valuations?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. Thanks, Colin. We’re somewhat bit, however what’s actually distinctive, and it’s fascinating as a result of individuals name us a telehealth inventory. And we’re actually not. I imply, you’ll by no means hear me say that we’re a telehealth firm. I’ve by no means mentioned it earlier than. I’ll by no means say it. We’re not an EMR firm. We’re not a clinic firm. We’re an organization that’s investing in the way forward for healthcare. And in our view, that takes quite a lot of kinds, and this is the reason the enterprise unit construction makes a lot sense. We expect cybersecurity is as necessary to play on the way forward for healthcare as is clinic transformation, due to the unimaginable significance of essentially the most helpful knowledge on the earth going surfing.

Analysis has proven that non-public well being info is 300 occasions extra helpful than card knowledge on-line, pan card knowledge, monetary card knowledge. So in some elements of our enterprise unit focuses which are maybe tougher proper now like telehealth, sure, we’re seeing property be bid up. However we’re form of unfazed. We’re so dedicated to our philosophy that we aren’t going to chase something. And we imagine we’ve got ample alternative to develop. I imply billing and again workplace is a superb instance.

The billing and enterprise course of outsourcing enterprise simply in medical within the continent is astounding and the way huge it’s? I imply, I don’t have it off the highest of my head, however I used to be studying about it not too long ago. We are able to share that knowledge with you. There – and all of those enterprise items and all of those themes are enhanced by digital. And that’s actually what we’re about. What we noticed is a monumental historic alternative the place the most important sector in most companies economies had not digitized but. And we thought that was too good of a possibility to go as much as be concerned in these tailwinds and add worth to these alternatives. In order that’s only a good distance of claiming somewhat bit, however not likely. We’re not apprehensive about property being bid up. We’re going to proceed to remain our course.

Colin Healey

That’s nice. Nice perception. Thanks loads. I’ll step out.

The subsequent query comes from David Kwan at PI Monetary.

David Kwan

Good morning.

Hamed Shahbazi

Hey, David.

David Kwan

Hey, Hamed. I used to be questioning on the VirtualClinic+ aspect, you’ve clearly been fairly aggressive by way of attempting to develop that enterprise, huge greenfield alternative. I believe part of that, clearly, was the elevated gross sales and advertising and marketing spend. As nicely, you’ve type of been doing promotional pricing. I used to be curious when you nonetheless are doing that promotional pricing? In that case, if you’d shift to type of extra industrial charges?

Hamed Shahbazi

Sure. Thanks, David. Yeah, we undoubtedly had some promotional pricing, however I believe we’re form of phasing that out for essentially the most half now. And we don’t have plans to increase it for an excessive amount of longer and are seeing – we’re persevering with to see progress in our SaaS enterprise with VC+. Hear, having INSIG in-house can be going to assist loads. What individuals must also understand about INSIG is that it’s much more than telehealth. They’ve constructed a very succesful stack of digital affected person engagement know-how. They’ve phenomenal clever questionnaires. They’ve on-line affected person reserving capabilities. They’ve developed self service check-in sort applied sciences, and so they have additionally a product that automates a number of what we name form of the clinic notice automation, which once more, is type of a spinoff of their clever questionnaires, which permits sufferers to fill out kinds previous to coming in and having that these kinds straight combine with the EMR.

And so I believe we’re simply on the entrance finish of scratching the floor of correctly packaging these services and delivering them to our EMR enterprise. INSIG by itself might be 4 apps sooner or later on apps.well being. And so we predict that there’s substantial SaaS enhancements by way of financial alternatives there for us.

David Kwan

Nicely, that’s useful. I assume as a follow-up, simply on the pricing aspect, I believe primarily based on what you had talked about previously, month-to-month ARPUs might need been someplace, we name it, $50 to $100, clearly, with the acquisition of INSIG you’ll be getting all of that versus 50/50. Are you able to speak about, I assume, the place the ARPUs may go primarily based on a few of these issues that you just mentioned past type of the normal telehealth platform?

Hamed Shahbazi

Sorry, I simply need to be sure I perceive your query. You need to understand how the ARPU has modified or will change.

David Kwan

Nicely, I assume, clearly, with the acquisition, you’re not going to be sharing – doing the income share, since you’re simply going to get all of it now, proper? However with transferring past type of the promotional pricing, I believe the month-to-month ARPUs are roughly, name it, $50 to $100 a month. With a few of these different issues that INSIG has, the place do you suppose the ARPUs may go?

Hamed Shahbazi

Oh, I see.

David Kwan

Yeah.

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. No, you’re completely proper. We’ll seize the half that we had been paying out to INSIG. So straight away, WELL’s margins will enhance. And also you’re additionally proper that as we additional merchandise their totally different modules of service, we are able to develop that enterprise. So I do count on ARPU to extend instantly on account of, clearly, capturing the half that we don’t personal, however we do count on it to develop in addition to we higher merchandise and supply these companies. So we’ll take into consideration steering for you by way of the place that might lead.

However you’re completely proper in that we’ve been in that $50 to $100 space by way of ARPU, and we’ve been giving up 50% of our margins and now are capturing 100% of them. And so we actually ought to see enhancements in that space, which is able to proceed to raise our general SaaS enterprise.

David Kwan

Proper. Thanks.

The subsequent query is from Justin Keywood at Stifel GMP.

Justin Keywood

Hello, thanks for taking my name. I had a query on the gross margins. There’s been a pleasant development for enchancment right here. I believe 5 sequential quarters type of went from the 30% degree to simply above 40%. Do you see this enchancment as sustainable? And do you’ve gotten any goal gross margins maybe in 2021 and past?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. Thanks on your query, Justin. I believe it’s simply – individuals ask me about gross margins on a regular basis. The place do you suppose they’re going to be in 1 12 months, 3 years, 5 years? The reply is, we’re very centered on attempting to do offers and – whether or not it’s inner enterprise improvement or M&A to – which are enhancing gross margins. However, we’re additionally not going to be rejecting alternatives that aren’t essentially above 40%, if there’s nonetheless good alternatives. And so I might inform you that I believe on the entire, that is going to be a mirrored image of our M&A over the following few years. I typically suppose capital allocation ought to contemplate impact on margin, however on the identical time, on the finish of the day, it’s about money circulate.

And so we’re going to – we need to be completely opportunistic in our quest to deliver money circulate into the corporate, as a result of we predict the actual holy grail with WELL is after we’re at some extent the place all these acquisitions are being funded by way of money circulate. And that’s actually the place we need to get to.

Justin Keywood

Okay. That’s useful. After which only a query of clarification. For the VirtualClinic+, INSIG and Tia Well being, are these platforms all built-in? And I’m unsure if I missed it within the opening remarks, is the VirtualClinic+ going to be beneath the Tia Well being banner going ahead?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. Yeah. So we had constructed VirtualClinic+ on the INSIG platform. So consider INSIG because the platform and Tia being form of a program, a direct-to-consumer program that sat on that platform. VC+ was additionally a branded program that sat on the identical platform. So Tia and VC+ each have direct-to-consumer market provides that we predict there’s a number of synergy in combining them. However then VC+’s model will dwell on because the app model, if you add that SaaS instruments to your EMR.

And so this may derive every kind of advantages for us, as a result of we don’t have to advertise 2 manufacturers. We don’t need to create AdWords for two manufacturers, social media packages and promotional actions for two manufacturers. And in some circumstances, we even have Tia and VC+ proper now competing for adwords in opposition to one another, which is able to make a number of sense. We’ll get speedy synergies by combining these 2 packages.

Justin Keywood

Okay, thanks. That’s useful.

The subsequent query comes from Gabriel Leung at Beacon Securities.

Gabriel Leung

Hey there. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the progress. Two issues. First, I assume, you’ve made a few strikes already into, I suppose, the enterprise market with the acquisition of Tia, however I’m curious what your ideas are by way of probably capturing the personal sector healthcare spend {dollars} and what the sport plan is there for WELL.

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah, thanks, Gabriel. We definitely imagine there’s a possibility there and we’re taking a look at some property which are serving these alternatives. And admittedly, there’s additionally exercise with each Tia and WELL in serving a few of these.

And so I believe that’s a key space of focus with a number of the new M&A alternatives that we’re taking a look at. So little question that that market is alive and rising. And positively, some market gamers are doing job unlocking it. We additionally suppose that’s a really embryonic stage of improvement and plenty of time for us to get entangled in a giant means.

Gabriel Leung

Received you. And as we take into consideration the U.S. growth, what are a number of the key property you suppose you’re going to need to form of choose up over the close to time period? I imply, clearly, you’ve acquired Circle form of the foray into there. However as we take into consideration perhaps tech-wise, is there stuff inside your present portfolio you possibly can switch down there? Or is it successfully a brand new market alternative by way of the potential M&A on the tech aspect?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah, I imply, pay attention, I believe there’s a number of – there are a number of issues that we’re doing right here in Canada that I believe are relevant to the U.S. I do imagine that there are property that make sense for us to amass versus try to cross over a few of our Canadian IP. We’re additionally not going to be shy, for instance, of taking a look at enterprise course of outsourcing or billing alternatives within the U.S. Medical billing, for instance, within the U.S. is monstrous alternative.

Because it pertains to telehealth, everybody needs to grasp what does that appear to be within the U.S.? I imply, after all, you’ve acquired some huge gamers, however you even have a number of burgeoning alternatives simply within the platform area, with the ability to private-label platforms for every kind of various market gamers who want to present scientific service, however don’t need to essentially rent docs and handle that.

And so, we’re speaking to some of us who’re in that market that we predict is sort of fascinating, as a result of as you possibly can think about, typically, direct-to-consumer companies don’t often work out. The place most software program corporations do very nicely, due to the price of acquisition is in B2B enterprise alternative progress.

And so, we do see some actually robust B2B gamers that we predict are acquirable at affordable valuations, and we’re taking a look at a few of these. However we’re simply going to be — you bought to additionally perceive that proper now that market is sizzling and it’s not simple to seek out good offers. And we’re going to be disciplined.

Gabriel Leung

Received you. Thanks for the suggestions.

Our final query comes from Nick Agostino at Laurentian Financial institution.

Nick Agostino

Thanks. I recognize you guys taking the questions as I used to be going to stay beneath the wire. I assume 2 questions, Hamed. First, clearly, you guys have been launched in few totally different buckets of late, the apps.well being, the cybersecurity, the Allied, the billing, et cetera. Simply questioning, are there another buckets that you’ve got perhaps that you just’re planning to broaden into which may be introduced over the following couple of months or quarters?

And is there any plans alongside that aspect to perhaps get extra concerned or engaged on the pharmaceutical aspect to usher in pharmacists?

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. Thanks, Nick. I imply I believe you’re pertaining to some actually necessary themes. The pharmaceutical e-prescription supply enterprise is one thing that we’re actually concerned about and centered on and might be very strategic to us, particularly given our property, and particularly given the chance with apps.well being, and merchandising these sorts of apps and connecting them to the EMRs and making it simple for clinicians to ship for sufferers, as nicely, clearly, as an extension of our telehealth asset.

So I believe that’s very fascinating. On the – we additionally see some actually fascinating scientific alternatives which are in specialty clinics which have superior interval economics, very underserved markets. I’ll simply type of discuss in regards to the gender-specific well being market, we predict is admittedly fascinating, males’s and girls’s well being, fertility. These are all areas that we’re type of digging into somewhat bit extra.

However, sure, I believe we’re on the lookout for alternatives the place we additionally suppose we are able to improve a few of these corporations with our personal know-how, however the place we’re coming into these companies already at driving superior money flows and margins.

Nick Agostino

Okay. Nice. I recognize that. And I assume perhaps the one different query. You mentioned earlier, clearly, the thought of being prudent on the subject of acquisitions. And you probably did allude to, I assume, digital care or telehealth property getting costlier within the market. After we have a look at the acquisitions you’ve made on the digital aspect over time, it seems to be such as you’ve paid someplace round 3.5 occasions income on the EMR aspect.

However your more moderen acquisitions we’re upwards of 6 occasions, if my numbers are appropriate. And I’m questioning, is that – is the very fact you’re transferring greater, was that as a result of the market is pushing you greater? And if that’s the case, the place do you see your ceiling? Or was that as a result of these property symbolize some form of strategic nature, be it geographic or be it a brand new market? And I’ll depart it there. Thanks.

Hamed Shahbazi

Yeah. I imply, pay attention, I believe we noticed – yeah, I believe you’re referring to Insig, as a result of Circle was a greater a number of than 6. And Insig, truly when you have a look at our preliminary funding and also you have a look at it on an entire, it’s higher than 6. And so, we checked out our preliminary funding, we mentioned, “Hey, we made a terrific funding. The enterprise has completed rather well. Sure, we could possibly be able the place we may simply profit from that funding and have obtain money when and if the corporate determined to promote itself.”

However we simply thought we don’t actually need that money. That money isn’t actually driving us ahead. We checked out it extra on a holistic foundation and felt that that was the precise means to take a look at this as an funding alternative. So I might say we – for the portion that we didn’t personal, we went up somewhat bit greater. However typically, given the expansion profile of the asset, given the significance to WELL by way of how built-in we had been collectively and the significance to the longer term operation of the enterprise, I believe that – I believe we made choice there. And when you have a look at it on an entire, I imagine it’s applicable to say that it was lower than 6 occasions.

There are not any additional questions. I'll now flip the decision again over to Hamed Shahbazi for closing feedback.

Hamed Shahbazi

In closing, I simply need to thank everybody as soon as once more for becoming a member of our name. And due to the analysts for his or her questions. I simply need to stress to everybody to maintain protected on the market. Put on masks, preserve your social distancing. And if you must use a health care provider, you possibly can attempt virtualclinics.ca or tiahealth.com. Thanks once more. Thanks on your help. We’ll discuss to you once more quickly.

