Weeping for pleasure on election evening: ‘We get to maintain our Social Safety and our Medicare’

Whereas many within the media class are giving lots of airtime to middle-of-the-road and conservative BS about President-elect Joe Biden’s need to be … a Republican(?), the enjoyment being felt throughout the nation is just not merely the results of ending the Donald Trump nightmare. It’s about righting a ship the Republican Party has directed away from the vast majority of Americans’ wants. Nevertheless it’s additionally about pointing that ship, sinking below the load of conservative greed, in a path that guarantees to guard extra People, not much less.

An instance of what this victory for the Democratic Occasion, its insurance policies, and beliefs means to People could be seen viscerally in a TikTok video posted by Amelia Cody. In it, her mom watches as Pennsylvania is lastly referred to as for Joe Biden. “I’m so glad,” she weeps, and when requested why she explains that “We get to maintain our Social Safety and our Medicare, Amy. Thanks, candy Jesus.” This isn’t about some existential bogus risk that the Democratic Occasion goes to come back and steal your weapons, or not mean you can have a Christmas tree in your front room. It’s about Republican coverage, going back well before Donald Trump came into power, that desires to raid Social Safety and Medicare with the intention to filter increasingly cash to the occasion’s wealthiest overlords.