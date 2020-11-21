Weekly Excessive Frequency Indicators: Is An Out Of Management Pandemic Beginning To Trigger A Reversal?

Function

I take a look at the excessive frequency weekly indicators as a result of whereas they are often very noisy, they supply a very good nowcast of the financial system and can telegraph the upkeep or change within the financial system nicely earlier than month-to-month or quarterly information is offered. They’re additionally a wonderful solution to “mark your beliefs to market.” On the whole, I am going so as of long-leading indicators, then short-leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Observe on Methodology

Knowledge is offered in a “simply the info, ma’am” format with a minimal of commentary in order that bias is minimized.

The place related, I embrace 12-month highs and lows within the information in parentheses to the appropriate. All information taken from St. Louis FRED until in any other case linked.

Just a few objects (e.g., Monetary Situations indexes, regional Fed indexes, inventory costs, the yield curve) have their very own metrics primarily based on long-term research of their habits.

The place information is seasonally adjusted, typically it’s scored positively whether it is inside the prime 1/3 of that vary, adverse within the backside 1/3, and impartial in between. The place it’s not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal points, ready for the YoY change to vary signal will lag the turning level. Thus I make use of a conference: information is scored impartial whether it is lower than 1/2 as optimistic/adverse as at its 12-month excessive.

With long-leading indicators, which by definition flip at the least 12 months earlier than a turning level within the financial system as an entire, there may be an extra rule: information is robotically adverse if, throughout an enlargement, it has not made a brand new peak up to now yr, with the only real exception that it’s scored impartial whether it is transferring in the appropriate course and is shut to creating a brand new excessive.

For all sequence the place a graph is offered, I’ve offered a hyperlink to the place the related graph might be discovered.

Recap of month-to-month stories

October information included optimistic retail gross sales, industrial manufacturing, housing permits, and a ten yr+ excessive in current dwelling gross sales. Housing begins have been unchanged. Because of this, the Index of Main Indicators rose once more.

Observe: For many indicators I’ve now added each the weeks of the perfect and worst readings because the coronavirus disaster started in parentheses following this week’s quantity. It will inform us whether or not positive aspects are persevering with, leveling off, or whether or not we’re beginning to flip again down.

Lengthy-leading indicators

Rates of interest and credit score spreads

Charges

BAA company bond index 3.21%, down -0.12% w/w (1-yr vary: 3.12-5.18)

10-year Treasury bonds 0.83%, down -0.07% w/w (0.54-2.79)

Credit score unfold 2.38%, down -0.05% w/w (1.96-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 yr minus 2 yr: +0.67%, down -0.05% w/w (-0.04 – 0.67)

10 yr minus 3 month: +0.75%, down -0.06% w/w (-0.04 – 0.70)

2 yr minus Fed funds: +0.11%, down -0.02% w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-12 months standard mortgage price (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at hyperlink)

2.87%, down -0.07% w/w (2.81-4.63)

Company bonds spiked to close five-year highs early this yr, however subsequently made multi-decade lows.

The unfold between company bonds and Treasuries turned very adverse in March, however has additionally bounced again, and is optimistic now. Two of the three measures of the yield curve stay solidly optimistic, whereas the Fed funds vs. two-year unfold is impartial. Mortgage charges are additionally extraordinarily optimistic.

Housing

Mortgage purposes (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Buy apps up +4% w/w to 304 (184-326) (SA)

Buy apps 4 wk avg. up +1 to 303 (SA)

Buy apps YoY +23% (NSA) (Worst: -35% on 4/18)

Buy apps YoY 4 wk avg. +23% (NSA)

Refi apps -2% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph here)

Actual Property Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.1% w/w

Up +2.4% YoY (2.3-5.2)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Buy mortgage purposes had been solidly optimistic in late 2019 and early this yr. When the disaster began, they reverted again to adverse. Since then, they’ve rebounded to repeated new decade highs. Refi has additionally improved from impartial to optimistic.

Aside from a number of weeks in 2019, actual property loans have typically stayed optimistic for the previous a number of years – till two weeks in the past. Having decreased by greater than 1/2 of their YoY peak, they’re now impartial.

Cash provide

M1

+1.8% w/w

+2.3% m/m

+43.9% YoY Actual M1 (-0.1 to 43.9) (New Excessive)

M2

+0.9% w/w

+1.3% m/m

+24.1% YoY Actual M2 (2.0-24.9)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In 2019, each M1 and M2 improved from adverse to impartial and finally optimistic. Fed actions to fight the financial crash amplified that.

Company income (estimated and precise S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S by way of FactSet at p. 25)

Q3 2020 95% precise + 5% estimated up +0.49 to 39.23 w/w, up 39.0% q/q, down -8.5% from This fall 2018 peak

FactSet estimates earnings, that are changed by precise earnings as they’re reported, and are up to date weekly. The “impartial” band is +/-3%. I additionally common the earlier two quarters collectively till at the least 100 corporations have really reported.

Q3 earnings are up over 10% q/q so this indicator has now modified all the best way again to optimistic.

Credit score circumstances (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at hyperlink)

Monetary Situations Index down -.05 (looser) to -0.53 (Greatest: -.60 on July3)

Adjusted Index (eradicating background financial circumstances) down -.03 (looser) to -0.59 (Greatest: -0.70 on Sep 25. Observe: This sequence has simply undergone revisions)

Leverage subindex down -.02 (much less tight) to +0.28 (Greatest)

The Chicago Fed’s Adjusted Index’s actual break-even level is roughly -0.25. Within the leverage index, a adverse quantity is nice, a optimistic poor. The historic breakeven level has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April all turned adverse. Since then, each the adjusted and unadjusted indexes shortly rebounded to optimistic.

Brief-leading indicators

Commerce weighted US$

Each measures of the US$ have been adverse early in 2019. In late summer season, each improved to impartial on a YoY foundation. Towards main currencies it has just lately fluctuated between optimistic and impartial. It’s optimistic once more this week. The broad measure additionally turned optimistic six weeks in the past, then apart from one week reverted to impartial.

Commodity costs

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +0.41 to 74.14 (58.87-83.08)

Down -5.3% YoY (Worst: -26.0% on April 25; Greatest: -5.2% on Aug 28, Sept 4)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at hyperlink)

129.68, up +4.82 w/w (88.46-124.03)

Up +15.6% YoY (Worst: -23.6% on April 11; Greatest: +15.6 this week)

Each industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very adverse into 2019, however rebounded significantly since April. Complete commodities have remained impartial, whereas industrial commodities briefly turned optimistic in August, and once more for the previous three weeks.

Inventory costs S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at hyperlink)

There have been repeated current three-month highs, together with a brand new all-time final week, so this metric stays optimistic.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*signifies report this week) (no report this week)

The regional common is extra unstable than the ISM manufacturing index, however normally accurately forecasts its month-over-month course. In April the typical was much more adverse than at its worst studying of the Nice Recession. It rebounded by greater than half in Could, and on the finish of June, it rebounded all the best way to optimistic. After cash provide and inventory costs, it’s the most optimistic indicator of all proper now.

Employment metrics

Preliminary jobless claims

742,000, up +31,000 w/w (Worst: 6.867 M on April 4)

4-week common 742,000, down -13,750 w/w (Worst: 5.786 M on April 25)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

New claims made a brand new pandemic low this week, however are nonetheless above their worst ranges of the Nice Recession. Persevering with claims are additionally down by over 1/2 from their worst readings. The continued pandemic lows make this metric optimistic, however I think it might have began a reversal this week, as a result of uncontrolled pandemic.

Short-term staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at hyperlink)

Up +1 to 86 w/w

Down -10.8% YoY (Worst: 36.3% on Could 28; Greatest this week)

This index turned adverse in February 2019, worsened within the second half of the yr, and plummeted starting in March. It has progressively been changing into “much less terrible” over the previous 5 months, and 7 weeks in the past improved to impartial.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$186.9 B for the final 20 reporting days vs. $194.2 B one yr in the past, down -$7.3 B or -3.8% (Worst: -16.0% on July 3; Greatest Oct 30)

YoY comparisons turned firmly adverse within the second week of April. The comparative YoY readings, apart from one week, have typically improved to lower than 1/2 of their worst, making this indicator impartial.

Oil costs and utilization (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$1.95 to $42.12 w/w, down -21.1% YoY

Fuel costs up +$0.01 at $2.11 w/w, down -$0.48 YoY (Worst: -$1.12 on Could 1)

Utilization 4-week common down -9.5% YoY (Worst: -43.7% on Could 1; Greatest -6.7% Oct 9)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section)

Fuel costs stay very low, comparatively talking. Utilization turned very adverse firstly of April, however has since rebounded by far more than half since its low level, and so has turn into impartial.

Financial institution lending charges

0.153 TED spread up +0.013 w/w (0.12-1.51) (graph at hyperlink)

0.146 LIBOR up +0.006 w/w (0.13-2.50) (graph at hyperlink)

TED was above 0.50 earlier than each the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019, the TED unfold has remained optimistic, besides the worst of the coronavirus downturn. Each TED and LIBOR have declined far sufficient after that to show again optimistic.

Enterprise formations

The five-week common of this statistic cuts down on most of that noise whereas retaining at the least a short-leading sign that seems to show 1-3 months earlier than the cycle. This turned adverse YoY in March as quickly as coronavirus was an actual challenge, however by July turned again strongly optimistic.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Down -0.16 to -2.84 w/w (Worst: -11.48; Greatest -2.68 Nov 13)

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Desk)

Nov 11 -43%

Nov 18 -55% (Greatest -40% on Oct 15)

The comparisons progressively improved every week from spring into summer season. Since then the development has been far more gradual, however nonetheless the comparisons rose sufficient to show impartial. This week there was some retrenchment, however not sufficient to vary the ranking.

Client spending

In April the underside fell out beneath the Retail Economist studying, adopted a number of weeks later by Redbook. Redbook turned optimistic for 2 weeks earlier than turning impartial after which optimistic. The rebound up to now few weeks has continued.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -3.1% YoY (Worst: -30.2% on Could 22; Greatest this week)

Intermodal items up +12.9% YoY (Worst: -22.4% on Could 1; Greatest +24.8% on Sep 11)

Complete masses up +5.2% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on Could 8; Greatest +8.6% on Sep 11)

(Graph at Railfax Report – North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Transport transport

Since January 2019, rail had been virtually uniformly adverse, and worsened in April, however obtained “much less terrible” since. Intermodal has typically been optimistic for over a month. Complete rail carloads had additionally improved by greater than 50% from their worst readings, so have been impartial. Two weeks in the past they turned optimistic, with their finest studying all yr, apart from seasonality.

Harpex declined to a brand new one-year low earlier this yr. It improved sufficient up to now a number of months to be optimistic, however has now declined again to impartial. BDI traced the same trajectory, making new three-year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three-year lows firstly of February. In summer season the BDI improved sufficient to warrant altering its ranking from adverse to impartial, and several other weeks in the past to optimistic. Three weeks in the past it fell again once more to impartial.

I’m cautious of studying an excessive amount of into value indexes like this, since they’re closely influenced by provide (as in, an enormous overbuilding of ships within the final decade) in addition to demand.

Metal manufacturing (from the start American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +0.4% w/w

Down -13.3% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on Could 8; Greatest this week)

The underside in manufacturing fell out in April. There was sluggish however persevering with enchancment since then, and at last two months in the past, it improved sufficient to be rated impartial.

Abstract And Conclusion

There have been no vital adjustments this week.

Among the many coincident indicators – an important timeframe as long as the pandemic is just not below management – the unadjusted Chicago Fed Monetary Index, the TED unfold, and LIBOR, Redbook client spending, and intermodal and rail masses are optimistic. Rail carloads, restaurant reservations, Harpex, the BDI, metal, and tax withholding are all impartial. There aren’t any remaining negatives.

Among the many short-leading indicators, gasoline and oil costs, enterprise formations, inventory costs, the regional Fed new orders indexes, preliminary jobless claims, the US$ towards main currencies, industrial commodities, and the unfold between company and Treasury bonds are positives. Fuel utilization, whole commodities, the broad US$, and staffing are impartial. There aren’t any negatives.

Among the many long-leading indicators, company bonds, Treasuries, mortgage charges, two out of three measures of the yield curve, actual M1 and actual M2, buy mortgage purposes and refinancing, company income, and the Adjusted Chicago Monetary Situations Index are all positives. The 2-year Treasury minus Fed funds yield unfold and actual property loans are impartial. The Chicago Monetary Leverage subindex is the only real adverse.

All three time frames thus stay firmly optimistic.

As I generally notice, this weekly information, whereas noisy, provides early discover of great adjustments. This week Paul Krugman wrote in The NY Instances that the financial system is primed for a V-shaped restoration as soon as the pandemic abates. That is one thing that has been obvious for a number of months in these indicators I comply with every week. Put succinctly, by summer season, 2021 must be a really optimistic yr.

However proper now, the pandemic is actually uncontrolled, with 1 in 2,000 People testing optimistic for COVID-19 every day for the previous week. Among the metrics, like desk reservations and new jobless claims, could also be starting to reverse in response. Whether or not that is the case ought to turn into clearer within the subsequent a number of weeks.

Disclosure: I/we’ve no positions in any shares talked about, and no plans to provoke any positions inside the subsequent 72 hours. I wrote this text myself, and it expresses my very own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it (aside from from In search of Alpha). I’ve no enterprise relationship with any firm whose inventory is talked about on this article.