The scientist behind the primary promising coronavirus vaccine trials says he’s assured there could also be a ”regular winter subsequent 12 months.”

Chatting with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, chief govt of BioNTech Professor Ugur Sahin mentioned the vaccine would scale back transmission of the virus – however some tough days have been nonetheless forward.

He added that thus far the side-effects of the Covid-19 vaccine may embody a gentle to reasonable fever, of as much as two days.