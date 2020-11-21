Watch SpaceX launch a satellite tv for pc that can monitor the world’s oceans – TechCrunch

SpaceX is ready to launch a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Air Drive Base in California on Saturday morning, with a goal liftoff time of 9:17 AM PST (12:17 PM EST). That is the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Mission, which carries a satellite tv for pc of the identical identify developed by the European House Company, NASA, and each U.S. and European meteorological monitoring our bodies.

The Sentinel-6 is called for former NASA Earth Science Division Director Michael Freilich, who occupied the place between 2006 and 2019 and handed away in August. It’s one among two Sentinel-6-series satellites that can be launched for this system, with the Sentinel-6B set to hitch the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich someday in 2025.

SpaceX can be trying to recuperate the Falcon 9 first stage booster with a powered touchdown again on Earth at Touchdown Zone 4 at Vandenberg. That is the primary SpaceX launch from Vandenberg since June of final 12 months, although it has flown loads of missions from each Cape Canaveral Air Drive Station and Kennedy House Heart in Florida.

The webcast above will go reside roughly quarter-hour previous to the liftoff time, so at round 9:02 AM PST (12:02 PM EST). Ought to this mission must be canceled at present, there’s a backup alternative set for Sunday at 9:04 AM PST (12:04 PM PST).