Watch father or mother attempt to persuade instructor that nobody gained the presidential election

“Okay I perceive your issues. Thanks for sharing your issues, and like I mentioned, I’ll speak to him tomorrow,” the instructor says at one level. Not accepting that response, the father or mother pushed: “So that you’re simply going to speak to Anthony? This project’s not going to get redone and have everyone perceive that we have now six states at this level—there have been seven when this project was executed—there are six which might be nonetheless in litigation and why?”

She continued: “Even in case you don’t go into that type of element for third graders, to clarify to them, you possibly can’t. This reply ‘who gained the election’ ought to’ve been, the reply was no person. That was the reply—no person. Not Joe Biden. It was no person. It shouldn’t simply be advised to my son.”

She went on to argue that the whole college system must be instructing that nobody gained the presidential election. “Both don’t handle it or handle it correctly,” the girl mentioned. “There’s no, there’s no, effectively, there’s grey space. There’s six of them, so I’m bringing this up. I’m not executed. I’m upset about this.”

She then cited the Nationwide Archives, which hasn’t introduced election outcomes, and the conservative information community One America Information as proof her interpretation of Electoral School outcomes is correct. “In the event you did speak to them about that, that is not what you advised them to paint in. He advised me you went as much as there and put up a map. I pulled up a map. I did not go to Google. I went to the Nationwide Archives, after which, I additionally went to OAN, and it had precisely what he and I had been speaking about,” the father or mother mentioned.

The poor instructor quietly let the girl vent her frustrations with actuality as she continued to clarify how she confused her little one.

Biden has earned 290 Electoral School votes to Trump’s 232, and the president-elect secured greater than 79.3 million whole votes to Trump’s 73.5 million, based on the Associated Press. The information group, which many contemplate way more respected than the unnamed father or mother on the telephone, has referred to as each state however Georgia, the place Biden is main. The historically crimson state that Democrats efficiently flipped blue has 16 Electoral School votes. So technically, the one discrepancy must be whether or not Biden has 290 or 306 Electoral School votes. Each eventualities put him effectively over the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. If I may go away any phrases for little Anthony, they might be: Respectfully disagree along with your mother.

She is, nevertheless, proper about one factor: A number of lawsuits have been filed to problem election ends in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, a testomony to the sore loser and the Republicans who allow him. Georgia has dismissed one lawsuit, and two have been upheld in Pennsylvania, Newsweek reported. One was additionally upheld in Nevada, and the remaining are pending.