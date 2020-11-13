Watch: Obama says ‘humoring’ Trump’s unproven election fraud claims is ‘a harmful path’ for democracy

Former President Barack Obama isn’t stunned that President Donald Trump has refused to concede the presidential race after Joe Biden was named the winner by the Associated Press and other major U.S. news organizations over the previous week. However he’s upset that so many Republicans have backed Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

“The president doesn’t prefer to lose and by no means admits loss,” Obama tells “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley in an interview that may air this Sunday. “CBS Night Information” previewed a clip of the upcoming section on Thursday.

“I’m extra troubled by the truth that different Republican officers who clearly know higher are going together with this, are humoring him on this trend,” Obama continues. “It’s yet one more step in delegitimizing not simply the incoming Biden administration, however democracy typically. And that’s a harmful path.”

Obama additionally taped an interview with Gayle King that may air on “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend. Each segments are his first televised interviews because the 2020 election, and in addition come forward of his new memoir “A Promised Land” that may hit cabinets on Tuesday.

He tells King that presidents are “not above the foundations. We’re not above the regulation, that’s the essence of our democracy.”

And he remembers that when Trump received the 2016 election, throughout Obama’s second and last time period, that “I stayed up till 2:30 within the morning, and I then known as Donald Trump to congratulate him.”

And that was a decent race too. “His margin of victory over Hillary Clinton wasn’t larger than Joe Biden’s margin over him,” Obama says.

Right here’s one other clip of Obama’s upcoming “60 Minutes” interview, the place he discusses the resiliency of the American folks.

President Trump appeared on “60 Minutes” simply earlier than the election, however his interview was marked by some controversy after the commander-in-chief abruptly cut the interview with veteran TV journalist Leslie Stahl short. Trump then tried to discredit Stahl on Twitter by sharing a video clip of her not sporting a masks and accusing her of asking biased questions. He then violated his settlement with CBS Information by releasing the White Home’s recording of an interview three days earlier than it was purported to air on CBS.

However this system, which featured interviews with Biden, Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and Trump, still drew its biggest audience in more than two years.