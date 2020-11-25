WATCH: Former FBI Official Frank Figliuzzi Calls Flynn Pardon One other Obstruction of Justice

Donald Trump has fairly a day on Wednesday. After deciding to not attend a gathering of Republicans in Gettysburg, PA, he referred to as the telephone of lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Because the lawyer held the telephone as much as a microphone, Trump begged for the 2020 election outcomes to be overturned.

After his extensively mocked telephone name, Trump determined to situation a pardon for Michael Flynn. The disgraced former Nationwide Safety Adviser had beforehand pleaded responsible to mendacity to the FBI.

Trump’s pardon was no shock to anybody. Actually, it was principally anticipated. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace introduced in former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi on air to speak concerning the state of affairs.

“Whereas this doesn’t shock anyone, right here’s the deal,” Figliuzzi started. “Inside the Trump orbit, pardons go and can proceed to go to the responsible and the silent. And Michael Flynn has been each. Pleading responsible to mendacity to the FBI and silent about what he is aware of, significantly about Russia engagement with the marketing campaign and with Trump.”

The previous FBI official continued, “It additionally serves the Trump narrative to maintain doing this and to pardon Flynn as a result of Trump has been saying all alongside that the system is rigged in opposition to him, the justice system has it in for him. So, the extra he can do to subvert the justice system, present that he thinks there’s fallacies to be — and flaws to be uncovered, the extra he’ll do it.”

Watch a clip of Figliuzzi’s spot with Wallace under, courtesy of MSNBC:

“This does not shock anyone… Inside the Trump orbit, pardons go and can proceed to go to the responsible and the silent and Michael Flynn has been each: Pleading responsible to mendacity to the FBI and silent about what he is aware of” – @FrankFigliuzzi1 w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/IL1EFavZhc — Deadline White Home (@DeadlineWH) November 25, 2020