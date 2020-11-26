WashPost Honors ‘Greatest Books,’ Particularly Their Workers Trashing Trump

On Sunday, The Washington Publish broke out their checklist of the 50 most notable nonfiction books of 2020. As standard, the Publish makes it a little bit of a fringe profit to checklist books written by their very own employees, and this yr, it is fairly apparent most of them had been judged “Notable” for trashing Donald Trump, who allegedly causes democracy to die in darkness. Mary Trump, the president’s bitter niece, was additionally honored for her best-selling assault guide.

And, for good measure, a nod to a former WashPost reporter and a former longtime WashPost columnist (uncredited):

Different journalists honored by the Publish included New York Instances reporter Peter Baker and his spouse Susan Glasser (previously of the Publish) for his or her guide on James Baker; “historian” Jon Meacham, the previous editor of Newsweek, for his adoring John Lewis guide; and Molly Ball of Time for her constructive biography of Nancy Pelosi. There’s additionally a weird-sounding guide by an NPR reporter who combines an exploration of fish taxonomy with “makes an attempt to make sense of her personal messy life.”

Naturally, the Publish featured Barack Obama’s memoir A Promised Land on their Greatest Books checklist.