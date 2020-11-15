Wakeman Folding Utility Cart solely $69.99 shipped! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This put up could comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

This Wakeman Folding Utility Cart is ideal for the seashore, zoo, ballgames and extra.

Finest Purchase has this Wakeman Folding Utility Cart for just $69.99 shipped (frequently $159.99)!

The collapsible design presents fast and straightforward storage, whereas the 8-inch diameter wheels swivel as much as 360 levels to supply easy mobility on completely different terrains.

Thanks, Midwest Money Saving Mommas!