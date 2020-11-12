VW boss: ‘Now we have no compelled labour’

Volkswagen has defended its resolution to proceed working a automotive plant in Xinjiang, a Chinese language area mired in allegations of large-scale human rights abuses by the state.

Proof that lots of of 1000’s of Uighurs and different minorities are being detained in camps, or used as compelled labour in factories, has led some multinational firms to chop ties with the area, regardless of China’s insistence that the claims are unfaithful.

The BBC’s John Sudworth spoke to VW’s CEO Stephan Wollenstein, who mentioned they do “not have compelled labour” at their manufacturing facility in Uruqmi.

