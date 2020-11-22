Vladimir Putin isn’t prepared to acknowledge Joe Biden as the following president, says relations between Moscow and Washington are ‘already ruined’

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

‘We are going to work with anybody who has the arrogance of the American individuals. However that confidence can solely be given to a candidate whose victory has been acknowledged by the opposing social gathering, or after the outcomes are confirmed in a reputable, authorized manner.’

That’s Russian President Vladimir Putin explaining to Russian state TV in an interview on Sunday why he’s not able to acknowledge Joe Biden as the following president of the US.

Putin, one of many few remaining international leaders not recognizing Biden because the winner of the election, was quoted by Bloomberg as principally saying he doesn’t imagine it issues what he says at this level as a result of relations between the U.S. and Moscow are “already ruined.”