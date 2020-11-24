Virginia Democrats, Thrilled With Biden Victory, Aren’t In search of Carbon Copy

ANNANDALE, Va. — Katherine White spent numerous hours this yr organizing voters to again Joseph R. Biden Jr. for president.

One among thousands and thousands of suburban ladies who turned politically lively for the primary time after Donald J. Trump’s election in 2016, Ms. White is among the many coterie of Biden voters processing his victory by eager about what comes subsequent.

She is not going to have to attend lengthy — Virginia’s 2021 governor’s contest is already underway, with three main Democratic candidates declared and two extra planning to enter the race as quickly as subsequent week. The massive query Ms. White and different Democrats within the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington are asking themselves now’s whether or not the Biden political template — a gradual, skilled white man — is what they need from Democrats within the post-Trump period.

Mr. Biden’s victory was powered by suburban voters, particularly ladies like Ms. White, who had been motivated in the course of the major and the final election by what they perceived because the existential menace of a second time period for the president. With out Mr. Trump on the poll, Ms. White and different liberal suburban ladies want to see the Democratic Celebration put ahead extra candidates that appear like them — and they don’t seem to be occupied with ready for much longer.