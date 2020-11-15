Video: Swing State Voters Look to the Future

“Throughout the nation anxiousness is rising …” “One probably the most contentious elections in historical past …” “… and pandemic that has remodeled the way in which the nation votes…” “Right here’s Pennsylvania, a should win for Trump, his lead. has been …” “Votes are being counted within the states that can resolve this election …” “Let’s check out Arizona now …” “Is making an attempt to undermine this election …” “We’re at a tipping level … Vice President Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania …” “… reveals no indicators of conceding …” [overlapping sound] “I’d say the temper and power of this election could be very chaotic.” “Sadly, nobody’s listening and everyone seems to be speaking.” “I believe the most important half is simply the reduction. All of the political advertisements are over. Everyone I do know is simply executed with that.” “Round right here, it’s suburbia, so you may have that break up vote, individuals feeling disenfranchised by hook or by crook.” “There’s numerous inequality on this nation, big, . We decide one another by how we glance. We cover behind our social media.” “One thing that we’ve moved away from is having open dialogue of concepts. And I believe that Pinellas is such a swing space, it’s as a result of we do have these kind of discussions, hash some issues out, .” “They usually have been educating individuals to hate our nation …” “Will you shut up?” “… 47 years you’ve executed nothing, they perceive …” “You’re the worst president America has ever had.” “I’m a patriot. So regardless of who’s in workplace, I respect that. However because it’s going proper now, oh my God, it’s like a bunch of chickens combating one another.” “The final 4 years have left me wanting extra.” “It was numerous anxiousness main up thus far.” “I would like individuals to have extra belief in authorities, have extra belief within the political leaders and the individuals we elect.” “The politics are fairly divided and issues appear actually darkish. However, , as an individual of coloration, issues have all the time form of been darkish.” “I don’t assume we focus sufficient on surroundings. We actually don’t focus sufficient on, , the downtrodden. We simply don’t do sufficient to assist individuals.” “Donald Trump has a loss of life grip over the grass roots …” ”… Democrat Celebration needs to show us right into a socialist nation …” “Donald Trump is working a hustle on among the most gullible voters in historical past.” “The silent majority.” “… towards the reality …” “There’s a sense as if center America is simply instructed to close up and sit there and vote left.” “I did vote for Trump and I’d once more. There’s nothing that he doesn’t characterize in who I’m.” “We weren’t essentially going to vote for Joe Biden till, , possibly Might or June. And by then Covid was actually fairly terrible.” “I voted for Donald Trump regardless of the problems that I’ve with him. Simply primarily for financial coverage and for stances on worldwide affairs.” “I imply, it’s troublesome as a result of neither celebration is admittedly consultant of a hyper-progressive stance that I’d get pleasure from.” “I don’t need to reside in a socialist nation. In no way. That was my predominant focus. Secondly, proper now, I believe the economic system is nice. It’s making an enormous comeback. And I believe Trump was the person to do it and to maintain it going.” “This nation … it’s horrifying what number of states voted for Trump. I assumed we’d, he would, Biden would win in a landslide. And it’s stunning. I’m shocked.” “This has been a tricky election for me, actually. I’ve all the time voted Republican. I didn’t vote Republican this time. I voted Democrat as a result of I don’t like Donald Trump.” “There are downsides to each. And due to that, I personally, I didn’t do sufficient analysis to vote. Household-wise, I do have household that helps Trump. However I simply … I couldn’t.” “Effectively, the one which stood out that he was for the little man. Biden, as a result of he’s all the way down to earth.” “One facet of a deeply divided nation is celebrating this week.” “Biden-Harris marketing campaign has probably the most radical platform …” “And Donald Trump has proven us time and time once more, how he feels about our neighborhood.” “… fully sick of identification politics, it’s rubbish …” “… a racist …” “Once I was a youthful lady, , we talked concerning the elections on a regular basis. However we don’t anymore.” “I believe Democrats are slightly extra open-minded, , truthful to see the opposite facet, considering critically, and it simply looks like the voters on the opposite facet, similar to, ‘That is how it’s.’” “I’d love to speak to my mates on the opposite facet, however it will get too…heated.” “And that’s, that’s actually dangerous. It stops the dialog that we must be having, however we don’t do it. We don’t.” “A reshaped Republican Celebration, now grappling with what its future holds.” “… the president is now enveloping himself is that this fantasy that the election remains to be ongoing.” “He’s ignoring a pandemic, which really is ongoing.” “… has been speaking about unity, what they’re pushing for …” “… divided nation … repay all of this ache.” “Heck yeah, a united nation issues. I imply, that is America. I hope my liberal mates are proper. I nonetheless love all of them the identical.” “I don’t assume we shall be unified in any respect.” “Actually, it can most likely get slightly bit worse earlier than it will get any higher.” “I don’t really feel any form of manner towards anybody who chooses Trump. They’ve their causes for doing what they do, like I’ve my causes for voting for who I voted for.” “And I’ll respect the president, regardless of who it’s. And that’s not like Trump. He obtained no respect from anyone that was towards him. And I believe that’s incorrect.” “I don’t assume we’ll ever get there. We’ve all the time been divided.” “America is America. However I have a look at the nice facet and there’s numerous good individuals right here. Loads.” “Sure, it issues that we’re a united nation. If we don’t stand for one thing, we’ll fall for something.”