Video: Hong Kong Professional-Democracy Lawmakers Vow to Resign

[talking] Group: “Hong Kong add oil.” Chief: “Collectively we stand.” Group: “Collectively we stand.” “With the intention to struggle towards the central authorities, the authoritative authorities, we stand for the individuals of Hong Kong. We struggle for democracy in the long term. And immediately, we’ll resign from opposition as a result of our companions, our colleagues are being disqualified by the central authorities’s ruthless transfer.” “We Hong Kongers by no means hand over. At the moment, my mission as a legislator — to struggle for democracy, freedom within the chamber can’t be continued, however I will surely promise that I might go alongside if all of the individuals in Hong Kong proceed to struggle for the core values of Hong Kong: freedom, democracy, justice and truthful, and we must always by no means hand over.”