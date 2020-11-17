Victory For Democracy: Michigan Republicans Again Down And Certify Detroit Space Election Outcomes

GOP officers in Michigan who initially blocked the certification of election leads to Wayne County – which homes Detroit – backed down on Tuesday night time and voted to certify the outcomes in any case.

In accordance with Adam Brewster of CBS Information, “The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has simply unanimously voted to certify the outcomes of the election & referred to as on Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson to conduct an audit of the unexplained precincts in Wayne County that didn’t match.”

Republicans on the board backed down after their preliminary transfer was met with swift and intense backlash.

Trump didn’t get the memo

Even after the information broke that GOP officers in Wayne County backtracked, Trump took to Twitter to rejoice the truth that leads to the Detroit space weren’t being licensed.

“Wow! Michigan simply refused to certify the election outcomes!” Trump mentioned, as if it was an excellent factor. “The USA stands proud!”

In one other tweet, Trump mentioned, “Flip Michigan again to TRUMP. Detroit, not surprisingly, has large issues!”

It’s excellent news – and a victory for democracy – that the desire of the folks will finally prevail in Michigan.

However the truth that Republicans in Wayne County even flirted with the concept of blocking votes from the Detroit space is shameful.

