Vera Bradley Black Friday Sale Dwell! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This put up could comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

Love Vera Bradley? Take a look at their Black Friday Sale which is now stay!

Vera Bradley has started their Black Friday deals! Plus, transport is free on all orders!

Listed here are some offers you will get…

Get this Mini Sling Backpack for just $22.50 shipped!

Get this Packable Backpack for just $25 shipped!

Get this Glenna Satchel for just $45!

Thanks, Hip2Save!