VATICAN CITY — The Vatican on Tuesday launched a extremely anticipated report investigating how the disgraced former prelate Theodore E. McCarrick rose by means of the Roman Catholic hierarchy to turn into considered one of America’s strongest cardinals, regardless of longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct that in the end led to his downfall.

The report, which, given Mr. McCarrick’s lengthy profession within the church, had the potential to engulf three separate papacies in scandal, didn’t immediately forged blame on Francis or his predecessors for knowingly abetting or defending him. However a 14-page abstract of the report, which included a Who’s Who of Vatican energy gamers and American church officers, appeared to place it on the apostolic doorstep of Pope John Paul II.

“Pope John Paul II personally made the choice to nominate McCarrick,” the report says, regardless of receiving a letter from Cardinal John O’Connor, the archbishop of New York, that summed up allegations, some nameless, that Mr. McCarrick had engaged in sexual conduct with one other priest in 1987, that he had dedicated pedophilia together with his “nephews” and that he shared a mattress with younger grownup males and seminarians.