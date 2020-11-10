Vatican Report Concludes McCarrick’s Ascent Was Aided by Deceptive Accounts

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican on Tuesday launched a extremely anticipated report investigating how the disgraced former prelate Theodore E. McCarrick rose by means of the Roman Catholic hierarchy to turn into considered one of America’s strongest cardinals, regardless of longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct that in the end led to his downfall.
The report, which, given Mr. McCarrick’s lengthy profession within the church, had the potential to engulf three separate papacies in scandal, didn’t immediately forged blame on Francis or his predecessors for knowingly abetting or defending him. However a 14-page abstract of the report, which included a Who’s Who of Vatican energy gamers and American church officers, appeared to place it on the apostolic doorstep of Pope John Paul II.
“Pope John Paul II personally made the choice to nominate McCarrick,” the report says, regardless of receiving a letter from Cardinal John O’Connor, the archbishop of New York, that summed up allegations, some nameless, that Mr. McCarrick had engaged in sexual conduct with one other priest in 1987, that he had dedicated pedophilia together with his “nephews” and that he shared a mattress with younger grownup males and seminarians.
Pope John Paul II ordered an investigation to find out if the allegations had been true. Bishops discovered that Mr. McCarrick had shared a mattress with younger males however weren’t certain there was sexual misconduct, in response to the report. The report now considers the data offered by these bishops to have been deceptive.
“What’s now recognized, by means of investigation undertaken for the preparation of the Report, is that three of the 4 American bishops offered inaccurate and incomplete info to the Holy See relating to McCarrick’s sexual conduct with younger adults,’’ it mentioned.
Mr. McCarrick additionally appealed on to Pope John Paul II’s gatekeeper, Bishop Stanislaw Dziwisz, insisting on his innocence.
“McCarrick’s denial was believed,” the report says, and the allegations had been dismissed as rumor. The allegations of a priest who on the time accused Mr. McCarrick of sexual misconduct had been additionally rejected, as a result of that priest had himself abused two teenage boys.
The Vatican argued that “John Paul II’s previous expertise in Poland relating to using spurious allegations towards bishops” to harm the church “performed a task in his willingness to imagine” Mr. McCarrick.
New particulars about allegations made towards Mr. McCarrick surfaced in 2005, and John Paul II’s successor, Pope Benedict XVI, “urgently sought” to substitute Mr. McCarrick because the Archbishop of Washington. In 2006, he was pressured to resign from Washington.
At round that point, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, later made the Vatican ambassador to america, wrote two letters urging his superiors to start out a church authorized process to handle the allegations and rumors.
The problem was introduced on to the eye of Pope Benedict, who determined towards that path. “As a substitute the choice was made to attraction to McCarrick’s conscience” and for him to “preserve a decrease profile.”
The Vatican says that there have been on the time no credible accusations of kid abuse towards Mr. McCarrick and that Benedict was not “stored apprised of McCarrick’s actions” in america or oversees after that. When Archbishop Viganò turned ambassador, the Vatican mentioned he didn’t conduct an inquiry as requested.
Pope Francis, in response to the report, did obtain notification concerning the prior indications by Benedict from prime church officers however was not given documentation relating to allegations towards Mr. McCarrick till 2017. Believing that that they had already been completely reviewed, the Vatican mentioned Francis “didn’t see the necessity to alter the strategy that had been adopted in prior years.”
Jason Horowitz reported from Vatican Metropolis, and Sharon Otterman from New York. Elisabetta Povoledo contributed reporting from Rome.