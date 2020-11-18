‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiiiiiiiiiiine’: Dolly Parton helps fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Parton mentioned she could be doing such work in an Instagram post April 1. “My longtime buddy Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been concerned in analysis at Vanderbilt for a few years, knowledgeable me that they have been making some thrilling developments in direction of analysis of the coronavirus for a treatment,” she wrote. “I’m making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt in direction of that analysis and to encourage folks that may afford it to make donations.”

Then she really made the donation, and social media customers can’t appear to get sufficient of the information. Dolly Parton was a trending subject Tuesday following Twitter consumer Jonathan Katz’s tweet Monday: “Why are we not discussing the truth that the vaccine with the excellent news this morning was partly funded by Dolly Parton? Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiiiiiiiiiiine”

x I need everybody to know that Dolly Parton gave us Buffy the television sequence, the track 9 to five, Dollywood, and naturally the Covid vaccine. https://t.co/mCPB3QlCpZ — Kevidently (@Kevidently) November 17, 2020

Author Amee Vanderpool tweeted: “Moderna’s 94.5% efficient vaccine, basically means @DollyParton cured coronavirus.” Creator Lyz Lenz tweeted: “Shakespeare might have written King Lear through the plague, however Dolly Parton funded a covid vaccine, dropped a Christmas album and a Christmas particular.” That she did. Sure, that she did, and humbly.

“Once I donated the cash to the Covid fund I simply needed it to do good and evidently, it’s! Let’s simply hope we are able to discover a treatment actual quickly,” Parton tweeted Tuesday.

x Once I donated the cash to the Covid fund I simply needed it to do good and evidently, it’s! Let’s simply hope we are able to discover a treatment actual quickly. pic.twitter.com/dQgDWexO0C — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 17, 2020

