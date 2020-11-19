Vaccine optimism dampened as every day COVID-19 deaths reached report excessive

Individuals stroll previous the New York Inventory Trade at Wall Road on Nov. 16, 2020, in New York Metropolis.

AFP by way of Getty Photographs





The variety of every day reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 infections worldwide rose to 10,816 on Tuesday, in response to a Reuters tally. That is the best quantity since Nov. 4, dampening latest optimism concerning the efficacy of vaccines at the moment within the ultimate phases of testing.

The U.Okay., the place Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in quarantine for 2 weeks after assembly a member of Parliament who examined constructive, reported 598 deaths on Tuesday, the best every day quantity since Could.

French officers said that there had been 46,273 coronavirus fatalities within the nation as of Tuesday for the reason that starting of the pandemic. In Europe, solely the U.Okay., with 52,745, and Italy, with 48,464, had the next dying depend.

Within the U.S., the worst-affected country globally with a fifth of recognized infections worldwide, practically 249,000 individuals have died from the virus.

